TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP.("ICRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 10, 2022, effective at market open on March 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on March 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 7, 2021.

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

[formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp. ("BSH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Resume Trading; Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Bayshore Petroleum Corp.'s ("Bayshore" or the "Company") Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated June 25, 2021, as amended August 27, 2021, October 25, 2021 and February 2, 2022, the Company has issued 34,444,619 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company and warrants to acquire an additional 2,986,256 shares exercisable for one common share at $0.60 for a period of 24 months.

As part of the completion of the RTO, 299,250 common share purchase warrants were issued as finders' fees.

For additional information, please refer to the Information Circular dated February 11, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated February 11, 2022; August 11, 2021; and June 29, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 6, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 20 (old) for 1 (new) basis. The name and symbol of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the common shares of Infinitum Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bayshore Petroleum Corp. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("BSH") to ("INFI"). As per the North American Industry Classification System, the Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Ore Mining' company.

Post- Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

38,158,989 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 8,792,602 shares are subject to Surplus Escrow restrictions,

and 7,150,000 shares are subject to Value Escrow restrictions Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: INFI (new) CUSIP Number: 45675B104 (new)

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since May 17, 2021, pending completion of the RTO.

Effective at market open on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Regional Office Change

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

Company Contact: Steve Robertson Company Address: Suite 410, 325 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6C 1Z7 Company Phone Number: 604-409-3917 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: Steve@infinitumcopper.com

_____________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 3 CORP. ("ECCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 11, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.WT.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 408,917 shares to settle outstanding debt for $638,802.85.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,275 shares to settle outstanding debt for $48,240.75.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 4, 2022 among Mednow Inc. (the "Company"), Mednow East Inc. (the "Target") and the shareholders of the Target, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target for $65,578 and to convert approximately C$1,374,422 owed by the Target to the Company pursuant to a pharmacy agreement dated September 15, 2020, as amended on October 30, 2020 into a non-interest bearing on-demand promissory note. The transaction is non arm's length.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 10, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,823,221 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from March 18, 2022 to March 17, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

