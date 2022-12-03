TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on December 1, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) IMIN 2 iMining Technologies Inc. Interim financial report for the period 2022/08/31





Annual audited financial statements for the year 2022/05/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods 2022/05/31 2022/08/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods 2022/05/31 2022/08/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: December 30, 2022

Record Date: December 16, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 15, 2022

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Dividend per unit: $0.0003

Payable Date: December 15, 2022

Record Date: December 8, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: December 7, 2022

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on May 26, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the shares of Signature Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:



Unlimited shares with no par value of which

55,139,632 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TMX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SGU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 82670U308 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NURCAPITAL CORPORATION LTD. ("NCL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated February 7, 2018, and July 27, 2018, and to the news release issued by Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (the "Company") on December 2, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

22/12/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated October 25, 2022, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 25, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 247,501 Class A Non-Voting Common Shares ("Shares") were issued at a price of $9.30 per Share for every three rights.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2022.

________________________________________

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,350,991 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 5,350,991 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,350,991 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 3,082,741 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued news releases on October 25, 2022 and October 27, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amendment to a Joint Operating Agreement dated July, 2022, and Amendment to two Convertible Debentures dated September 30, 2022 and November 21, 2022 (collectively the "Agreements") between the Company, as vendor, and Frontera Energy Corporation ("Frontera"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will transfer 29.73% of its participating interest in the Corentyne block to Frontera in exchange for Frontera funding the Joint Venture's costs associated with the Wei-1 well for up to $130 million and up to an additional $29 million of certain Kawa-1 exploration well, Wei-1 pre-drill, and other costs.

In addition, CGX assigned 4.94% of its participating interest, in the Corentyne block to Frontera as consideration for the repayment of the outstanding principal amounts under (i) the previously announced US$19 million convertible loan to CGX dated May 28, 2021, as amended (the "2021 Loan"), and (ii) the previously announced US$35 million convertible loan to CGX dated March 10, 2022, as amended (the "2022 Loan"), and a cash payment of US$3.8 million. The 2021 Loan and the 2022 Loan were initially convertible into a maximum of 27,242,877 and 14,462,809 common shares in the capital of CGX ("Common Shares"), respectively. In connection with a previous extension of the 2021 Loan, the conversion into Common Shares feature was deleted.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 22, 2022, August 22, 2022, October 3, 2022, and December 1, 2022.

_______________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 02, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Imagine Health Medical Clinics Ltd., Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research Ltd. and Imagine Health Physio Ltd. (collectively "Imagine Health" or "Targets"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2022 entered into between Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company") and arm's length shareholders of Imagine Health (the "Vendors"). Imagine Health is an Alberta-based private health company consisting of integrated medical centres, pharmacies and ancillary services.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will satisfy the aggregate purchase price of $2,600,000 as follows: (i) aggregate cash payments of CDN$1,300,000 to the Vendors; (ii) issuance of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of CDN$0.10 per common share; and (iii) issuance of a secured vendor take back note with a principal amount of $800,000 payable in three equal installments within 6, 12 and 18 months from closing.

In addition, the Company will have to make a subsequent working and growth capital contribution of up to $1,000,000 to the Targets over a period of twelve (12) months from closing.

Further, the Company will pay $104,000 in cash to an arms-length finder in connection with the acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2022.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 28,959,797 shares at a deemed price of $1.28 Canadian Dollars (CAD) per share to settle outstanding debt for $37,068,540.80 CAD.

Number of Creditors: One non-arm's length creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $37,068,540.80 CAD $1.28 CAD 28,959,797

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022 TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective December 1, 2022, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 24, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in the jurisdictions of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 30, 2022, for gross proceeds of $5,752,587.50.

Agents: Eight Capital (as Lead), Raymond James Ltd., HC Wainwright & Co. LLC, Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Research Capital Corporation.



Offering: 2,091,850 units. Each unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $2.75 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $3.35 per share for a four-year period.



Agents' Warrants: 62,755 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $2.75 per share for a 24-month period.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 30, 2022 ("Original Bulletin"), the following correction has been made:

"Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will settle a promissory note entered into between the NAP and the Vendor for an aggregate amount of $750,000 USD, through the issuance of 925,926 common share units of the Company ("Units") at a deemed price $1.08 USD ($1.46 CAD) per Units. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at a price of $1.46 CAD for a period of three years from the date of closing."

All other information in the Original Bulletin remains unchanged.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORP. ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:07 p.m. PST, December 1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORP. ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15a.m. PST, December 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, November 3 and November 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,147,273 [5 placees]





Finder's Fee: $59,500 cash and 297,500 warrants. Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per share till November 24, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:34 a.m. PST, December 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022; October 25, 2022; and November 21, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: 35,000 convertible debenture units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of $1,000 convertible senior secured principal amount and 1,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants").



Conversion Price: Units are convertible into one common share of the Company ("Share") at $0.90 per Share.



Maturity date: November 30, 2025.



Interest rate: 10.0% per annum.



Warrants: Each Warrant may be exercised at a price of $1.08 per Share at any time prior to November 30, 2025.



Number of Placees: 51 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Securities





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 5,350 Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 247 Units

The Company issued a news release on December 1, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,083,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $175,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Peruvian Metals Corp. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 22, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,334,000 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2020. Of the 5,000,000 warrants originally issued, 2,666,000 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, December 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 4,000,000 bonus shares, in consideration for subscribers participating in an up to $500,000 non-brokered unsecured non-convertible debenture financing. Each debenture unit consists of (a) one $10,000 face value debenture and (b) 80,000 common shares bonus of the Company. The debentures will mature 18 months from the date of issuance and will bear an interest rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 24, 2022

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 581,438 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $372,120.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 21, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $3,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 6,976,744 common shares at $0.43 purchase price until maturity



Maturity date: May 10, 2026



Interest rate: 9.5% per annum until November 30, 2023 unless extended by the Issuer and the lender, and 8.5% after such period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2022, and November 28, 2022.

________________________________________

