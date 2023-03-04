TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the securities of AdRabbit Limited (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 19, 2022, a news release was issued on February 27, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

___________________________________________________

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on February 10, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 7, 2023, the common shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,008,099 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MOON (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 09570Q202 (new)

________________________________________

PARVIS INVEST INC. ("PVIS")

[formerly Gravitas II Capital Corp. ("GII.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction ("QT") of Parvis Invest Inc. (formerly Gravitas II Capital Corp.) (the "Company") as described in the Company's filing statement dated February 28, 2023.

The QT consists of an arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Parvis Invest Inc. (the "Target") pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated November 1, 2022 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") between the Company and Target for 17,258,482 post-Consolidation (defined below) common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share for aggregate consideration of $8,629,241. Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, the Company also issued warrants exercisable to acquire 2,810,000 common shares of the Company to former Target warrant holders, options exercisable to acquire 1,562,000 common shares of the Company to former Target option holders, and broker warrants exercisable to acquire 308,800 common shares of the Company and 154,400 common share purchase warrants of the Company to former Target broker warrant holders.

For additional information refer to the Company's press releases dated March 1, 2023 and March 3, 2023 and its filing statement dated February 28, 2023 which is filed on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

The Company changed its name from "Gravitas II Capital Corp." to "Parvis Invest Inc." pursuant to resolutions of its board of directors on March 3, 2023 and consolidated its shares on a 2.49 old for 1 new share basis (the "Consolidation") prior to exchanging its shares for Target shares on a 1 for 1 exchange ratio basis.

Effective at the opening Friday, March 10, 2023, the common shares of Parvis Invest Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Gravitas II Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company. NAICS number for the Company is 53139.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 26,771,735 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 13,066,743 common shares and 1,230,000 warrants will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow.







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PVIS (new) CUSIP Number: 702168105 (new)



Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Friday, March 10, 2023, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

Company Contact: David Michaud Company Address: Bentall 5, 550 Burrard St Suite 1008, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5 Company Phone Number: 604-818-8131 Company Email Address: david@parvisinvest.com

________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A") ("NOW.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 22, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 21, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 24, 2022. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 28, 2023, for gross proceeds of $5,008,380 (including partial exercise of the over-allotment option).

Offering: 9,631,500 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one subordinate voting share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 9,631,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,631,500 subordinate voting shares, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one subordinate voting share at an exercise price of $0.80 per share until February 28, 2026.



Offering Price: $0.52 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $300,502.80 in cash and 577,890 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one subordinate voting share at a price of $0.52 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The underwriter was granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to purchase an additional 1,442,325 Units, which was partially exercised (16,000 Units).



Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the subordinate voting share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Data Processing Services" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: up to 11,057,825 subordinate voting share purchase warrants created and authorized, of which 9,631,500 will be issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NOW.WT.B CUSIP Number: 67013H148



The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, a warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated February 28, 2023. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company at a price of $0.80 until February 28, 2026.

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated February 21, 2023, February 22, 2023 and February 28, 2023.

______________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN") ("PINE.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN unit: $0.0003

Distribution per US unit: $0.0003

Payable Date: March 15, 2023

Record Date: March 8, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: March 7, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BC MOLY LTD. ("BM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BM.H to BM. The Company is classified as a 'Natural Resource Exploration' company.

_______________________________________

23/03/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, March 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,090,910 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 9,090,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,910 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 5,990,727 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 150,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 2, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023 and February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 7,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:42 p.m. PST, March 02, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the 1,168.07 hectares of mineral claims, located in Northern Quebec pursuant to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated February 8, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Green Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and two arm's length vendors (the "Vendors").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S)



CONSIDERATION $3,520.00 587,000 warrants.



Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.09 for a period of three years. N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2023.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended October 31, 2022, occurred for gross proceeds of $500,127.08.

Agents: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.



Offering: 256,757 shares



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended Oct 31, 2022, with an average sale price of approximately $1.95 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering, being $7,501.92 in aggregate for the quarter ended Oct 31, 2022



For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated April 22, 2021, December 6, 2021 and January 31, 2023.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, March 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 31, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire five mining claims in the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Property in exchange for 300,000 common shares. Additionally, the Vendor will be granted a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty, half of which can be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 21, 2023.

________________________________________

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 21,212,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.165 per common share



Warrants: 21,212,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,212,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.25 for a two (2) year period, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances



Number of Placees: 41 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 550,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 2,968,500

Broker's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $230,133.75 in cash and 1,394,750 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.165 for a 24-month period.

The Company issued a news release on January 05, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC.("NAM'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

# Number of Warrants: 10,380,251

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 18, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 18, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

# Number of Warrants: 580,172

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

# Number of Warrants: 750,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 18, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 18, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

# Number of Warrants: 3,625,002

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,750,000 flow-through shares with 4,375,002 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 4,375,002 shares and 21,920,844 non-flow-through shares with 10,960,423 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,960,423 shares which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 23, 2021.

# Number of Warrants: 9,296,875

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

# Number of Warrants: 6,484,375

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 31,562,500 shares with 15,781,250 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 15,781,250 shares which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 25, 2021.

____________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Participation Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 10, 2022, between the Company's subsidiary and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company was granted with, among other things, the right to use a portion of the Vendor's territory for the exploration and development of the Cariboo Gold Project (the "Right").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company obtained the Right in exchange for the issuance of up to 60,000 common shares to the Vendor and a cash payment, subject to the achievement of certain future milestones.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2023.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 108,700,842 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0273 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,967,532.99.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $2,806,462.99 $0.0273 102,800,842 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 7, 2023:

Non-flow-through Shares

Number of Shares: 10,870,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per non-flow-through share

Flow-through Shares

Number of Shares: 11,429,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,817,700 non-flow-through shares









Agent's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. - $345,015 cash and 1,142,287 broker warrants

Blue Lakes Advisors SA - $53,011.32 cash

Each broker warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share until February 16, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition pursuant to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 3, 2023 between the Company and the vendors. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Sungold Property, Greenwater Lake Property, and Kekekuab Lake Property (the "Properties"), which are situated in the Shebandowan greenstone belt in Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the vendors an aggregate of $20,000 in cash and issue to the vendors an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The arm's length vendors will retain a 2.5% NSR, 1.5% of which may be purchased back anytime by the Company at its discretion for $2,000,000.

In the event that, subsequent to the closing, the Company determines in its reasonable discretion that an ore body of more than 5,000,000 tonnes is situated in or on the Properties and that such ore body is commercially viable in accordance with industry standards, then the consideration payable by the Company shall be adjusted upward, such that the Company shall issue an additional 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share to the vendors, provided that the Company has not sold or otherwise relinquished the Properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 7, 2023 and March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

STALLION DISCOVERIES CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a twelve-month period







Number of Placees: 133 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 240,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 14 1,225,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $296,040.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on February 16, 2023 and March 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

