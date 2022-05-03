U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Company's non-convertible unsecured subordinated debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the debentures will be halted.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

Trade Dates Settlement Dates
May 06, 2022 May 09, 2022
May 09, 2022 May 09, 2022

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2022.

________________________________________

CAVALRY CAPITAL CORP. ("CVY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 15, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 16, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $396,250 (3,962,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May 4, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,462,500 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: CVY.P

CUSIP Number: 13151N109

Agent: PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 396,250 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 15, 2022.

Company Contact: Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

Company Address: 250 – 200 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

Company Phone Number: (604) 337-4997

Company Email Address: brandon@boni.ca

________________________________________

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on April 12, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 4, 2022, the shares of Hunter Technology Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Technology''.

Post – Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,533,307 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 118,101 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: HOC (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 445737208 (new)

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders April 26, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 4, 2022, the shares of Osisko Development Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,593,473 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 0 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ODV (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 68828E809 (new)

Amendment to Listed Warrants (ODV.WT) (CUSIP Number: 68828E114)

As a result of the (3) old for (1) new stock consolidation, each common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") (symbol: ODV.WT) entitles the holder to purchase one-third (1/3) of a common share with a resulting exercise price of $30 per whole common share at any time on or before to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 1, 2023. Accordingly, a Warrant holder will be required to exercise three (3) Warrants in order to purchase one whole common share at a total exercise price of $30 per common share.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV ») (« ODV.WT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Regroupement
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 mai 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale par les actionnaires datée du 26 avril 2022, la Société a complété le regroupement de son capital-actions sur la base de trois (3) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

À l'ouverture des affaires le mercredi 4 mai 2022, les actions d'Osisko Développement Corp. commenceront la négociation sur Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée. La société est catégorisée comme une société ''d'Extraction de Minerais d'Or et d'Argent''.

Capitalisation
après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 47 593 473 sont émises et en circulation.

Actions entiercées: 0 action entiercée

Agent des transferts: Société de fiducie TSX

Symbole au téléscripteur ODV (INCHANGÉ)

Numéro de CUSIP: 68828E809 (NOUVEAU)

Modification aux bons de souscription d'action inscris (ODV.WT) (numéro de CUSIP: 68828E114)

À la suite du regroupement de (3) anciennes pour (1) nouvelle action, chaque bon de souscription d'action (les « bons de souscription ») (symbole : ODV.WT) permet à son détenteur d'acquérir un tiers (1/3) d'une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice résultant de $30 par action ordinaire complète et ce, en tout temps le, ou avant le 1er décembre 2023 à 17hr, heure de Toronto. En conséquence, un détenteur de bons de souscription devra exercer trois (3) bons de souscription afin d'acquérir une action ordinaire complète à un prix d'exercice total de 30 $ par action ordinaire.

________________________________________

PINEDALE ENERGY LIMITED. ("MCF.H")
[formerly Pinedale Energy Limited. ("MCF")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the securities of Pinedale Energy Limited (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on February 17, 2022 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on May 25, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a reverse takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of May 4, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from [MCF] to [MCF.H]. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

22/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:50 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, May 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,116,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2024

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.36

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,116,500 shares with 8,116,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 20, 2019. The Exchange had previously approved, effective April 20, 2021, the extension of the term of these warrants from May 15, 2021 to May 15, 2022.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM") ("FARM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM") ("FARM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL HELIUM CORP. ("IHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL HELIUM CORP. ("IHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amended
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated April 27, 2022, the finder's fee payable to RBC Investor Services Trust should have been to GloRes Securities:

Finder's Fee: $10,500 cash and 123,529 warrants payable to GloRes Securities

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,625,000 bonus warrants to certain arm's-length parties and the following insiders: Ian D. Atacan, L5 Capital Inc. and William Petron in consideration of non-convertible secured loans provided to the Company in the aggregate principal amount of CDN$6,500,000. The loans mature December 24, 2024 and bear interest at 11% per annum. Each non-transferrable bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at CDN$1.44 until December 24, 2024.

Warrants

Ian D. Atacan 25,000

L5 Capital Inc. 47,500

William Petron 50,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2021, December 31, 2021 and April 29, 2022.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, May 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

