TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DINERO VENTURES LTD. ("DNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 8, 2022 with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

The Company has completed its initial public offering of securities (the "Offering") on August 10, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $750,000 (5,000,000 Common Shares at $0.15 per Common Share).

We have received confirmation that the closing of the Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed and halted on August 10, 2022, will commence trading at the opening on Friday, August 12, 2022.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated August 10, 2022.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 12, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on July 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 12, 2022, the shares of iMining Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial/Technology' company.

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,245,422 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: IMIN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45251C203 (new)

________________________________________

22/08/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,625,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through share



Warrants: 6,312,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,312,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities – $148,750.00 and 743,750 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share to July 25, 2024.





Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. - $28,000.00 and 140,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share to July 25, 2024.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 25, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:59 a.m. PST, August 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the company was halted at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:02 p.m. PST, August 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated May 6, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Westoil Limited and David Irokosu (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% of Westfield Exploration and Production Limited ("Westfield"). By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $7,000,000 USD and will issue 6,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $1.00 USD per share. In addition, up to 2,500,000 shares can be issued to the Vendors in the event Westfield acquires up to a 40% equity interest it currently does not hold in the Emohua Field.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 6, 2022 for further details.

_______________________________________

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:









# of Warrants: 24,223,443







Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 12, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 12, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15. The warrants are subject to early expiry in the

event the 20-day weighted average trading price of the

Common Shares exceeds $0.30.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 48,446,887 shares with 24,223,443 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 14, 2020.

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 29, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company") and Great Panther Mining Limited (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Mexicana El Rosario, S.A. de C.V. ("MMR"), a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary of the Vendor.

MMR assets include the producing Topia mine and production facility in Durango, Mexico and, the San Ignacio mine, the Guanajuato mine complex and the Cata processing plant in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will satisfy the aggregate purchase price of US$14,700,000 by way of a US$8,000,000 cash payment and the issuance of 25,787,200 common shares at a deemed value of US$0.26 (CDN$0.335) per share on closing.

The Company has also agreed to pay the Vendor up to an additional US$2,000,000 in contingent payments based on silver prices and production from the purchased assets.

Furthermore, the Company will pay an advisory/success fee of US$760,194 to Minvisory Corp. in connection with the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 29, 2022 and August 4, 2022.

_______________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2022 and July 7, 2022

Number of Subscription Receipts: 41,885,388 subscription receipts. Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert, without payment of any additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, into one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Issuer upon closing of the

acquisition of Great Panther Mining's Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mexicana Rosario SA de CV (MMR).







Purchase Price: $0.33 per subscription receipt







Warrants: 41,885,388 share purchase warrants to purchase 41,885,388 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three year period, until August 4, 2025















Number of Placees: 86 placees















Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares James Anderson

Y 100,000 Ramon Davila

Y 151,500







Richard Silas

Y 30,000







Myrmikan Gold Fund, LLC

Y 400,000 (Daniel Oliver Jr.)













Israel Munoz

Y 30,303







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 90,000 2 placees





















Broker's Fee: Research Capital Corporation received $160,707.92 cash and 487,846 broker's warrants, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $160,707.92 cash and 487,846 broker's warrants, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $110,486.70 cash and 335,395 broker's warrants, and Roth Canada

Inc. received $70,309.72 cash and 213,433 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.33 for a three year period, until August 4, 2025.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on July 21, 2022 and August 4, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,723,076 Flow-Through Units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.65 per Unit



Warrants: 861,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 861,538 shares



Warrant Price: $0.85 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fees: $70,001.75 cash commission and 107,695 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.65 per share expiring two years from the date of issuance.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 4, 2022.

__________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 991,490 shares to settle outstanding debt for $49,574.50 at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

____________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on July 28, 2022:

Number of Securities: 19,588,749 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 19,588,749 common share purchase warrants to purchase 19,588,749 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 41 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Dominique Doucet Y 200,000







The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 28, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 août 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 28 juillet 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 19 588 749 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 19 588 749 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 19 588 749 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs: 41 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Dominique Doucet Y 200 000







La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 juillet 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

