TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACKSTEEL ENERGY INC. ("BEY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

[formerly Ethos Gold Corp. ("ECC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the directors' resolutions dated March 7 and 17, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening April 6, 2022, the common shares of Prospector Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Ethos Gold Corp. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ('ECC') to ('PPP'). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

49,380,079 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL



Transfer Agent: TSX TRUST COMPANY

Trading Symbol: PPP (new) CUSIP Number: 74359L105 (new)

_______________________________________

OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated February 11, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 11, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Story continues

Commence Date: At the opening Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.







The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on April

6, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation

of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,200,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,380,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

OCAP.P CUSIP Number:

67501T109 Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.





Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 11, 2022.

Company Contact: Ron Schmitz

Company Address: Suite 588, 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3B6

Company Phone Number: 604-685-7450

Company Email Address: ron@asi-accounting.com

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE") ("RZE.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on April 7, 2022, rights ("Rights") to purchase flow-through common shares of the Company ("FT Shares"). One (1) Right will be issued for each common share held. 11.8903796 Rights and $2.55 are required to purchase a FT Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is on May 6, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 23,314,466 common shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the common shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Production and Exploration' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: 11.8903796 Rights are exercisable for One (1) FT

Share at $2.55 per FT Share.



Record Date: April 7, 2022 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: April 6, 2022 Rights Called for Trading: April 6, 2022 Rights Trade for Cash: May 4, 2022 Rights Expire: May 6, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Calgary time)



Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time)

on May 6, 2022 and delisted at market close. Trading

in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days

preceding the expiry date and for cash same day on

the expiry date.

TRADE DATES

May 4, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2022

Rights Trading Symbol: RZE.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 75525M 13 3 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Alliance Trust Corporation Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada





For further details, please refer to the Company's news release and Rights Offering circular dated March 31, 2021, which are available on www.sedar.com.

________________________________________

22/04/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ASTRON CONNECT INC. ("AST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period







Number of Placees: 11 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares







Ian Mark Mallmann

Y 100,000 Sidney Randall Smallbone

Y 100,000 Hong (Iris) Duan

Y 200,000 Wei Kang

Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 28, 2022:

Number of Securities: 1,996,653 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share



Warrants: 1,996,653 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,996,653 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $1.25 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 30 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Bambazonke Holdings Inc. (Keith Barron) Y 571,428

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $7,770

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 28, 2022 and March 30, 2022.

________________________________________

GREEN PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("GPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

______________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORES INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORES INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 27, 2022 among Intema Solutions Inc. (the "Company"), Livestream Gaming Ltd. ("Livestream"), Piotr Zhalau, Evgueni Kislyi and Nick Katselapov, in connection with the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Livestream. Under the terms of the Agreement, the shareholders Livestream will receive: (1) $8,000,000 cash, (2) $4,000,000 as a vendor take back note, (3) $2,750,000 in common shares of the Company (6,470,588 shares at a deemed price of $0.425 per share), and (4) up to $3,000,000 of contingent performance bonuses.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 29, 2022, available on SEDAR and the press releases dated May 3, 2021, June 17, 2021, November 16, 2021, January 27, 2022, February 18, 2022 and April 4, 2022.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced on May 3, 2021, June 17, 2021, August 31, 2021, October 6, 2021, February 18, 2022 and April 4, 2022. That Private Placement consisted in the issuance of 20,014,000 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt was converted for one unit. Each unit then automatically separated into one common shares and one-half of one warrants, at no further cost to their holder, on the following basis:

Number of Common Shares: 20,014,000 subscription receipts were converted in 20,014,000 units. These

units then were automatically separated into an aggregate of 20,014,000

common shares and 10,007,000 warrants.



Purchase Price: $0.50 per subscription receipt.



Warrants: 10,007,000 warrants to purchase 10,007,000 common shares.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.90 per common share that can be exercised for a period of 12 months from

the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 142 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Number of Shares Arthur N. Manteris Y 100,000 Marc Brassard Y 326,000 4422945 Canada Inc. (Michael Wagen) Y 50,000 12791889 Canada Inc. (Laurent Benezra) Y 210,000 3342913 Canada Inc. (Philip Nolan) Y 500,000

Finders' Fees: Arm's length finders received $385,195 in cash and 1,023,921 non-transferable

finders warrants to purchase 1,023,921 common shares at a price of $0.90 per

share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.





For further information in connection with the closing of the Private Placement, please refer to the press releases dated August 31, 2021, October 6, 2021, February 18, 2022 and April 4, 2022.

Miscellaneous

The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 1,283,018 common shares in employment bonuses to the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Mr. Laurent Benezra. The issuance of these shares was accepted by the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of the Company held on January 4, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 19, 2021 and the Company's management information circular dated December 6, 2021 that is available in SEDAR.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Divers

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à une convention d'achat d'actions (la « convention ») auprès de personnes sans lien de dépendance datée du 27 janvier 2022 entre Intema Solutions inc. (la « société »), Livestream Gaming Ltd. (« Livestream »), Piotr Zhalau, Evgueni Kislyi et Nick Katselapov, dans le cadre de l'acquisition de tous les titres émis et en circulation du capital de Livestream. Selon les termes de la convention, les actionnaires de Livestream recevront : (1) 8 000 000 $ en espèces, (2) 4 000 000 $ sous forme de billet de reprise, (3) 2 750 000 $ en actions ordinaires de la Société (6 470 588 actions à un prix réputé de 0,425 $ par action), et (4) jusqu'à 3 000 000 $ de primes basées sur des conditions de performance.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez-vous référer à la déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 29 mars 2022, disponible sur SEDAR et aux communiqués de presse datés du 3 mai 2021, du 17 juin 2021, du 16 novembre 2021, du 27 janvier 2022, du 18 février 2022 et du 4 avril 2022.

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

La Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé les 3 mai 2021, 17 juin 2021, 31 août 2021, 6 octobre 2021, 18 février 2022 et 4 avril 2022. Ce placement privé a consisté en l'émission de 20 014 000 reçus de souscription. Chaque reçu de souscription fut automatiquement converti en une unité. Lors de leur émission, chaque unité fut automatiquement séparée en une action ordinaire et un-demi bon de souscription, sans frais supplémentaires pour leur porteur, sur la base suivante :

Nombre d'actions ordinaires : 20 014 000 reçus de souscription furent convertis en 20 014 000 unités. Ces

unités furent séparées automatiquement en 20 014 000 actions ordinaires et

10 007 000 bons de souscription. Prix de souscription : 0.50 $ par reçu de souscription.



Bons de souscription : 10 007 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire 10 007 000 actions

ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,90 $ par action ordinaire qui peut être exercé pendant une période de 12

mois suivant leur émission.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 142 souscripteurs



Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions





Arthur N. Manteris Y 100 000 Marc Brassard Y 326 000 4422945 Canada Inc. (Michael Wagen) Y 50 000 12791889 Canada Inc. (Laurent Benezra) Y 210 000 3342913 Canada Inc. (Philip Nolan) Y 500 000

Rémunération des intermédiaires : Des intermédiaires sans lien de dépendance ont reçu une commission

en espèces égal à 385 195 $ et des bons de souscription non-

transférables permettant de souscrire 1 023 921 actions ordinaires au

prix de 0,90 $ par action pendant une période de 12 mois suivant leur

émission.





Pour de plus amples renseignements relativement à la clôture du placement privé précité, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés des 31 août 2021, 6 octobre 2021, 18 février 2022 et 4 avril 2022.

Divers

La Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de jusqu'à 1 283 018 actions ordinaires à M. Laurent Benezra, qui occupe les fonctions de président, chef de la direction et administrateur de la société. L'émission de ces actions a été acceptée par les actionnaires désintéressés de la société lors de l'assemblée générale annuelle et spéciale tenue le 4 janvier 2022.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 novembre 2021 et la circulaire d'information de la direction datée du 6 décembre 2021 qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

___________________________________________

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, April 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 29,650,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share







Warrants: 14,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,825,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a two year period















Number of Placees: 110 placees











Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 1,310,000 10 placees





















Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. received $55,328 cash and 212,800 finder's warrants,

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received $3,500.01 cash and 13,462 finder's

warrants, Research Capital Corporation received $2,730 cash and 10,500

finder's warrants, Sven Olsson received $42,104.99 cash and 161,942 finder's

warrants and Sprott Capital Partners LP received $72,800 cash and 280,000

finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common

share at an exercise price of $0.36 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 28, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

REEM CAPITAL CORP. ("REEM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REEM CAPITAL CORP. ("REEM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aril 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2022 between the Company, Sabio Acquisition Inc. ("Sabio", a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), and Vidillion Inc. ("Vidillion"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through Sabio, will acquire substantially all of the assets and assume certain liabilities of Vidillion, a U.S. based Streaming TV supply side platform. As total consideration, the Company will provide Vidillion with US$1.25 million in cash payment and further issue 1,685,079 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$1.30 per share (US$1.75 million).

The Share Consideration will be subject to a six month lock-up period following closing of this transaction.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 22, 2022 and April 4, 2022.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 59,660,605 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share (first tranche of 5,454,545 shares)

$0.0825 per share (second tranche of 54,206,060 shares)







Number of Placees: 1 placee











Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares







Singapore J&Y Investment PTE. Ltd.

Y 59,660,605

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases announcing the closing of the private placement tranches and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 21, 2021 and March 24, 2022.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 125,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.12 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$15,000 in connection with services provided by Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated March 31, 2022 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c8639.html