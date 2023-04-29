TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INVENTRONICS LIMITED ("IVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.12

Payable Date: June 7, 2023

Record Date: May 17, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: May 16, 2023

________________________________________

23/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal to Toronto.

________________________________________

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,833,074

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 3, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 3, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

Acceleration Exercise Provision: If the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares is at least $0.40 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days (whether or not trading occurs on all such days), the Company may, in its sole discretion issue a news release announcing that the exercise period has been reduced to 30 days following the date of the issuance of such news release.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,991,149 shares with 8,995,574 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 29, 2021.

________________________________________

GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 25, 2021, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 25, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 31, 2023.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering under the Prospectus Supplement occurred on April 6, 2023, for gross proceeds of US$9,591,250.

Offering: 1,918,250 common shares (or 7,673,000 common shares pre-consolidation, including partial exercise of over-allotment option)



Share Price: US$5.00 per share (or US$1.25 per share pre-consolidation)



Underwriter(s): Roth Canada, Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: US$81,813 cash payment



For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 25, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated March 31, 2023 and news releases dated March 29, 2023, March 30, 2023 and April 6, 2023.

________________________________________

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 18, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the reduction of the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 3,142,500



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075, subject to accelerated expiry. The Company has added an accelerated clause to the warrants providing that if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the warrants (the "Premium Trading Days"), the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds the price of $0.09375 then the time of expiry will be accelerated to a date that is thirty (30) days following the seventh calendar day after the tenth Premium Trading Day.



Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2024



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,142,500 common shares, with 3,142,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 18, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $1,096,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 14,613,333 common shares at $0.075 during the first year and at $0.10 purchase price thereafter until maturity.



Maturity date: 5 years from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrant 3,652,968 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one additional share at $0.10 per share for a period of two (2) years.



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Principal Amount Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P $50,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,550 N/A 185,500



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered private placement announced on March 28, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,300,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 7,647,059 common shares and 7,647,059 common share purchase warrants, at a conversion price of $0.17 of principal outstanding.



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.25.



Maturity date: 3 years from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 10 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,547,059 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Settlement Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 6, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has increased the area covered by its Mousseau West graphite project in Québec by additional 101.64 hectares to a total of 590.54 hectares (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company made a $50,000 cash payment and issued 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share to the Vendor for the additional area of the Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 14, 2023.

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 280,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $7.85 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 280,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Broker's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited - $41,487.25 in cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp.- $41,487.25 in cash

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $6,594 in cash

Raymond James Ltd. - $6,594 in cash

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $6,594 in cash

Eight Capital. - $4,945.50 in cash

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,099 in cash

M Partners Inc. - $1,099 in cash

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's prospectus supplement dated April 19, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to a short form base shelf prospectus dated November 11, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), qualifying the distribution of 4,460,000 common shares of the Company, excluding underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on November 12, 2021, and deemed receipted by the securities regulatory authorities of each of the other provinces and territories of Canada.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 25, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,262,650 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Underwriter(s): Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Eight Capital, Leede Jones Gable Inc. and M Partners Inc.



Offering: 5,129,000 common shares (includes 669,000 shares of underwriter's over-allotment option)



Share Price: $7.85 per common share



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $2,013,132.50 in cash.



For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus supplement dated April 19, 2023 and news releases dated April 17, 2023 and April 25, 2023.

________________________________________________

