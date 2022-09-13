TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 8, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 14, 2022, the common shares of Encore Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

107,405,861 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EU (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 29259W700 (new)

________________________________________

FACTION INVESTMENT GROUP CORP. ("FINV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 8, 2022, effective at market open on September 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on September 12, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

FLORENCE ONE CAPITAL INC. ("FONC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated September 8, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

22/09/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 555,084 shares in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $138,007.04 $0.74 186,196



$137,424.01 $0.89 154,409 `



$139,410.70 $0.65 214,478

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,707,499 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.48

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 29,415,000 shares with 14,707,499 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 2, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $ 0.075 to an arm's length party in consideration of a loan of $ 300,000 for a term of 1 year with interest of 12 % per annum.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 06, 2022.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 296,754 common shares at a deemed price of $0.175 to an arm's length lender in consideration for two (2) non-secured loans (the "loans") of USD$200,000 per loan with an interest rate of 6.0% per annum, compounded monthly and a term of twelve (12) months.

In connection with the loans, the Company paid a cash fee of USD$37,000 to an arm's length finder.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2022.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept.12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 26, 2019, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 12,868,000 (of which 3,542,500 have been exercised) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 25, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 12,868,000 common shares, with 12,868,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 26, 2019.

In addition, further to Exchange bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 12,750,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 11, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 25, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to the brokered and non-brokered private placement of 25,500,000 common shares, with 12,750,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2020.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2022

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,100,000common shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share Warrants: 3,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,100,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of three years Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2022 and August 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 125,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through share Warrants: 125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 125,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A







The Company issued a news release on September 9, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated June 27, 2022 (as amended on August 31, 2022) (the "Agreement"), between Transition Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pike-Warden Property (the "Property"), a gold mining property located in Whitehorse, Yukon.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendor an aggregate of: (i) CDN$150,000 in cash over a four (4) year period, and (ii) issue 1,000,000 common shares over a four (4) year period. Additionally, the Company must incur an aggregate of CDN$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a four (4) year period.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty (NSR) and a $1,500,000 Milestone Payment to be paid within 6 months following Commercial Production being achieve from the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2022.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a press release dated August 17, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 324,928 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to arms' length parties ("Creditors") to settle outstanding trade payable debts of $181,957.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors









# of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares 1 $106,957 $0.56 191,000 1 $75,000 $0.56 133,928

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Sale and Purchase Agreement dated June 3, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired three Canadian gold royalties two platinum group metals royalties which include a 1.0% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") royalty over part of the Goldlund Project in Ontario, an effective 0.6% NSR royalty over the Beschefer Project in Quebec, and all personal rights held to a 1.5% NSR royalty over the Gold River deposit in Ontario.

As consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 on closing, and make additional cash payments or issue common shares of Vox (at Vox's sole election) as follows: C$500,000 or issue up to a maximum of 184,399 common shares in September 2022, C$700,000 or issue up to a maximum of 258,159 common shares in January 2023 and C$500,000 or issue up to a maximum of 184,399 common shares in December 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 6, 2022.

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 662,933 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at various deemed prices. The Share issuance is in consideration of advertising and marketing services provided to the Company from October 15, 2021 to July 15, 2022 by an arm's length consultant pursuant to the Advertising Agreement dated October 15, 2021.

Number of Service Providers: 1







Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares $ 13,560 $0.06 226,000 $ 13,560 $0.09 150,667 $ 13,560 $0.10 135,600 $ 13,560 $0.09 150,666

The Company has issued a news release on September 12, 2022 disclosing that the shares have been issued.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MUST CAPITAL INC. ("MUST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

