TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 8, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening September 14, 2022, the common shares of Encore Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
107,405,861 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
NIL shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
EU (unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
29259W700 (new)
________________________________________
FACTION INVESTMENT GROUP CORP. ("FINV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 8, 2022, effective at market open on September 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on September 12, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
FLORENCE ONE CAPITAL INC. ("FONC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated September 8, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
22/09/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 555,084 shares in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.
Number of Service Providers:
1
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
1
$138,007.04
$0.74
186,196
$137,424.01
$0.89
154,409
$139,410.70
$0.65
214,478
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
14,707,499
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 16, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 16, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.48
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 29,415,000 shares with 14,707,499 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 2, 2020.
________________________________________
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $ 0.075 to an arm's length party in consideration of a loan of $ 300,000 for a term of 1 year with interest of 12 % per annum.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 06, 2022.
________________________________________
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 296,754 common shares at a deemed price of $0.175 to an arm's length lender in consideration for two (2) non-secured loans (the "loans") of USD$200,000 per loan with an interest rate of 6.0% per annum, compounded monthly and a term of twelve (12) months.
In connection with the loans, the Company paid a cash fee of USD$37,000 to an arm's length finder.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2022.
________________________________________
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept.12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 26, 2019, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
# of Warrants:
12,868,000 (of which 3,542,500 have been exercised)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 16, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 25, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.07
These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 12,868,000 common shares, with 12,868,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 26, 2019.
In addition, further to Exchange bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
# of Warrants:
12,750,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 11, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 25, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.18
These warrants were issued pursuant to the brokered and non-brokered private placement of 25,500,000 common shares, with 12,750,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2020.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2022
________________________________________
PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,100,000common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per common share
Warrants:
3,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,100,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a period of three years
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2022 and August 11, 2022:
Number of Shares:
125,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per flow-through share
Warrants:
125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 125,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Finder's Fee: N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 9, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated June 27, 2022 (as amended on August 31, 2022) (the "Agreement"), between Transition Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pike-Warden Property (the "Property"), a gold mining property located in Whitehorse, Yukon.
In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendor an aggregate of: (i) CDN$150,000 in cash over a four (4) year period, and (ii) issue 1,000,000 common shares over a four (4) year period. Additionally, the Company must incur an aggregate of CDN$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a four (4) year period.
Further, the Vendor will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty (NSR) and a $1,500,000 Milestone Payment to be paid within 6 months following Commercial Production being achieve from the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2022.
________________________________________
TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a press release dated August 17, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 324,928 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to arms' length parties ("Creditors") to settle outstanding trade payable debts of $181,957.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
1
$106,957
$0.56
191,000
1
$75,000
$0.56
133,928
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Sale and Purchase Agreement dated June 3, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired three Canadian gold royalties two platinum group metals royalties which include a 1.0% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") royalty over part of the Goldlund Project in Ontario, an effective 0.6% NSR royalty over the Beschefer Project in Quebec, and all personal rights held to a 1.5% NSR royalty over the Gold River deposit in Ontario.
As consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 on closing, and make additional cash payments or issue common shares of Vox (at Vox's sole election) as follows: C$500,000 or issue up to a maximum of 184,399 common shares in September 2022, C$700,000 or issue up to a maximum of 258,159 common shares in January 2023 and C$500,000 or issue up to a maximum of 184,399 common shares in December 2023.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 6, 2022.
________________________________________
XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 662,933 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at various deemed prices. The Share issuance is in consideration of advertising and marketing services provided to the Company from October 15, 2021 to July 15, 2022 by an arm's length consultant pursuant to the Advertising Agreement dated October 15, 2021.
Number of Service Providers: 1
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
$ 13,560
$0.06
226,000
$ 13,560
$0.09
150,667
$ 13,560
$0.10
135,600
$ 13,560
$0.09
150,666
The Company has issued a news release on September 12, 2022 disclosing that the shares have been issued.
________________________________________
MUST CAPITAL INC. ("MUST.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
