TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le jeudi 12 janvier 2023 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du mardi 17 janvier 2023 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du lundi 16 janvier 2023.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. USD Units ALPS.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD USD Units SURF.U

________________________________________

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 28, 2022, and the news release issued by AIM5 Ventures Inc. (the "Company") on January 3, 2023, effective at the opening, Thursday, January 12, 2023, the securities of the "Company" will resume trading.

_______________________________________

23/01/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to Prospectus Supplements dated November 10, 2021 and June 23, 2022 to the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 29, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$313,221 pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as set out below.

Quarter ended June 30, 2022:

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution occurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, providing gross proceeds of US$200,516.

Agents: B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC Offering: 206,010 common shares at an average sale price of US$0.97 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 Agents' Warrants: None Over-Allotment Option: None Agents' Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds raised in cash, being US$6,015.48 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Quarter ended September 30, 2022:

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, providing gross proceeds of US$112,705.

Agents: B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC Offering: 118,638 common shares at an average sale price of US$0.93 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 Agents' Warrants: None Over-Allotment Option: None Agents' Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds raised, being US$3,381.15 in aggregate for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

For further information, please refer to the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 29, 2022, the Prospectus Supplements dated November 10, 2021 and June 23, 2022, and the news releases dated August 11, 2022, and November 14, 2022.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 janvier 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance



Dans le cadre d'un placement « au cours du marché » (« PCM ») effectué en vertu de suppléments de prospectus datés des 10 novembre 2021 et 23 juin 2022, dans le cadre du prospectus préalable de base daté du 29 juin 2020, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement au placement décrit ci-dessous en vertu du PCM. La société a amassé un produit brut global de 313 221 $ US en vertu du PCM pendant le trimestre terminé le 30 juin 2022 et le trimestre terminé le 30 septembre 2022, tel que décrit ci-dessous.

Trimestre terminé le 30 juin 2022:

La Bourse a été informée par la société que des distributions dans le cadre du PCM ont eu lieu au cours du trimestre clos le 30 juin 2022, générant un produit brut de 200 516 $ US.

Agents : B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC Placement : 206 010 actions ordinaires à un prix moyen de 0,93 $ US par action pendant le trimestre terminé le 30 juin 2022 Bons des agents : Aucun Option de surallocation : Aucune Commission des agents : 3 % du produit brut du placement en espèces, soit un total de 6 015,48 $ US durant le trimestre terminé le 30 juin 2022

Trimestre terminé le 30 septembre 2022:

La Bourse a été informée par la société que des distributions dans le cadre du PCM ont eu lieu au cours du trimestre clos le 30 septembre 2022, générant un produit brut de 112 705 $ US.

Agents : B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC Placement : 118 638 actions ordinaires à un prix moyen de 0,93 $ US par action pendant le trimestre terminé le 30 septembre 2022 Bons des agents : Aucun Option de surallocation : Aucune Commission des agents : 3 % du produit brut du placement, soit un total de 3 381,15 $ US durant le trimestre terminé le 30 septembre 2022

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au prospectus préalable de base de la société daté du 29 juin 2022, aux suppléments de prospectus datés du 10 novembre 2021 et du 23 juin 2022 et aux communiqués de presse daté du 11 août 2022 et du 14 novembre 2022.

__________________________________

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 622,272 bonus warrants to an arm's length party in consideration of a loan in the amount of US$2,345,000.00 that bears interest at 13.5% and matures December 22, 2025. The bonus warrants are exercisable into common shares at $2.80 per share to June 30, 2025.

Please see the Company's news release dated December 6, 2022, for further details.

________________________________________

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to existing cash loans to add a conversion feature to the outstanding debt. The loans will now be convertible as follows:

Convertible Debenture $ 410,482.15 Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 3,569,410 common shares at $0.115 of principal outstanding Maturity date: 5 years from the date of issuance Warrant 3,569,410 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.115. Interest rate: 8% per annum Number of Placees: 1 placee

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2022 and December 14, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

BENZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, January 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,666,667 Quebec charity flow-through shares and

5,357,143 National charity flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.75 per Quebec charity flow through share and

$0.56 per National charity flow through share Warrants: 1,333,333 Quebec charity flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,333,333 common shares and 2,678,572 National charity flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 2,678,572 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 per common share for a period of 36 months Number of Placees: 25 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as broker for this private placement and received an aggregate cash amount of $350,000.02 for their services.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 10 janvier 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 6 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 2 666 667 actions accréditives de bienfaisance du Québec et

5 357 143 actions accréditives de bienfaisance nationale Prix : 0,75 $ par action accréditive de bienfaisance du Québec et

0,56 $ par action accréditive de bienfaisance nationale Bons de souscription : 1 333 333 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives de bienfaisance du Québec permettant de souscrire à 1 333 333 actions ordinaires et 2 678 572 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives de bienfaisance nationale permettant de souscrire à 2 678 572 actions ordinaires Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,75 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois Nombre de souscripteurs: 25 souscripteurs Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun Honoraire de l'agent : Red Cloud Securities Inc. a agi à titre de courtier pour ce placement privé et a reçu un montant total en espèces de 350 000,02 $ pour les services rendus.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 962,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.52 per flow-through share Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 327,000 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $680.20 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 10 janvier 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 6 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 962 000 actions accréditives Prix : 0,52 $ par action accréditive Nombre de souscripteurs: 20 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 7 327 000 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 680,20 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2022.

________________________________________

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per share Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,782,285 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 05, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2022:

Number of Units: 34,800,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant Purchase Price: 0.05 per Units Warrants: 34,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 34,800,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for the first 12 months from the date of issuance then at $0.15 for the following 12 months Number of Placees: 78 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 260,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 1,500,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $67,095.00 N/A 1,331,900

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for the first 12 months from the date of issuance then at $0.15 for the following 12 months

The Company issued news releases on October 31, 2022, November 29, 2022 and December 12, 2022 confirming closing of the first tranche, second tranche and third tranche, respectively, of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 05, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,389,429 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.14 per share Warrants: 3,694,714 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,694,714 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a two (2) year period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $72,206 N/A 515,760

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.14 for 2-year period.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 588,739 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.07/$0.085 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$45,200, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 05, 2021.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 27, 2022.

____________________________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 583,334 common shares and

6,575,620 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.24 per common share and

$0.26 per flow-through share Warrants: 291,667 common share purchase warrants to purchase 291,667 common shares and 3,287,810 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 3,287,810 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 per common share for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 500,000 common shares 50,000 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $92,199.68 N/A 354,999 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2022 and further amended on October 5, 2022:

Number of Units: 47,758,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one Class A common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant Purchase Price: C$0.22 per Unit Warrants: 23,879,000 whole common share purchase warrants to purchase 23,879,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.24 for a three year period from the date of issuance Number of Placees: 45 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 277,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: C$620,210.85 cash payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP

C$10,194.75 cash payable to Ahmet Mardin

The Company issued news releases on October 25, 2022 and October 27, 2022 confirming closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC. ("IRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 9, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 16, 2023 to January 15, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,080,823 flow-through common shares

550,000 non-flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through common share

$0.10 per non-flow-through common share Warrants: 225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 225,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two (2) year period Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 1,000,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,415 N/A 80,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for 2-year period.

The Company issued a news release on December 09, 2022 and December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,297,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 13, 2023 (as to 4,576,000 warrants)

January 17, 2023 (as to 3,721,000 warrants) New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 13, 2024 (as to 4,576,000 warrants)

January 17, 2024 (as to 3,721,000 warrants) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,820,000 shares with 10,410,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 21, 2020

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2022 and December 02, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,611,112 common shares Purchase Price: $0.09 per share Warrants: 12,611,112 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,611,112 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a five (5) year period Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 11,111,112 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,500,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,150 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on December 02, 2022 and December 16, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

