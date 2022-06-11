TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AAJ CAPITAL 3 CORP. ("AAAJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated April 27, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions effective April 29, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the common shares will
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
Escrowed Shares:
3,350,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Olympia Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
AAAJ.P
CUSIP Number:
00036L101
Agent:
Richardson Wealth Limited
Agent's Warrants:
250,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 27, 2022.
Company Contact: Praveen Varshney
Company Address: 2050-1055 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3
Company Phone Number: 604-684-2181
Company Email Address: praveen@varshneycapital.com
________________________________________
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
________________________________________
ARRAS MINERALS CORP. ("ARK")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the common shares of Arras Minerals Corp. (the 'Company') will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Issuer'.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
Escrowed Shares:
2,498,949 common shares, 3,400,000 stock options and
Transfer Agent:
Olympia Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ARK
CUSIP Number:
04271V105
For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 31, 2022 which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Company Contact:
Christopher Richards
Company Address:
1605 - 777 Dunsmuir Street
Company Phone Number:
604 336-8093
Company Email Address:
crichards@arrasminerals.com
________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.33 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
62 placees
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $4,400.00 and 12,500 "B" Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated May 2, 2022 and May 10, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 20, 2022, between Terry Christopher (the "Vendor") and Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in 60 mining claims (the "Property") located near New Ross, Nova Scotia.
As consideration, the Company shall issue 100,000 shares and pay $15,000 to the Vendor.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 17, 2022.
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 juin 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 20 avril 2022, entre Terry Christopher (le « vendeur ») et Brunswick Exploration Inc. (la « société »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt légal et bénéficiaire de 100% dans 60 claims miniers (la « Propriété ») situés près de New Ross, en Nouvelle-Écosse.
Comme contrepartie, la Société émettra 100 000 actions et versera 15 000 $ au Vendeur.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 mai 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 21, 2022:
Number of Shares:
1,900,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Robert Meister
Y
500,000
Finder's Fee:
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 9, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2022:
Number of Shares:
12,927,960 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per share
Warrants:
12,927,960 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,927,960 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a three-year period, however, in the event that the common shares of
Number of Placees:
77 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (2 placees)
P
250,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $43,435 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2022 and March 14, 2022:
Number of Shares:
6,396,944 flow-through shares and 13,761,998 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per flow-through share and $0.15 per common share
Warrants:
10,079,471 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,079,471 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
41 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Kevin Brewer
Y
200,000
Mark Luchinski
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $146,416.75 cash and 495,547 finder's warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2022, and May 6, 2022:
Number of Shares:
5,813,666 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
5,813,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,813,666 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
22 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
David Watkinson
Y
500,000
Heather MacRitchie
Y
200,000
Julien Davy
Y
85,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. (''AUEN'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
4,918,299
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 18, 2022
New Exercise Date of Warrants:
December 31, 2022
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.60
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.45
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 416,250 FT Shares and 4,918,299 Common Shares with 4,918,299 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2019.
_________________________________________
GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. (''AUEN'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants expiry:
Number of Warrants:
2,963,076
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 20, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 31, 2022
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.80
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.45
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,291,308 Common Shares with 4,291,308 share purchase warrants attached and 2,963,076 FT Shares with 2,963,076 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 16, 2021.
_________________________________________
GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. (''AUEN'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants price:
Number of Warrants:
1,125,277
Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 31, 2022
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.80
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.45
Number of Warrants:
362,500
Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 31, 2022
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.75
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.45
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,250,554 FT Shares with 1,125,277 share purchase warrants attached and 362,500 Non FT Shares with 362,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 30, 2020.The Exchange previously approved the extension of 1,125,277 warrants effective December 16, 2021.
_________________________________________
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered and Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:
Non-Brokered
Number of Shares:
1,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.60 per share
Warrants:
1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.85 for a one year period
Brokered
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.60 per share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.85 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Agent's Fee:
$144,000.00 and 240,000 Broker Warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc.
Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.85 for a 12–month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on May 19, 2022 and June 7, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2022:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Craig Roberts
Y
111,200
Collin Kettell
Y
5,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 10, 2022.
________________________________________
ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 365,386 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 8, 2022.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 2, 2022, May 12, 2022 and June 2, 2022:
Number of Shares:
2,658,800 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
2,658,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,658,800 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.95 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Joe Ovsenek
Y
700,000
Ken McNaughton
Y
800,000
Michelle Romero
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Richardson Wealth Limited $3,000 cash and 6,000 broker warrants payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has received for filing documentation from Petroteq Energy Inc. (the "Company") with respect to various financing transactions completed by the Company without Exchange acceptance, as described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2021 and October 7, 2021. The original terms of certain convertible debentures did not comply with the minimum Conversion Price requirement, as outlined in section 2.3 of the Exchange Policy 4.1. Corrective measures have been taken by the Company to be made whole in respect of the value of the Company's shares that were issued below minimum Conversion Price, and this requirement was satisfied by a cash payment of US$2,822,000 to the Company, as further described in the Company's news release dated May 24, 2022. Consequently, a final acceptance has been granted by the Exchange for the following transactions:
Convertible Debenture:
US$64,300 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)
November 13, 2020: US$20,000 at US$0.0296 for 675,676 common shares;
November 13, 2020: US$22,780, including US$3,480 of accrued and unpaid interest,
Convertible Debenture:
US$69,900 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)
Convertible Debenture:
US$82,500 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)
January 11, 2021: US$27,000 at US$0.0326 for 828,221 common shares;
January 13, 2021: US$22,000 at US$0.0326 for 674,847 common shares;
January 20, 2021: US$18,000, including US$4,500 of accrued and unpaid interest,
Convertible Debenture:
US$150,000 principal amount (including a 15% original issue discount)
January 25, 2021: US$21,805 at US$0.03115 for 700,000 common shares;
January 28, 2021: US$46,725 at US$0.03115 for 1,500,000 common shares; February 5,
February 22, 2021: US$33,381.25 at US$0.03338125 for 1,000,000 shares;
March 2, 2021: US$34,011.25 at US$0.03401125 for 1,000,000 common shares.
Convertible Debenture:
US$192,862 principal amount
October 1, 2020: US$192,862 at US$0.01875 for 10,285,991 common shares.
Convertible Debenture:
US$140,800 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)
May 10, 2021: US$50,000 at US$0.036 for 1,388,889 common shares;
May 14, 2021: US$50,000 at US$0.0326 for 1,533,742 common shares;
May 19, 2021: US$48,480, including US$7,680 of accrued and unpaid interest,
Convertible Debenture:
US$125,000 principal amount
June 15, 2021: US$125,000 at US$0.041 for 3,048,780 common shares.
Convertible Debenture:
US$86,350 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)
July 13, 2021: US$50,000 at US$0.0871 for 574,053 common shares;
July 14, 2021: US$41,060, including US$4,710 of accrued and unpaid interest,
Convertible Debenture:
US$86,350 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)
Convertible Debenture:
US$191,779 principal amount
June 16, 2021: US$191,779 at US$0.04100004 for 4,677,532 common shares.
Convertible Debenture:
US$771,610 principal amount
July 1, 2021: US$771,610 at US$0.041 for 18,819,756 common shares.
Convertible Debenture:
US$30,652 principal amount
July 1, 2021: US$30,652 at US$0.041 for 747,616 common shares.
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2022, between the Company and three shareholders (1274596 B.C. Ltd., 1170147 B.C. Ltd.,1335527 B.C. Ltd., collectively "Vendors") of 1364991 B.C. Ltd., whereby the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 B.C. Ltd that owns a 100% interest in two (2) Nickel Peak mineral claim blocks compromising a total of approximately 1,567.94 hectares located in British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 3,000,000 common shares on a pro rata basis as follows:
Vendors
No. of Company's Shares to be
1274596 B.C. Ltd. owned and controlled
1,000,000
1170147 B.C. Ltd. owned and controlled
1,000,000
1335527 B.C. Ltd. owned and controlled
1,000,000
The transaction is arm's length.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 7, 2022 and June 9, 2022.
________________________________________
SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Option Agreement dated May 30, 2022, between Solstice Gold Corp.(the "Company') and 1544230 Ontario Inc.(Perry V. English), Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (Michael M. Frymire and Pamela Misener) and 2873454 Ontario Inc. (Michaela Holbik) (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company will acquire 100% undivided interest in the 49 unpatented mining claims known as Raven-Furniss Project in Ignace region of Ontario, Canada.
In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $123,200 and issue a total of 450,000 shares in stages as follows:
CASH
SHARES
Upon Closing Date
$24,200
450,000
By May 30, 2023
$24,000
nil
By May 30, 2024
$30,000
nil
By May 30, 2025
$45,000
nil
Each cash payment and share issuance above will be distributed among the Optionors on a pro rata basis of 33.33% to each Optionor.
The Optionors retain a 1.5% net smelter returns("NSR") royalty. The Company has an option to repurchase 0.75% NSR for $1,000,000, leaving the Optionors with 0.75% NSR.
For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated May 31, 2021.
________________________________________
