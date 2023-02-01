TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FUSE BATTERY METALS INC. ("FUSE")
[Formerly Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("FUSE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by Company's directors on January 19, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening of February 2, 2023, the common shares of Fuse Battery Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Fuse Cobalt Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
NIL
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
FUSE
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
36112C102
(new)
________________________________________
23/01/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN") ("AVN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:10 p.m. PST, Jan.30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN") ("AVN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022, and increased on November 30, 2022:
Number of Shares:
4,672,818 Flow-Through (FT) shares
Purchase Price:
$0.88 per FT share
Number of Placees:
108 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
6
5,119,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
12
1,382,985
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$403,346.99
N/A
501,435
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.80 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2022, December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,275,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
3,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,275,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
Number of Shares:
166,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
166,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 166,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
2,900,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2022 and January 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2023:
Number of Shares:
12,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.056 per share
Warrants:
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
4 Insiders subscribed a total number of 2,928,557 units
Finder's Fee:
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PESORAMA INC. ("PESO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022, January 3, 2023 and January 20, 2023:
Number of Shares:
17,760,264 units
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per unit
Warrants:
17,760,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,760,264 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a three year period
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
At the Company's option, if the volume-weighted average price of the common shares is equal to or greater than $0.50 over a 10 consecutive trading day period, the Company may, within 10 business days, issue a press release to accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date to be the date that is 30 days following the issuance of the press release.
Number of Placees:
89 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
5
1,516,633
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
4
606,672
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$162,192.65
N/A
1,081,285
Finder's Warrant Terms: Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:01 p.m. PST, Jan.30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 508,253 shares to settle outstanding debt for $53,367.13 due to pay accrued dividends on Class A preferred shares.
Number of Creditors: 16 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
3
$15,925
$0.105
151,666
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
8,528,081
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
Between February 06, 2023 and July 08, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
Between February 06, 2024 and July 08, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,056,150 shares with 8,528,081 share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was completed in different tranches prior to the completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction on December 01, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 02, 2021.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023.
________________________________________
SILVER PREDATOR CORP. ("SPD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase Agreement dated November 22, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the 100% right, title and interest in a series of certain mineral claims comprising the Taylor Silver Property ("Property") to an arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the transaction, the Purchaser paid to the Company a cash payment of $875,000 USD and issued 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Purchaser. The Purchaser will pay a future consideration of an additional $875,000 USD within 18 months from closing.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated November 11, 2022, and January 30, 2023.
________________________________________
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan.31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Empire Drone Company LLC (the "Target"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 16, 2022 entered into between Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length shareholders of the Target (the "Vendor"). The Target is a Syracuse, New York, USA-based drone equipment sales entity.
As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will satisfy the aggregate purchase price of USD$1,000,000 as follows: (i) a cash payment of USD$300,000 to the Vendor on closing; (ii) issuance of 721,538 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed price of CDN$0.65 per common share on closing; and (iii) subject to certain revenue milestones issue up to an additional 721,538 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed floor price of CDN$0.65 per common share after the first anniversary from closing.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 28, 2022 and January 31, 2023.
________________________________________
