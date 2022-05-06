TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: May 31, 2022

Record Date: May 17, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: May 16, 2022

________________________________________

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt:

Prior to and in connection with the listing of Longhorn Exploration Corp.'s (the "Company") common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company's Long Form Prospectus, dated February 28, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 1, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act.

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

In connection with its listing on the Exchange, the Company will complete an offering of 2,148,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share and 800,000 flow through shares a price of $0.25 per flow through share (together, the "Offering"), through its agent Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent").

Gross proceeds raised in connection with the Offering will be $629,600.

The Agent will be paid a cash fee of $46,675 and issued 219,855 warrants (each, a "Warrant") pursuant

to the Offering. Each Agent's Warrant will entitle the Agent to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share until May 9, 2024.

Story continues

The capitalization below includes 400,000 shares issuable to Christopher Dyakowski (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company was granted exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Optionor's 11 mining claims located in the Chilcotin, British Columbia.

The reference price for trading purposes is $0.20.

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Monday, May 9, 2022 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,448,000 common shares issued and outstanding upon completion of the Offering Escrowed Shares: 1,850,000 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LEX CUSIP Number: 54305L102

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 28, 2022, available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Anthony Zelen Company Address: 228 – 1122 Mainland Street

Vancouver, BC

V6B 5L1 Company Email Address: Anthonyzelen88@gmail.com

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: May 30, 2022

Record Date: May 13, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: May 12, 2022

________________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: September 15, 2022

Record Date: September 1, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 31, 2022

________________________________________

22/05/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,692,305 common shares to Ali Haji as an inducement to assume the role of CEO of the Company. For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 1, 2022 and May 4, 2022.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2021:

Convertible Debenture US$22,500,000.00 (CAD$28,190,250.00)



Conversion Price: Convertible into 18,669,039 common shares at CAD$1.51 per share



Maturity date: April 21, 2025



Interest rate: 6%



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Y US$22,500,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Hollie Henderson Y 800,000

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,750 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on April 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement, and April 29, 2022, announcing the closing of the second and final tranche of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,052,737 flow-through shares and 4,812,475 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.38 per flow-through share and $0.32 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 14,865,212 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,865,212 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.48 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

0974052 BC Ltd. (Charles Fipke) Y 781,250

Finder's Fee: Primary Capital Inc. - $70,000.00 cash, 619,946 shares and 568,000 finder's warrants

Golden Capital Consulting Ltd. - 216,123 shares and 432,246 finder's warrants

6132987 Canada Inc. - $5,320.00 cash

Each share issued to a finder is priced at $0.32 per share. Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.48 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,742,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 11,742,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,742,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Finder's Fee: M Partners Inc. - $11,205.60 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on April 8, 2022 and April 25, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 25, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,422,030 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 4.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2022 to May 10, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Adam Vorberg from Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP") ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:22 p.m. PST, May 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP") ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement dated April 13, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Vendor's East-West Property located in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp in Québec, which consists of seven mining claims covering an area of 184 hectare (the "Property").

Under the Agreement, to acquire the Property, the Company is required to issue 325,000 common shares and pay $750,000 to the Vendor upon closing. In addition, the Company will grant a 1% net smelter returns royalty over the Property in favour of the Vendor, subject to a buy-back right, which may be exercised by the Company for a cash payment of C$500,000 within the first three years from the closing date or $1,000,000 within the fourth and fifth years from the closing date.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 15, 2022.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 140,351 shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$589,474.20 (US$507,909.33), representing the total principal amount of US$480,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest in the amount of US 27,909.33 in respect of a promissory note.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SPECTRE CAPTIAL CORP. ("SOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 4, 2022, with respect to the option agreement dated March 29, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and SLAM Exploration Ltd. (the "Optionor") the consideration should have been :

As consideration, the Company will pay $40,000 and will issue 700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionor upon signing. Payments to the Optionor over the next 4 year-period will be an aggregate of $430,000.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 4, 2022, the content should have read as follows:

Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit and $0.08 per FT Unit

All other information remains unchanged.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c8785.html