TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 2, 2020 and Bluewater Acquisition Corp.'s (the "Company") news release dated June 24, 2021, effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.
________________________________________
COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
[formerly ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated September 9, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening September 28, 2021, the common shares of Coast Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Roughrider Exploration Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
40,935,151
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
COCO
New
CUSIP Number:
190340109
New
________________________________________
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "All other professional, scientific and technical services" (NAICS Number: 541990).
Post – Consolidation Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which 30,475,691 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company - Montreal and Toronto and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Brooklyn, NY
Trading Symbol:
UI
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
91725D500
(NEW)
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement
DATE DU BULLETIN: Septembre 24, 2021
Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX
En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société le 30 mars 2021, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de cinq (5) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.
Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 28 septembre 2021. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Tous les autres services professionnels, scientifiques et techniques » (numéro de SCIAN : 541990).
Capitalisation après regroupement:
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 30 475 691 sont émises et en circulation
Actions entiercées:
Aucune
Agent des transferts:
Société de fiducie AST (Canada) - Montréal et Toronto et American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Brooklyn, NY
Symbole au téléscripteur:
UI
(INCHANGÉ)
Numéro de CUSIP:
91725D500
(NOUVEAU)
___________________________________________
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA") ("VZLA.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
13,800,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
VZLA.WT
CUSIP Number:
92859G129
These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated June 3, 2021, and amended September 20, 2021, pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 28, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $3.25 per share and will expire on December 3, 2022. In addition, on exercise, each holder will receive 1/3 of a common share of Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated April 19, 2021, between the Company and Vizsla Copper Corp.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated May 7, 2020, and July 6, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
21/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,714 common shares at a deemed price of $0.14 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $11,300:
Number of Creditors:
1 creditor
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 23, 2021.
CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 24 septembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 80 714 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,14 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 11 300 $ :
Nombre de créanciers:
1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 septembre 2021.
________________________________________
BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.00 pursuant to the terms of a severance package to a former officer and director of the Company.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 14,300,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 1, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 1, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,300,000 shares with 14,300,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 17, 2019.
________________________________________
ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT, ELVT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2021 the terms of the Warrants have been updated as follows:
Every six (6) whole warrants are exercisable to acquire one post-consolidated common share for an exercise price of $4.80 per post-consolidated common share and warrants may only be exercised in a sufficient number to acquire whole numbers of post-consolidation common shares.
________________________________________
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Business Combination Agreement dated May 11, 2021, as amended on July 27, 2021, (the "Agreement") among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 21,428,572 common shares at a deemed price of $0.70 per share.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 28, 2021, May 12, 2021, June 28, 2021, July 12, 2021, July 30, 2021, August 17, 2021 and August 25, 2021.
________________________________________
FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
68,350,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 28, 2021, October 2, 2021 and October 12, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 28, 2022, April 2, 2022 and April 12, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15, subject to an acceleration right
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 68,350,000 shares with 68,350,000 share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2021.
________________________________________
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2021:
Number of Shares:
750,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$2.00 per share
Warrants:
750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$2.35 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $90,000 cash and 45,000 finder's warrants.
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $2.00 per share for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:41 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,333,340 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
1,333,340 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,333,340 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a one-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 10, 2021 and September 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated September 8, 2021:
Number of Securities:
3,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
3,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.15 per share until March 17, 2023
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Michel Bouchard
Y
100,000
Dominique Doucet
Y
350,000
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 17, 2021.
RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 septembre 2021
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 septembre 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
3 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,10 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
3 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 500 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 17 mars 2023
Nombre de souscripteurs:
9 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Michel Bouchard
Y
100 000
Dominique Doucet
Y
350 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 septembre 2021.
________________________________________
SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 10, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in 767 claims covering 19,175 hectares of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property located in the Central Newfoundland (the "Property").
As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors staking fees of $49,885 and will issue an aggregate 2,000,000 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2021.
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated June 17, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the self-storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Ontario store owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company issued $3,600,000 worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 30 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 8, 2021 and August 23, 2021.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,050,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.55 per share
Warrants:
525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 525,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Marcell Robillard
Y
10,000
Ian Harris
Y
20,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP. ("RCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
30,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
4,100,000
[3 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/24/c1536.html