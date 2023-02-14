U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·11 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD") 
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Whitehorse Copper Project (315 claims) located in Yukon. Consideration is $300,000 cash, the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares, and incurring $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 6-year term. The vendor retains a 1.0% NSR on the property. Certain claims are encumbered by pre-existing royalties which the Company assumes responsibility for.

Finder's fees of up to 1,362,500 common shares are payable to an arm's length finder.

Effective at the open of market, February 15, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2022, and February 13, 2023.

________________________________________

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE") 
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation 
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders on January 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (25) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the shares of Nevada Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which 
6,764,865 shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow

Nil shares are subject to escrow


Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company


Trading Symbol:

NGE           (UNCHANGED)


CUSIP Number:  

64128D302        (NEW)

________________________________________

23/02/13  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALORO MINING CORP. ("AORO") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 30, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, ownership, and beneficial interest in the Quitovac Gold Mine Project located in Sonora, Mexico. By way of consideration, the Company will issue to the Optionor an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share, and make aggregate cash payments of $575,000 plus VAT to the Optionor, with payments occurring over a six-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2023.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 326,896 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.095 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $31,055.23 from accrued interest on previously issued convertible notes.

Number of Creditors:                 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement

2

$17,616.44

$0.095

185,436

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A






The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA") 
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered 
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2023:


Number of Shares:

4,500,000 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.10 per common share


Warrants:

4,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.18 per common share for a period 24 months following the closing


Number of Placees:

3 placees


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #of Shares 

 

Aggregate #of Warrants 

 

Finder's Fee:

$3,500

0

35,000





Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the closing.

The Company issued a news release on January 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC.  ("HEM") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 803,971 common shares at an approximate deemed price of $0.18742 per common share to settle accrued interest for $150,684.93, in connection to a secured convertible debenture loan.

Number of Creditors:                 15 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

2

$131,503.99

$0.18742

701,654

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):


Number of Securities:

2,000,000 flow-through common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.15 per flow-through common share


Number of Placees:  

2 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation:

N/A


Finder's fee:

N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated December 29, 2022.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG ») 
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier 
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 février 2023 
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):


Nombre d'actions:

2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires accréditives


Prix :

0,15 $ par action ordinaire accréditive


Nombre de souscripteurs:

2 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucun


Honoraire d'intermédiation :

Aucun  




La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 décembre 2022.

                      ________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF") ("ROOF.WT") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  6:10 a.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF") ("ROOF.WT") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:  

10,939,100


Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 18, 2023


New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 18, 2023


Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40




These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,939,100 shares with 10,939,100 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 18, 2022.

________________________________________

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 6, 2023:


Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share


Number of Placees:

23 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

2,250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #of Shares 

 

Aggregate #of Warrants 

 

Finder's Fee:

N/A 

N/A

N/A





The Company issued a news release on February 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022 and December 22, 2022:


Number of Shares:

14,795,544 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.28 per flow-through share


Warrants:

7,397,772 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,397,772 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.36 for an eighteen-month period


Number of Placees:

20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

192,143

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount

 

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$192,155.61

N/A

N/A





The Company issued news releases on December 28, 2022 and February 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 201,180 non-transferable bonus warrants, each exercisable into one common share, (the "Bonus Warrants") to several arm's length lenders, in connection with the financing conducted through the issuance of $2,874,000 principal amount secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Maturing four years from issuance, the Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $2.00 per share for a period of 18 months.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted a cash commission of $114,960, and issued 46,355 brokers' warrants paid to eligible brokers. Each broker's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.24 for a period of 18 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 8, 2022.

_________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2023:


Number of Shares:

1,200,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share


Warrants:

1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a five-year period


Number of Placees:

3 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #of Shares 

 

Aggregate # of Warrants

 

Finder's Fee:

N/A 

N/A

N/A





The Company issued a news release on February 10, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered 
BULLETIN DATE:  February 13, 2023 
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2023:


Number of Shares:

7,850,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share 


Warrants:

7,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,850,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.16 for a one-year period 


Number of Placees:

13 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placees

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

6

1,925,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finders' Fees:

$2,000

341,250 Shares

341,250 Warrants





Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.16 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 2, 2023 confirming closing of the first tranche of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

