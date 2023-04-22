TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None
23/04/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,859,862
Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 5, 2023
Forced Exercise Provision:
Not applicable, as the warrants expire in less than 30 days,
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.90
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.32
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,719,723 shares with 3,859,862 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 26, 2021.
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Micon Industries Ltd. ("Micon"). In accordance with the terms of a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated April 5, 2023, the Company will acquire Micon in return for an aggregate purchase price ("Purchase Price") of $3,304,167, subject to customary adjustments including a cash holdback escrow amount, and out of which $379,167 will be satisfied through the issuance of 55,434 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price equal to $6.84 per common share to the vendor.
In connection with the transaction, the Share Consideration will be subject to a time-based escrow with one-third (1/3) of the common shares released to the vendor on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the closing date of the transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2023.
________________________________________
Fobi AI Inc. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of of Passworks S.A. ("Passworks") pursuant to a share purchase agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company (i) issued 1,674,264 common shares and (ii) will issue an additional number of shares having a value of €50,000 if certain earn-out criteria are met.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 13, 2022, November 29, 2022, February 27, 2023, April 11, 2023 and April 19, 2023.
________________________________________
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2023 and March 2, 2023:
Non-Flow-Through
Number of Shares:
13,389,076 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.13 per share
Warrants:
6,694,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,694,538 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a three-year period
Flow-Through
Number of Shares:
2,250,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per flow-through share
Charity Flow-Through
Number of Shares:
11,369,231 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.1866 per share
Warrants:
5,684,615 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,684,615 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
276,923
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
80,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$11,194.80
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023 and April 5, 2023
Non-Flow-Through
Number of Shares:
16,419,220 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per share
Warrants:
8,209,610 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,209,610 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period
Flow-Through
Number of Shares:
21,070,423 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.195 per flow-through share
Warrants:
10,535,211 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,535,211 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
59 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
1,194,853
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
8
1,612,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$373,552.92
N/A
2,076,617
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.17 until April 13, 2025.
The Company issued a news release on April 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:
Number of Units:
5,180,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per Unit
Warrants:
2,590,000 whole common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,590,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering.
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
520,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
2,000,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$1,000.00
N/A
N/A
The Company issued news releases on April 4, 2023 and April 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 145,597 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,671.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
1
Y
$35,671
$0.245
145,597
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PROTON CAPITAL CORP. ("PTN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, April 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:
Number of Securities:
6,180,000 flow-through common shares
3,093,000 non flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per flow-through common share
$0.10 per non flow-through common share
Warrants:
9,273,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,273,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.18 per share until December 20, 2025
Number of Placees:
18 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / Pro Group = P
Number
of Shares
Aggregate Insider Involvement
P
1,638,000
Finder's Fee:
Finders received a total cash commission of $47,400 and 384,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 384,000 shares at a price of $0.20 per share until December 20, 2027
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 24, 2023 and April 3, 2023.
The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:
Number of Securities:
1,022,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
1,022,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,022,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.18 per share until April 5, 2026
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a total cash commission of $6,132 and 61,320 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 61,320 shares at a price of $0.20 per share until April 5, 2028
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 20, 2023.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/21/c4630.html