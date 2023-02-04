U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share:  US$0.0315
Payable Date:  February 28, 2023
Record Date: February 28, 2023
Ex-dividend Date:  February 13, 2023

________________________________________

HAVILAND ENVIRO CORP. ("HEC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated November 10, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective November 11, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $520,650 (5,206,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date:   

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on February 6, 2023.



Commence Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, February 7, 2023, upon confirmation of closing.

 

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 7, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:   

British Columbia



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 12,606,500 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

7,400,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:  

HEC.P

CUSIP Number:  

419612106

Agent:

StephenAvenue Securities Inc.



Agent's Options:

306,880 options to purchase 306,880 shares at $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of the trading.

 

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 10, 2022.

Company Contact:                                  Albert Contardi
Company Address:                                 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2         
Company Phone Number:                      (416) 361-2832
Company email:                                      AContardi@genericcapital.ca

______________________________________

23/02/03  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2023, and February 1, 2023:

Number of Shares:  

17,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:  

17,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a three-year period. 



Number of Placees:

53 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

400,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

 N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$45,440.00

N/A

454,600 Warrants

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares:  

10,700,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share



Warrants:

10,700,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,700,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.08 per common share for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees:  

6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


 

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

3,400,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 15 novembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions:

10 700 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :  

0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :  

10 700 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 700 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,08 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs:

6 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:


 

Souscripteurs

# total de souscripteurs:

# total d'actions

Participation total d'initiés existants:

2

3 400 000 actions ordinaires

Participation total de Groupe Pro:

S/O

S/O

 

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 décembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2023:

Number of Shares:

4,628,177 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05625 per common share



Warrants:

4,628,177 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,628,177 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.09375 for a period of three (3) years



Number of Placees:

1 Placee

 

The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date and interest rate of the following convertible debenture of a Non- Brokered Private Placement that closed in January 2021. The amendments to the convertible debenture were announced on December 13, 2022:

Convertible Debenture:

$1,655,850 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares at $0.30 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity



Original Maturity Date:

December 29, 2022



Amended Maturity Date:

December 29, 2024



Original Interest Rate:

8 % per annum



Amended Interest Rate:

10% per annum



The convertible debentures were originally issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 08, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 13, 2022, and January 26, 2023, and TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 08, 2021.

_________________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP.  ("PHC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50  a.m. PST, Feb.3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP.  ("PHC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 4:43  a.m. PST, Feb. 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 12:42 p.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 03, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022, December 7, 2022 and December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares:

7,055,795 units ("Units").  Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price:

$0.65 per unit



Warrants:

7,055,795 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,055,795 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.85 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

66 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,785,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

6

750,000

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$24,115.00

N/A

370,140

 

Finder's Warrants Terms:

Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.65 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.



The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022:

Number of Shares:  

7,566,667 Quebec flow-through shares (the "QC FT shares") and


7,566,668 federal flow-through shares (the "Federal FT shares")



Purchase Price:

$0.09 per QC FT share and


$0.075 per Federal FT share



Warrants:  

3,783,334 share purchase warrants from the Federal FT shares to purchase
3,783,334 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:   

Nil

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$85,820

N/A

716,333 finder's warrants with respect to the QC

FT shares sold and

322,000 finder's warrants with respect to the
Federal FT shares sold

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrants with respect to the QC FT shares sold in the private placement entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.09 for a period of 24 months and each finder's warrants with respect to the Federal FT shares sold in the private placement entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. (« XTT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions:

7 566 667 actions accréditives de Québec (les « actions accréditives de QC »)
et 7 566 668 actions accréditives fédérales



Prix :

0,09 $ par action accréditif de QC


0,075 $ par action accréditif fédérale



Bons de souscription :

3 783 334 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives fédérales
permettant de souscrire à 3 783 334 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,12 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs:  

15 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucun

 


Montant total en
espéces ($)

# total
d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

85 820 $

S/O

716 333 bons de souscription venant
des actions accréditives de QC
vendues et

322 000 bons de souscription venant
des actions accréditives fédérales
vendues

 

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription venant des actions accréditives de QC vendues dans ce placement privé permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,09 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois et chaque bon de souscription venant des actions accréditives fédérales vendues dans ce placement privé permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

 

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c3703.html

