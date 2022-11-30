U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·11 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HYDREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NURS")
[Formerly Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("NURS.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Hydreight Technologies Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated November 10, 2022.  As a result, at the opening on Thursday December 1, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The arm's length Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

The Qualifying Transaction was completed pursuant to a merger agreement dated July 12, 2022, as amended November 23, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), among the Company, IV Hydreight Inc. ("IVH"), Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("VST"), 1362795 B.C. Ltd. ("AssetCo"), a former subsidiary of VST, and 1203500 B.C. Ltd. ("SubCo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, AssetCo completed a non-brokered financing pursuant to which CAD$387,232 was raised in aggregate gross proceeds from the offering of 614,654 shares of AssetCo at a price of CAD$0.63 per share.

As disclosed in the Exchange bulletin dated November 23, 2022, prior to completing the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its share capital and changed its name from Perihelion Capital Ltd. to Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, AssetCo amalgamated with SubCo by way of a three-cornered amalgamation and the Company indirectly acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of IVH. As consideration for the Qualifying Transaction, the Company issued 28,511,479 common shares of the Company to the former shareholders of AssetCo, each at a deemed price of CAD$0.63 per share, for aggregate consideration of CAD$17,962,232. Additionally, the Company issued 1,394,841 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.63 per share to an arm's length party as a finder's fee for the Qualifying Transaction.

The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction was completed on November 28, 2022.

The Company has also agreed, in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, to issue 476,190 common shares and 571,428 restricted share units (together, the "Compensation Shares") to a related party on the date which is three months following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction. The Company advises that it obtained disinterested written shareholder consent on November 28, 2022 approving the issuance of the Compensation Shares.

For additional information please refer to the Company's filing statement, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2022, July 13, 2022, September 13, 2022, November 10, 2022, November 23, 2022 and November 28, 2022.

 

Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value of which


37,842,815  common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow:

28,030,813  common shares are subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Securities Escrow Agreement, with 1,047,618 additional common shares to be subject to the Tier 2 Surplus Securities Escrow Agreement when issued; and


222,629  common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement



Symbol:

NURS  (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed)

 

The Company is classified as an "Other Computer Related Services" company (United States NAICS #541519) and a "Computer systems design and related Services" company (Canada NAICS #541514).

Company Contact:  Shane Madden
Company Address:  800 – 1500 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6G 2Z6
Company Phone Number:  702.913.8419
Company Email Address:  shane@hydreight.com

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Thursday December 1, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________

22/11/29  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the TL Nickel property located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

 


CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$175,000.00 (of which common shares may be issued)

2,750,000 Common Shares

n/a

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2022

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

1,600,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

1,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a one-year period



Number of Placees:

13 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$6,300.00

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on November 24, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 278,688 shares at a deemed price of $0.51 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.

Number of Service Providers:    1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

3,277,712

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 23, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 23, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.55

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,555,427 shares (4,921,714 non flow-through shares and 1,633,713 flow-through shares) with 3,277,712 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 5, 2021.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

2,036,127

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 30, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 30, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40



# of Warrants:

1,188,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 20, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 20, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,857,139 shares (4,666,250 non flow-through shares and 6,190,889 flow-through shares) with 5,428,569 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 21, 2020.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a mineral claims lease agreement dated November 1, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Delta Resources Limited (the "Company") and arm's length owners (the "Owners"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired the exclusive rights to buy the surface and mining rights to a property adjacent to its Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property"). Under the Agreement, during the five-year lease period, the Company will have the exclusive right to explore the Property. As a consideration for the lease payments, the Company is required to pay a one-time cash payment of $40,000 and issue 100,000 common shares of the Company per year for 5 years (up to 500,000 common shares in aggregate) to the Owners. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may later elect to purchase a 100% interest in both the surface and mining rights to the Property for a separate purchase price.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2022

________________________________________

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in four (4) minerals claims located in west-central British Columbia.


CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$10,000

1,500,000 common shares

N/A

 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2022.

_______________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 510,045 shares at a deemed price of $0.445 per share to settle outstanding debt for $226,970.

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD.  ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 07, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

27,066,401 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.035 per share



Warrants:

27,066,401 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,066,401 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 until November 18, 2025



Number of Placees:

19 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

6,867,858

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$13,843

N/A

395,500

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 until November 18, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on November 21, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LI3 LITHIUM CORP. ("LILI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

4,200,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 22, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 22, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.20

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,200,000 shares with 4,200,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2021.

________________________________________

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 28, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,000,000 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of December 2, 2022 to December 1, 2023.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2022.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Nov. 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c5904.html

