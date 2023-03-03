TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, March 09, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 13, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 13, 2023.

TRADE DATES

March 09, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 13, 2023

March 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 13, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on March 6, 2023, under the symbol "ELO".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ELO" on TSX Venture Exchange after March 3, 2023, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, March 3, 2023, the common shares of ICPH (the "Common Shares") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Common Shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated December 9, 2022, as amended on February 10, 2023, whereby all Common Shares of ICPH were indirectly acquired by arm's length and non-arm's length parties.

The Arrangement was approved by ICPH shareholders on February 13, 2023, and approved by Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on February 22, 2023. Under the terms of the Arrangement, ICPH shareholders, other than rolling shareholders with respect to certain of their Common Shares, will receive $4.00 for each Common Share held.

For further details, please refer to ICPH's Management Information Circular dated January 11, 2023 and news releases dated December 9, 2022, February 13, 2023, February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2023.

________________________________________

LION ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("ROAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 16, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of March 6, 2023, the shares of Lion Rock Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining'.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,668,726 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ROAR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 536250202 (new)

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: March 31, 2023

Record Date: March 7, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 6, 2023

________________________________________

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 5, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 2, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 6, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated January 3, 2023, between Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (the "Company") and 1000391399 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Co-operators Financial Services Limited, pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 21, 2023, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on February 23, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on March 1, 2023. Under the Arrangement, each shareholder of the Company is entitled to receive cash consideration of $0.30 per each share held. Additionally, all outstanding options and RSUs have been assigned to the Company and cancelled in exchange for a cash payment, if any, in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Friday, March 3, 2023, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated January 18, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated January 3, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 8, 2023, February 21, 2023 and March 1, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BHK MINING CORP. ("BHK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

CROWNIA HOLDINGS LTD. ("CNH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

23/03/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 177,636 common shares (post consolidation) to settle outstanding debt of $319,745. The Company completed a 10 for 1 consolidation as announced in their January 11, 2023 and February 10, 2023 press releases.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share (post

consolidation) Aggregate #

of Shares (post

consolidation)









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $319,745 $1.80 177,636 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2023.

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 2 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 177 636 actions ordinaires (après regroupement), en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 319 745 $. La société a complété un regroupement de 10 pour 1 comme annoncé dans les communiqués de presse émis par la société le 11 janvier 2023 et le 10 février 2023.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:









Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action (après

regroupement) # total d'actions (après

regroupement)









Participation total de

personnes ayant un lien

de dépendance : 1 319 745 $ 1,80 $ 177 636 Participation total de

Groupe Pro : S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 février 2023.

________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $192,620 and 950,400 Broker Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $48,155 and 237,600 Broker Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 12,000 Broker Warrants

Brokers' Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,189,136 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 5, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 5, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.86

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,189,136 shares with 4,189,136 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 5, 2021.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,375,000 common shares at $0.0616 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("MED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 51% interest in the Tlamino project, located in Serbia (the "Property") from a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Acquisition, and in conjunction with the Company's previous interest in the Property, the Company will have a 100% interest in the Property post-closing.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Vendor will terminate the obligations owed to it under an option agreement entered into between the Company and the Vendor, dated Dec. 15, 2020, and grant 1% NSR royalty (the "Royalty") in the Property to the Vendor. The Company can purchase the Royalty at any time for a cash consideration of $3,000,000.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2022, November 24, 2022 and February 7, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an assignment and assumption agreement dated December 6, 2022 (the "Assignment Agreement") between New Energy Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Altari Capital Corp. (the "Assignor"), an Arm's Length party, and an addendum dated February 7, 2023 to the Agreement whereby the Company will be assigned right, title and interest in and to 12 unpatented mining claims located 50 kilometers northeast of Nipigon, Northwestern Ontario, known as the Roslyn Lithium Property, pursuant to an underlying property option agreement dated November 28, 2022, between the Assignor and two Arm's Length Parties.

For consideration, the Company will pay $2,300,000 in cash and issue 2,230,000 shares to the Assignor over a period of three years.

The Assignor will retain a 3% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Roslyn Property of which 0.5% can be repurchased by the Company for $1 million.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 6, 2022, February 14, 2023, February 17, 2023, February 22, 2023 and March 1, 2023.

________________________________________

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023:

Number of Units: 21,997,086 Units



Purchase Price: $0.23 per Unit



Warrants: 10,998,548 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,998,548 shares



Warrant Exercise price: $0.30 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Existing insider Involvement [4 Placees] Y 990,000 units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 282,391 units



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 9,000 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 06, 2023, and February 10, 2023, announcing the closing of the first and second and final tranche of the private placement, respectively and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023 TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective December 19, 2022, the Company's Supplemental Prospectus dated December 13, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the first and second tranche closing of Series 3 senior secured green bonds (the Bonds) occurred on January 30, 2023, and February 28, 2023, respectively (each a Closing Date), for gross proceeds of CDN$7,074,000 and US$17,000.

Offering: CDN$7,074,000 and US$17,000



Agent(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Integral Wealth Securities Ltd.



Agent's Commission: $495,180 and 330,913 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is

exercisable at $0.75 into one common share for three years from

issuance.

Details of the Bonds:





Maturity Date: January 30, 2028



Redemption: The Bonds will not be redeemable prior to the date that is six months

from the applicable Closing Date.

On or after the date that is six months from the applicable Closing

Date and prior to the applicable Maturity

Date, the Bonds will be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to

time at the Company's option at a

redemption price equal to the principal amount of the Bonds

redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any,

up to but excluding the date set for redemption, up on delivery of 20

business days' written notice to the

Bondholders



Interest: 9% per annum, payable quarterly.



Conversion: The Bonds are non-convertible.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus supplement dated December 13, 2022.

________________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2023, February 2, 2023, February 16, 2023, and February 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 26,705,720 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 26,705,720 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,705,720 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 89 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: -Eight Capital $476,088.90 cash and 1,683,629 compensation warrants.

Each compensation warrant is exercisable into a unit, with the same terms

as the offering, exercisable at $0.30 for two years from closing.

-Sub Agents received $51,743.62 cash and 169,563 compensation

warrants. Each compensation warrant is exercisable into a unit, with the

same terms as the offering, exercisable at $0.30 for two years from closing.

The Company issued news releases on February 23, 2023, and February 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.175 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 226,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,865 N/A 188,650

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.175 for period of one year, subject to an acceleration clause, from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, March 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:20 a.m. PST, March 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions, on April 20, 2021. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,460,596.57 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 5, 2022, to December 22, 2022, as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, occurred for gross proceeds of $5,460,596.57 USD.

Agents: B. Riley Securities Inc., as representatives for Spartan Capital Securities LLC.



Offering: 4,815,999 common shares ("Shares") in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, with an average sale price of $0.8972 USD per Share.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $191,246.03 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, the Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2023, and the news release dated February 21, 2023, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

