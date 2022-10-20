U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,683.00
    -24.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,370.00
    -90.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,025.50
    -127.75 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.10
    -9.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.80
    -5.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.23
    -0.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    -0.0016 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9300
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,076.43
    -215.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.63
    -6.05 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,907.36
    -350.02 (-1.28%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC.  ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend: 
 
Dividend per Share:  $0.0125
Payable Date:  November 16, 2022
Record Date:  November 2, 2022
Ex-dividend Date:  November 1, 2022

________________________________________

GOLCONDA GOLD LTD. ("GG")
[Formerly  GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change, Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 23, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old common shares for one (1) new common share basis.  The name of the Company has been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 21, 2022, the  shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Galane Gold Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "mining exploration" company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:  

Unlimited   

shares with no par value of which


71,273,308

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil   

shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company     

Trading Symbol:

GG

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:  

38047D106

(NEW)

________________________________________

INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Intertidal Capital Corp. ("Intertidal") announced on October 18, 2022 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Intertidal and Sendero Resources Corp. ("Sendero"), in connection with the proposed acquisition by Intertidal of all the shares of Sendero pursuant to a share exchange, amalgamation or business combination.

The letter of intent was initially announced on June 1, 2022.

Effective at the market open, Friday, October 21, 2022 the common shares of Intertidal Capital Corp. will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
 
Dividend per common share:  $0.0171
Payable Date:  November 30, 2022
Record Date: October 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: October 28, 2022

________________________________________

HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("HE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
NEX Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on October 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10)  old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of October 21, 2022, the shares of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Industrial'' company.

Post – Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


19,420,123 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

HE.H

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:  

411355308

(new)

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 6, 2022 and July 8, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission dated July 7, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday October 21, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

22/10/19  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 9:54  a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGOLD RESORUCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in and to the Hope Butt Project that is located in Malheur County, Oregon.


CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$2,000,000 (payable
over a five-year
period)

US$150,000 in common shares
with a deemed price per share
equal to a 30-day VWAP subject
to a floor price of not less than $0.06
per share

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2022

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 206,595 shares and 103,298 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $99,166.00.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Warrants:

103,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 103,298 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.72 for a three-year period



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 4, 2022, $1,500,000 of the principal amount of the convertible debentures have been amended as follows:

Convertible Debenture

$1,500,000

New Conversion Price:

Convertible into shares at $0.55 per share

New Maturity date:

December 31, 2023

Extension Warrants:

2,777,777 extension warrants will have a term of one year from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.72 per share for a one-year period.

Interest rate:

10 %

Number of Placees:

2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

 N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

 N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A 

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated August 4, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length third party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Purchaser acquired a 100% interest in the Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (the "Property"). The Property is also commonly known as the Red Chris Property.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in consideration of the disposition of the Property to the Purchaser, the Company will receive (i) $1.5 million in cash and (ii) $1.5 million in shares of the Purchaser, in each case over a 30-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 4, 2022, September 28, 2022 and October 18, 2022.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Saskatchewan ("Property") pursuant to a purchase agreement between the Company and Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Vendor") dated September 30, 2022. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favor of the Vendor of which one-half may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 bonus shares to a non-arm's length party at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of a $175,000 interest-free loan.

For more information, please refer to the news release dated October 12, 2022.

________________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2022:

Number of Shares:

1,107,144 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:  

$0.07 per share

Warrants:

553,572 share purchase warrants to purchase 553,572 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

320,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$2,400.01

NA

34,286





Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD.  ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30  a.m. PST, October 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on August 16, 2022:

Number of Securities:

74,128,860 subscription receipts

Purchase Price:  

$0.27 per subscription receipt

Subscription Receipts:

Each subscription receipt will be automatically converted into one unit (each, a "Unit"), without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of certain escrow release conditions, which include the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the closing of the Company's acquisition of Lonmin Canada Inc. pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated August 15, 2022. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.405 per common share for a period of 3 years following the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Number of Placees:  

53 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

6

19,775,588

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

5

2,025,500





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$738,120

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on September 30, 2022, confirming closing of the Private Placement.

___________________________________________

METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

METALLUM RESOURCES INC.  ("MZN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 5:28  a.m. PST, Oct.19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 1:22  p.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 282,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.08, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 9, 2022.

Number of Service Provider(s):  One Arm's Length Party

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 12, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the 100% right, title and interest in the mineral claims comprising from the Norwalk Gold property ("Property") to an arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay to the Company a cash payment of $50,000 and 1,800,000 common shares of the Purchaser.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2022 and October 19, 2022.

________________________________________

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022:

Number of Shares:

20,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share

Warrants:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.18 for a one-year period

Number of Placees:

29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:








Placees

# of Placees

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

6

5,300,000

Aggregate Pro  Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$18,900

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on October 18, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a second amending agreement dated October 14, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement") to the share purchase agreement dated July 14, 2021 between Think Research Corporation (the "Company") and the former shareholders of Bio Pharma Services Inc. ("Bio Pharma") related to the previously completed (the "Original Closing") acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of Bio Pharma.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the aggregate deferred equity consideration of $6,500,000 (the "Deferred Consideration"), which was previously payable in two installments of $3,250,000 due six and twelve months following the Original Closing, have been amended as follows:

  • Subject to certain restrictions, the Deferred Consideration (including any interest payments as described below) may now be satisfied in any combination of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") and/or cash (whereby cash payments are subject to discounts in certain circumstances). The Deferred Consideration is also subject to early pre-payment at the option of the Company; and

  • The payment of the Deferred Consideration will be made as follows:

  1. On October 14, 2022 (date of executing the Amending Agreement), issuance of 4,840,036 Common Shares to satisfy $2,000,000 of the Deferred Consideration (the "First Payment");

  2. $1,250,000 in aggregate to be paid in 5 (five) equal installments of $250,000, payable quarterly, commencing on December 10, 2022 (first payment date) until December 10, 2023 (fifth and final payment date), with interest thereon accruing at 5.5% per annum and payable on the same dates, provided that such interest will be deemed to have accrued beginning on June 10, 2022; and

  3. $3,250,000 in aggregate to be paid in 5 (five) equal installments of $650,000, payable quarterly, commencing on December 10, 2022 (first payment date) until December 10, 2023 (fifth and final payment date), with interest thereon accruing at 5.5% per annum and payable on the same dates, provided that such interest will be deemed to have accrued beginning on September 10, 2022.

The maximum number of Common Shares to be issued by the Company in satisfaction of the Deferred Consideration (including any interest thereon) shall not exceed 12,750,000 Common Shares in the aggregate. It is understood that the Company has already satisfied the First Payment, thereby resulting in a remainder of 7,909,974 Common Shares available for issuance by the Company (if it elects to do so) for the balance of the Deferred Consideration.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2022.

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 8, 2022:

Number of Shares:

2,156,278 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:

$0.15 per Unit.

Warrants:  

1,078,139 whole Warrants to purchase 1,078,139 Shares.

Warrant Price:  

2-year term exercisable at $0.25 in the first year, and $0.35 thereafter.

Number of Placees:

7 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None




Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

     [3 Finders]

$8,849.17

N/A

58,995






Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares for a period of 2 years from
the date of issuance at a price of $0.25 for the first year, and $0.35 thereafter.

                                           

The Company issued a news release on October 7, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c0050.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today

    Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges continued to struggle today amid broader economic concerns in the country and rising COVID cases. In fact, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks many popular stocks, fell 7.3% today and hit its lowest mark in roughly nine years, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) fell roughly 6.6% today, while shares of the digital freight company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) fell close to 7%.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands, Lam Research

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down stock tickers on the move in after hours trading.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Tesla: 'Expectations were too high' on third-quarter earnings, analyst says

    ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings and its revenue miss.&nbsp;

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Keep Rising; Tesla Skids On Earnings, Elon Musk Comments

    Stocks fell as yields hit a 14-year high. Elon Musk teased a buyback after mixed Tesla earnings, but hinted at demand woes.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.79% and 14.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Tesla’s Valuation Doesn’t Add Up Today, Never Mind $4.4 Trillion Tomorrow

    Third-quarter results were only bad relative to the sky-high expectations Tesla sets, but its valuation remains the elephant in the room.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was all wet on Wednesday

    Shares of cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) hit rough seas on Wednesday. Investors traded out of both of the company's U.S.-listed shares on the day following news that an upcoming debt issue is going to be larger than previously expected. Well after market hours on Tuesday, Carnival announced that it has upsized its latest issue of debt securities.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Tesla Earnings Are Mixed, But Musk Predicts 'Epic Q4,' Stock Buyback

    Tesla earnings topped Q3 estimates, but revenue missed. TSLA stock, near a 52-week low, slipped after hours, though CEO Elon Musk broke some news.