TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening March 21, 2023 , the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire March 23, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 23, 2023 .

TRADE DATES

March 21, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 22, 2023

March 22, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 23, 2023

March 23, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 23, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

23/03/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's arm's length acquisition of an option to earn a 100% interest in 170 single cell mining claims and 23 boundary cell mining claims located in the Timmins area (the "Properties"). Under the terms of the property option agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Properties by issuing 100,000 common shares and paying $90,000 in cash to the vendors. The agreement also provides for certain annual expenditure commitments. Additionally, the Company has agreed to grant the vendors a 2% NSR with a 1.00% buy-back provision to the Company for $1.0 million.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2023.

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,723,946 shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per share



Warrants: 2,361,973 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,361,973 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 until January 24, 2025



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 671,420 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,875.01 N/A 125,000 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 until January 24, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on January 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP. ("TRIG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:11 a.m. PST, March 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 500,000 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on February 7, 2023 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of the Ferrari Property (the "Property") located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $210,000 and issue a total of 6,000,000 common shares over a twelve-month period. An additional 3,500,000 common shares may be issued upon achieving certain exploration result milestones. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES Effective Date of Agreement $10,000 Nil Upon Exchange Acceptance $100,000 2,000,000 Common Shares Within 6-month from Exchange Acceptance $100,000 2,000,000 Common Shares Within 12-month from Exchange Acceptance Nil 2,000,000 Common Shares

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 8, 2023 and March 14, 2023

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 30, 2022, and November 08, 2022:

Number of Units: 3,000,000 Units



Purchase Price: $0.03 per Unit



Warrant: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares, subject to accelerated expiry



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.05 for 5 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placee: 12 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 09, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, March 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, March 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,150,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share



Warrants: 4,150,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,150,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement

(2 Placees) Y 350,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement

(1 Placee) P 1,000,000

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TOTEC RESOURCES LTD. ("TOTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (''VENZ'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $85,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible Units at $0.05 per Unit for the first year and at $0.10 per Unit until maturity. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each underlying warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at $0.08 per share for a period of 60 months.



Maturity date: 3 years from issuance



Interest rate: 5% per annum



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement

(4 Placee) P 1,700,000

Finder's fee: The finder was paid $6,800 in cash and received 136,000 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Joint Venture Interest Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated February 23, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has increased its ownership from 72% to 100% in the joint venture interest on the Rowan Property. In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor a cash payment of $250,000 and 3,645,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"). The Vendor will retain a 2.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [3 Aggregate Finders] N/A 182,250 N/A

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 23, 2022, and March 9, 2023.

