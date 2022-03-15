U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.75
    +12.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,004.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,111.50
    +66.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,942.30
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.64
    -4.37 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    -14.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3150
    +0.1330 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,051.35
    +893.06 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.70
    +12.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,348.75
    +40.90 (+0.16%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP.("ICRS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 10, 2022, effective at market open on March 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on March 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 7, 2021.

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")
[formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp. ("BSH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Resume Trading; Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Bayshore Petroleum Corp.'s ("Bayshore" or the "Company") Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated June 25, 2021, as amended August 27, 2021, October 25, 2021 and February 2, 2022, the Company has issued 34,444,619 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company and warrants to acquire an additional 2,986,256 shares exercisable for one common share at $0.60 for a period of 24 months.
As part of the completion of the RTO, 299,250 common share purchase warrants were issued as finders' fees.
For additional information, please refer to the Information Circular dated February 11, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated February 11, 2022; August 11, 2021; and June 29, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 6, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 20 (old) for 1 (new) basis. The name and symbol of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the common shares of Infinitum Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bayshore Petroleum Corp. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("BSH") to ("INFI"). As per the North American Industry Classification System, the Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Ore Mining' company.

Post- Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


38,158,989 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

8,792,602 shares are subject to Surplus Escrow restrictions,


and 7,150,000 shares are subject to Value Escrow restrictions

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

INFI (new)

CUSIP Number:

45675B104 (new)

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since May 17, 2021, pending completion of the RTO.

Effective at market open on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.
Regional Office Change

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

Company Contact:

Steve Robertson

Company Address:

Suite 410, 325 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6C 1Z7

Company Phone Number:

604-409-3917

Company Fax Number:

N/A

Company Email Address:

Steve@infinitumcopper.com

_____________________________________

22/03/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 3 CORP. ("ECCT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 11, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.WT.V")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 408,917 shares to settle outstanding debt for $638,802.85.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,275 shares to settle outstanding debt for $48,240.75.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 4, 2022 among Mednow Inc. (the "Company"), Mednow East Inc. (the "Target") and the shareholders of the Target, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target for $65,578 and to convert approximately C$1,374,422 owed by the Target to the Company pursuant to a pharmacy agreement dated September 15, 2020, as amended on October 30, 2020 into a non-interest bearing on-demand promissory note. The transaction is non arm's length.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 10, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,823,221 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from March 18, 2022 to March 17, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c3380.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Presses China to Help End Russia’s InvasionPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Sinc

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Presses China to Help End Russia’s InvasionPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Ukraine Update: New Round of

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.