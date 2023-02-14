TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Whitehorse Copper Project (315 claims) located in Yukon. Consideration is $300,000 cash, the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares, and incurring $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 6-year term. The vendor retains a 1.0% NSR on the property. Certain claims are encumbered by pre-existing royalties which the Company assumes responsibility for.
Finder's fees of up to 1,362,500 common shares are payable to an arm's length finder.
Effective at the open of market, February 15, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2022, and February 13, 2023.
________________________________________
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders on January 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (25) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the shares of Nevada Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
NGE (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
64128D302 (NEW)
________________________________________
23/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALORO MINING CORP. ("AORO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 30, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, ownership, and beneficial interest in the Quitovac Gold Mine Project located in Sonora, Mexico. By way of consideration, the Company will issue to the Optionor an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share, and make aggregate cash payments of $575,000 plus VAT to the Optionor, with payments occurring over a six-year period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2023.
________________________________________
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 326,896 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.095 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $31,055.23 from accrued interest on previously issued convertible notes.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement
2
$17,616.44
$0.095
185,436
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2023:
Number of Shares:
4,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
4,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.18 per common share for a period 24 months following the closing
Number of Placees:
3 placees
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #of Shares
Aggregate #of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$3,500
0
35,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the closing.
The Company issued a news release on January 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 803,971 common shares at an approximate deemed price of $0.18742 per common share to settle accrued interest for $150,684.93, in connection to a secured convertible debenture loan.
Number of Creditors: 15 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
2
$131,503.99
$0.18742
701,654
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
2,000,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
N/A
Finder's fee:
N/A
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated December 29, 2022.
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires accréditives
Prix :
0,15 $ par action ordinaire accréditive
Nombre de souscripteurs:
2 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucun
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 décembre 2022.
________________________________________
NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF") ("ROOF.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF") ("ROOF.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
10,939,100
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 18, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 18, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,939,100 shares with 10,939,100 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 18, 2022.
________________________________________
ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 6, 2023:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Number of Placees:
23 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
2,250,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #of Shares
Aggregate #of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022 and December 22, 2022:
Number of Shares:
14,795,544 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.28 per flow-through share
Warrants:
7,397,772 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,397,772 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.36 for an eighteen-month period
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
192,143
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$192,155.61
N/A
N/A
The Company issued news releases on December 28, 2022 and February 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 201,180 non-transferable bonus warrants, each exercisable into one common share, (the "Bonus Warrants") to several arm's length lenders, in connection with the financing conducted through the issuance of $2,874,000 principal amount secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Maturing four years from issuance, the Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $2.00 per share for a period of 18 months.
Additionally, the Exchange has accepted a cash commission of $114,960, and issued 46,355 brokers' warrants paid to eligible brokers. Each broker's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.24 for a period of 18 months.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 8, 2022.
_________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2023:
Number of Shares:
1,200,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a five-year period
Number of Placees:
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #of Shares
Aggregate # of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 10, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2023
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2023:
Number of Shares:
7,850,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
7,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,850,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placees
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
6
1,925,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finders' Fees:
$2,000
341,250 Shares
341,250 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.16 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 2, 2023 confirming closing of the first tranche of the private placement.
________________________________________
