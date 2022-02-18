TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: March 15, 2022

Record Date: February 28, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: February 25, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: March 15, 2022

Record Date: February 28, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: February 25, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268

Payable Date: March 15, 2022

Record Date: February 28, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: February 25, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: March 31, 2022

Record Date: February 28, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 25, 2022

________________________________________

22/02/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, February 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, February 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, February 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two (2) purchase agreements dated November 19, 2021 (collectively, the "Agreements"), among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired certain mining claims located in the Province of Ontario (the "Properties").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire the Properties by issuing 190,000 common shares and paying $60,000 in cash. Additionally, based on certain targets, the Company may make an additional payment of $15,000 in cash and issue additional 25,000 common shares to one (1) Vendor.

Furthermore, the Company has granted 2% net smelter return royalties (the "NSR") to the Vendors (half of each NSR granted can be bought back for $1,000,000 cash payments).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2021 and February 15, 2022.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated November 19, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company"), and arms-length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims comprising the Midlothian property (the "Property"), a property located southeast of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Optionors an aggregate of CDN$1,050,000 in cash and issue an aggregate of 450,000 common shares over a four (4) year period.

On exercise of the option, the Optionors will retain a 4.00% net smelter royalty ("NSR") for gold and 2.00% NSR for nickel. The Company has the option to buy back one-half of the aforementioned NSR (being 2% in respect of gold and 1% in respect of nickel) for an aggregate amount of CDN$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021.

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021, December 17, 2021 and January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,335,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Unit



Warrants: 4,335,000 Share purchase warrants to purchase 4,335,000 Shares



Warrant Price: $1.25 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P Number of Units





Aggregate Pro-Group

[2 Placees] P 130,000

Finders' Fee: (i) $7,350 cash commission and 14,700 Finder's Warrants issued to Haywood Securities Inc

(ii) 112,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share and 112,000 Finder's Warrants issued to PI Financial Corp

(iii) $7,000 cash commission and 14,000 Finder's Warrants issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp

(iv) $525 cash commission and 1,050 Finder's Warrants issued to Laurentian Bank Securities

(v) $54,250 cash commission and 108,500 Finder's Warrants issued to Takada Asset Management

Finders' Warrants may be exercised into Shares at an exercise price of $0.50 for 3 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated January 17, 2022 among First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), the shareholders thereof (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all 39,474,999 existing common shares of FCC from the Vendors for a consideration of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share.

FCC shareholders holding 2,849,905 Shares issued in connection with the Agreement have delivered lock-up agreements to the Company in which they have agreed not to trade such Shares prior to October 15, 2022.

This transaction is considered to be at arm's length.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2021, December 17, 2021, January 17, 2022. The Company will immediately issue a news release announcing the full closing details.

________________________________________

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. ("DOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 12,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $100,000

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 22, 2021.

EXPLORATION DIOS INC. (« DOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 12 500 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 100 000 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 1,408,055 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per common share



Warrants: 704,028 common share purchase warrants to purchase 704,028 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mathieu Bourdeau Y 20,000 Nicholas Nickoletopoulos Y 37,000 Gilles Gingras Y 40,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 9, 2022.

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. (« GMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 1 408 055 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,27 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 704 028 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 704 028 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 6 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mathieu Bourdeau Y 20 000 Nicholas Nickoletopoulos Y 37 000 Gilles Gingras Y 40 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 février 2022.

________________________________________

MIZA III VENTURES INC. ("MIZA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placees] P 230,000

Finder's Fee: $2,000 cash payable to PI Financial Corp

$61,631 cash payable to Capitalink Ltd

$63,369 cash payable to Lia Pure Capital Ltd

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 19, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 100,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $0.20 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price").



Offering Price: $0.20 per Common Share



Agents: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Scotia Capial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc. and Richardson Wealth Limited.



Agents' Commission: The Agents' received cash commission equal to 5.75% of the gross proceeds realized from the sale of the Common Shares, including the proceeds realized from the sale of Common Shares sold pursuant to the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below).



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 19, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 113,187,000 Common Shares, including 13,187,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.20 per Common Shares pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $22,637,400.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD. ("RNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition agreement dated November 4, 2021 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Edge Geological Consulting Inc. ("Edge", Ross McElroy), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire the "Watts Lake Property" located north-east of the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan for the consideration of $125,000 ($62,500 in the first year) over two years and the issuance of 50,000 shares. The transaction is non arm's length.

________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.54 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 21, 2022.

SRG MINING INC. (« SRG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,54 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 janvier 2022.

________________________________________

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 10, 2022, between the Company and Yorbeau Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of the Vendor's 51% interest in the 5 claims immediately west of the Obalski property (the "Property"), located south of Chibougamau in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will issue 1,500,000 common shares to the Vendor.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 11, 2022.

CORPORATIN TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 10 février 2022, entre la société et Yorbeau Resources Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de l'intérêt de 51% du vendeur dans les 5 claims miniers directement à l'ouest de la properiété Obalski (la « propriété »), localisée au sud de Chibougamau dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 1 500 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 11 février 2022.

________________________________________

WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 14, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

STRATHMORE PLUS ENERGY CORP. ("SUU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units at $0.30 consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Maturity date: 12 months from issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of one year from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.33.



Interest rate: 6% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Debenture amount RD Capital Inc. (Devinder Randhawa) Y $500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

