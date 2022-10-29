TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
22/10/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DEPARTURE BAY CAPITAL CORP. ("DBC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:
Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.02 per share
Warrants: 44,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period
Number of Placees: 27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
955,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$38,290
N/A
1,914,500 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on September 30, 2022 and October 11 and 20, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Prospectus Unit Offering:
# of Warrants: 7,839,874
Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75
New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.23
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 29, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 28, 2022
These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Unit Offering of 12,769,626 shares with 12,769,626 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 5, 2019.
________________________________________
MENE INC. ("MENE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 5, 2022 between Mene Inc. (the "Company"), Mene Inc. (Delaware) (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, shall acquire substantially all rights, title and interest in all of the assets, properties and rights used in connection with the operation of a manufacturing facility from the Vendor.
As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with US$500,000 in cash payment and further issue 1,206,583 common shares of the Company ("Share Consideration") at a deemed price of CDN$0.5332 per common share.
The Share Consideration will be subject to a four months and one day hold period following closing of this transaction.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 11, 2022 and August 26, 2022.
________________________________________
TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 26, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% working interest in five wells, a 100% interest in a multiwell oil facility (05-21-015-25W4M) and a 35% interest in a potential gas well awaiting tie-in located in Vulcan, Alberta.
As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with $400,000 in cash payment and further issue 1,500,000 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.24 per common share. The Vendor will retain a 3.0% gross overriding royalty on production from a natural gas well located at 102/6-11-015-26W4/00.
The Share Consideration will be subject to a lock-up, such that 50% will be subject to a six month lock-up period and the remaining 50% will be subject to a twelve month lock-up period, following closing of this transaction.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2022.
________________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 473,934 shares at a deemed price of $0.211 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 9, 2022 between the Company and arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the assets and liabilities of Prime Fuels Corp. ("Prime"), including Prime's 100% owned mining properties located in Lisbon Valley Mining District, Utah, USA. The mining claims are subject to a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty.
As total consideration, the Company will issue 800,000 common shares of the Company ("Share Consideration") at a deemed price of $0.155 per common share to the Vendors for a deemed value of $124,000. The Share Consideration will be subject to a four month hold period following closing of this transaction.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 15, 2022 and October 28, 2022.
________________________________________
