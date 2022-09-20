TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, September 22, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire September 26, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 26, 2022.

TRADE DATES

September 22, 2022 - TO SETTLE – September 23, 2022

September 23, 2022 - TO SETTLE – September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022 - TO SETTLE – September 26, 2022

The above is in the compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

______________________________________

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.08

Payable Date: October 14, 2022

Record Date: September 29, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

_______________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: October 14, 2022

Record Date: September 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.12602739726

Payable Date: October 17, 2022

Record Date: September 29, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

22/09/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,600,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 27, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 27, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,600,000 shares with 1,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 13, 2021.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 11,950,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 2, 2022 (as to 4,530,000 warrants)

October 17, 2022 (as to 7,420,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 2, 2025 (as to 4,530,000 warrants)

April 17, 2025 (as to 7,420,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,000,000 shares with 18,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 17, 2020. The warrants were previously extended beyond their original expiry date and this extension was approved by the Exchange effective March 28, 2022.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,296,328 common shares at a deemed price of CA$0.95 per common share to settle outstanding debt for CA$8,831,511.95 (approximately US$6,775,229.73) from an unsecured loan facility.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 CA$8,831,511.95 CA$0.95 9,296,328

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one-year period





$0.10 in the second year



Number of Placees: 15 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 700,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 18,400 N/A 368,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 in the first year and $0.10 in the second year for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on August 10, 2022, September 6, 2022 and September 9, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IKIGAI CAPITAL CORP. ("IKC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September, 19 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 15, 2022 ("the Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a new x-ray and ultrasound center and an existing Independent Health Facility ("IHF") license to operate a diagnostic imaging center, from a private Ontario vendor, as well as signed an agreement to lease a location in Toronto, Ontario.

As consideration, the aggregate purchase price of CAD$1,400,000 will be paid through the issuance of $200,000 worth of common shares (up to 2,000,000 common shares) of the Company and a cash payment of CAD$1,200,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2022.

________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in two lithium-mining licenses (the "Licenses") in Minas Gerais, Brazil. To acquire the Licenses, Lithium Ionic Corp. (the "Company") is required to pay USD$3,310,000 to an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") on closing. In addition, if the Company defines certain mineral resource estimate during the 18 months period following the closing, the Company shall pay, at the Vendor's discretion, (i) such number of common shares equal to USD$2,000,000 calculated using the 7 day VWAP, subject to a minimum floor price of $0.904 and a maximum total issuance of 2,844,912 common shares or (ii) pay USD$2 million in cash to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2022 and September 12, 2022.

_______________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:34 a.m. PST, Sept. 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 7,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,000,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 4, 2021.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:26 a.m. PST, Sept.19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TOUBANI RESOURCES INC. ("TRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Sept.16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

