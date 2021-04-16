TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Non-Brokered Private Placement, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Act.

Underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the "Lead Underwriter"), on behalf of Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters")



Offering: The offering (the "Offering") consisted of the issuance of 2,180,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $3.10 per Unit (the "Offering Price") and which is exclusive of the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $4.25 per common share at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing of the Offering. The Company also had the right to conduct a private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), which resulted in the issuance of an additional 403,709 Units and gross proceeds for the Company of approximately $1.25 million.



Offering Price: $3.10 per Unit



Underwriters' Fee: The Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission (the "Underwriters' Fee") equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including proceeds realized from the sale of any Additional Units (as defined below) sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below). The Company has also agreed to issue broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") entitling the Underwriters to acquire a number of Units equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, including any Additional Units sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the Underwriters to purchase one Unit at the Offering Price at any time on or before the expiry date of the Warrants issued as part of the Units. In consideration of the Underwriters permitting the Company to undertake the Private Placement concurrently with the Offering, the Company agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase additional Units (the "Additional Units"), at the Offering Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the Offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

The Exchange has been notified that closing of the Offering and the Private Placement occurred on April 1, 2021 and April 7, 2021 respectively. Gross proceeds from the closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement totaled $9,023,197.90 (being 2,910,709 Units, comprised of: (i) 2,180,000 Units issued in the Offering; (ii) 327,000 Additional Units issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option; and (iii) 403,709 Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement). For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 1, 2021 and April 7, 2021.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Private Placement, as announced on news releases dated March 18, 2021 and March 29, 2021:

Number of Securities: 403,709 common shares



Purchase Price: $3.10 per common share



Warrants: 403,709 common share purchase warrants to acquire 403,709 common shares of the Company



Warrants Exercise Price: $4.25 per Warrant until April 1, 2024



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement.

The closing of the Private Placement occurred on April 7, 2021. The Company confirmed that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Private Placement were $1,251,497.90 (403,709 Units). For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 7, 2021.

New Listing-Warrants

The Warrants issued in the Offering (including pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option) and the Private Placement will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Friday, April 16, 2021.



Commence Date: The Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market on Monday, April 19, 2021.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Bermuda



Capitalization: 2,910,709 Warrants will be issued and outstanding, of which 403,709 issued pursuant to the Private Placement will remain subject to a hold period of four months and one day.



Warrants Exercise Price: Each Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $4.25 per common share at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is April 1, 2024.



Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent: TSX Trust Company - Toronto



Trading Symbol: ARU.WT.A



CUSIP Number: G06974227

The Warrants will be governed by the terms of a warrant indenture dated April 1, 2021, between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent.

The Company has confirmed that closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement occurred on April 1, 2021 and April 7, 2021, respectively. For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 1, 2021 and April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.02

Payable Date: May 14, 2021

Record Date: April 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2021

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ") ("JJ.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, April 19, 2021, the 20,000,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on December 15, 2020.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 20,000,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated November 20, 2020 of which

32,668,013 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: JJ.WT.C



CUSIP Number: 466391216

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement of 20,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit that closed on December 15, 2020. Each warrant entitle the holder to purchase common shares at a price of $0.10 per share and will expire on November 20, 2025.

RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated April 12, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Monday, April 19, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Payable Date: June 29, 2021; July 29, 2021 & August 30, 2021

Record Date: June 15, 2021; July 15, 2021 & August 13, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 14, 2021; July 14, 2021 & August 12, 2021 respectively

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.'s (the "Company") Non-Offering Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 31, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on April 1, 2021, by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Alberta pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number 212220).

Listing Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Monday, April 19, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Monday, April 19, 2021.



Please refer to the Company news release of April 15, 2021 for further details.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

63,938,388 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrowed Shares: 20,641,780 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SM CUSIP Number: 8263XP104

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 31, 2021.

Company contact: Alexander Langer, President, CEO and Director Company address: Suite 1507, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 Company phone number: (604) 765–1604 Company E-mail address: alanger@ptolemycapital.co.uk Company website: www.sierramadregoldandsilver.com

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A")("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Distribution per Cl A: CDN$0.03333

Distribution per Cl U: US$0.03333

Payable Date: May 17, 2021

Record Date: April 30, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: April 29, 2021

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Unit: $0.0375

Payable Date: May 17, 2021

Record Date: April 30, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: April 29, 2021

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 9, 2021, March 8, 2021 and March 17, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants (Post Consolidation): 7,333,333 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") on a post-consolidation basis, each convertible into one unit (the "Units"), for no additional consideration, upon completion of a share consolidation on the basis of fifteen (15) old shares for one (1) new share. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share on a post-consolidation basis, for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement.



Purchase Price: $0.225 per Special Warrant



Number of Placees: 46 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of Special Warrants

(Post-consolidation) Eagle Claw Investments PTY Ltd ATF Hookey Investment Trust (Kyle Hookey) Y 88,888 David Robinson Y 66,666 Nathwani Capital Inc. (Aleem Nathwani) Y 105,000 Corporate Administration Services Ltd. (David Herhenhein) Y 30,000 Cronin Capital Corp. (David Robinson) Y 694,275 Cronin Services Ltd. (David Robinson) Y 339,284





Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 31, 2021.

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 13, 2021, between the Company and SOQUEM Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 50% interest in 14 mining claims in the Fenton property (the "Property"), located 50 km south-west of Chapais, in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay $700,000 to the Vendor as follows: $300,000 in cash and $400,000 by issuing 1,261,431 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.3171 per common share in order to acquire a 50% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 13, 2021.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 avril 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 13 avril 2021, entre la société et SOQUEM Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 50% des intérêts dans 14 claims miniers dans la propriété Fenton (la « propriété »), composée de 14 claims, localisée 50km au sud-ouest de Chapais, dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra payer 700 000 $ au vendeur tel que suit : 300 000 $ en espèces et 400 000 $ en émettant 1 261 431 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,3171 $ par action ordinaire afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 50% dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 avril 2021.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("CLAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 common shares at a deemed price of US$0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for US$35,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 18, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated March 18, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 5,800,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 26, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$25,012,500 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 6,670,000 Units (includes 870,000 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$5.25 for a 24-month period, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.



Unit Price: CDN$3.75 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Haywood Securities Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, and Cormark Securities Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,500,750 in cash and 400,200 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$3.75 for a 24-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 18, 2021 and news releases dated March 02, 2021, March 03, 2021, March 08, 2021, March 24, 2021 and March 26, 2021.

________________________________________

FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a termination of option agreement ("Agreement") dated April 5, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide an aggregate cash consideration of $4,000,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.00 per common share to the Vendor to terminate and acquire the Vendor's 2.5% net smelter royalty claim on the Pakeagama Lake Pegmatite project.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 9, 2021.

FULL METAL MINERALS LTD. ("FMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 24, 2020, amended on July 30, 2020, August 28, 2020, December 15, 2020, February 1, 2021 and March 12, 2021 between Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and GSP Resource Corp. ("GSP"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire 60% of GSP's right, title and interest in and to the Olivine Mountain Property in BC for the consideration of $515,000 in cash ($65,000 in the first year) and the issuance of 350,000 shares (125,000 shares in the first year) over four years. The exploration expenditures will be $1,125,000 over four years (Nil in the first year).

________________________________________

FULL METAL MINERALS LTD. ("FMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2020, October 28, 2020 and February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 23,125,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Number of Placees: 73 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y/

ProGroup=P # of Shares





McChip Resources Inc. Y 3,125,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placees] P 775,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 9 and 22, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FULL METAL MINERALS LTD. ("FMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 30,056,528 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,404,522.37.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Octavian Capital Corp. (Michael Williams) Y $178,802.56 $0.08 2,235,032 Spartan Pacific Financial Ltd. (Cale Moodie) Y $314,578.89 $0.08 3,932,235 Sheryl Dhillon Y $79,375.00 $0.08 992,187 Doug Ramshaw Y $233,949.84 $0.08 2,924,373 Elysium Mining Ltd. (Peter Voulgaris) Y $227,979.60 $0.08 2,849,745 Peter Voulgaris Y $169,600.00 $0.08 2,120,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

The shares of the Company will remain halted.

________________________________________

Gambier Gold Corp. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2021 and April 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,333,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 5,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,333,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Schuss Y 100,000 Rafael Vaudrin Y 100,000 Geoff Balderson Y 100,000 101252103 Saskatchewan Ltd.

(Michael Burns) Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1 placee P 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive agreement dated June 25, 2020 for Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (the "Company") to sell its United Greeneries licensed cannabis cultivation and processing businesses located in Duncan, B.C., to Costa Canna Production LLP and 626875 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchasers") for a total cash consideration of $8.2 million. In connection with the agreement, there was a finder's fee in the amount of $253,000 payable to an arm's length finder Andreas Gedeon.

________________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to an arm's length party to settle outstanding debt for $270,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEW TARGET MINING CORP. ("NEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Apr. 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 19, 2021 and March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 21,229,408 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 10,614,704 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,614,704 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Eric Sprott Y 15,460,177 Catherine Hume Y 200,000 CHF Capital Markets (Catherine Hume) Y 219,231



Finder's Fee: Richardson Wealth Management - $100,491 cash

RedPlug Inc. - $27,495 cash

Blue Lakes Advisors - $13,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup= # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[6 placees] P 5,500,000

Finder's Fee: Darryl Cardey receives 1,146,000 finder shares with the terms as above.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANIES :

AUSTPRO ENERGY CORPORATION ("AUS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated April 8, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

________________________________________

CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. (« CLN.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : SCD – Déclaration de changement d'inscription, Arrêt maintenu

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 avril 2021

Société NEX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt par la société, d'une déclaration de changement d'inscription de SCD datée du 8 avril 2021, pour les fins de dépôt sur SEDAR.

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 28 juillet 2020, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.

________________________________________

DATINVEST INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("DAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRIME CITY ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("PMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr.7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

