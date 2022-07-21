TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 19, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CLAS 2 Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Interim financial report for the period. 2022/03/31





Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2021/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2022/03/31 & 2021/12/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2022/03/31 & 2021/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: August 17, 2022

Record Date: August 3, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 2, 2022

________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, July 22, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced on July 12, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Story continues

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: August 15, 2022

Record Date: July 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: July 28, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

ATORO CAPITAL CORP. ("TTO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 4, 2021, and the news releases issued by Atoro Capital Corp. (the "Company") on July 7, 2022 and July 20, 2022, effective at the opening, Friday, July 22, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ("JSP")

[Formerly Jasper Mining Corporation ("JSP.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 22, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from JSP.H to JSP. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 31,941,773 shares Purchase Price: $0.09 per share Warrants: 31,941,773 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,941,773 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a one year period

$0.11 in the second year

$0.11 in the third year

$0.11 in the fourth year Number of Placees: 63 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gordon Dixon Y 2,222,222 Robert Dales Y 1,112,000 Timothy de Freitas Y 1,111,111 Greg Feltham Y 650,000 Mark Smith Y 555,556 Kent Busby Y 555,556 William Guinan Y 555,555

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,641,521 shares Purchase Price: $0.09 per share Warrants: 19,641,521 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,641,521 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a one year period

$0.11 in the second year

$0.11 in the third year

$0.11 in the fourth year Number of Placees: 12 placees Agent's Fee: $73,801.10, $1,935.79 advisory fee and 358,479 Units issuable to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share with an exercise price of $0.11 and expiry date of four years from the date of issuance.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue shares to settle outstanding debt for $240,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor ProGroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares CalAlta Amusements Ltd. (Gordon Dixon) Y $152,038 $0.09 1,689,311 Gordon F Dixon Professional Corporation







(Gordon Dixon) Y $60,637 $0.09 673,745 Xon Office Condo Ltd. (Gordon Dixon) Y $17,325 $0.09 192,500 Gordon Dixon Y $10,000 $0.09 111,111

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

73,006,560 shares are issued and Escrow: Nil



For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 15, 2022.

_______________________________________

22/07/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, July 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered-Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on June 9, 2022 and June 23, 2022:

Number of Securities: 11,500,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share Warrants: 11,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 16 Placees Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Kelligrew Inc. (Wade Dawe) Y 2,900,000 Birchpoint Holdings Inc. (Daniel Whittaker) Chris Drysdale Dale Verran Y Y Y 2,400,000 250,000 250,000







Finder's Fee: Numus Capital Corp. received 399,000 compensation units, each consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant to purchase 399,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 8, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,180,175 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 5,180,175 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,180,175 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 21 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Western Blue Sky Management Corp.



(Steve Robertson) Y 100,000 AMICA Resource Inc. (Melinda Hsu) Y 100,000 Marco Rogue Y 100,000 Emerging Markets Capital Limited.



(Jorge Ramiro Monroy) Y 125,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $30,100 cash and 150,500 finder's warrants Red Cloud Securities Inc. $7,000 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants

The finder's warrants are non-transferable and each are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 2 years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 20, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 19, 2022 between Kermode Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and Kelly Fung, Justin Deveault and Duane Loewen (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire Lucky Number 7 project, the project comprises mineral tenure No. 1080546 and located in British Columbia, Canada. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 27,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share on the next two years to the optionors. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the optionors and the company may purchase one-half of the royalty (1% NSR) for $1,000,000 and may also purchase the other one-half of the Royalty (1% NSR) for an additional sum of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2022 and July 20, 2022.

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, July 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, July 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,600,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 31, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,600,000 shares with 2,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2020.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,950,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.55 per common share Number of Placees: 2 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Doug Ramshaw Y 950,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated July 18, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Option to Joint Venture Agreement dated May 10, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio"), whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan (the "Property") by making cash payments of $508,200, issuing 3,584,014 shares and incurring $5,717,250 exploration expenditures on the Property for an initial 51% (First Option"); additional 19% ("Second Option") may be obtained by either making cash payments of $1,588,125 or share issuance of 2,226,096 and incurring exploration expenditures of $6,352,500; the remaining 30% ("Third Option") may be obtained by cash payments of $33,033,000 or share issuance of 42,598,565, subject to 19.9% of issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Property will be subject to a 1% NSR, which may be reduced to 0.5% by payment of US$750,000 to Rio, once the Company has achieved a 100% acquisition.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 20, 2022, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Vior Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 24 mining claims located in the province of Quebec.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 40,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 19, 2022.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 juillet 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 20 mai 2022, entre une personne qui agit sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur ») et Vior Inc. (la « société »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 100% dans 24 claims miniers situés dans la province de Québec.

Comme contrepartie, la société émettra 40 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 juillet 2022.

_______________________________________

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:14 a.m. PST, July 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c7377.html