TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, April 28, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 02, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 02, 2022.

TRADE DATES

April 28, 2022 - TO SETTLE – April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 02, 2022

May 02, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 02, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

______________________________________

BIG TREE CARBON INC. ("AGO")

[formerly Aurcrest Gold Inc. ("AGO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 19, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, April 22, 2022, the common shares of Big Tree Carbon Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of AurCrest Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Base Metal Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 111,906,523 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 0 shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: AGO (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 08969W101 (NEW)

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, April 22, 2022, the securities of Uravan Minerals Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on March 29, 2022 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on November 9, 2021. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: May 31, 2022

Record Date: April 29, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April 28, 2022

________________________________________

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")

[formerly, Vatic Ventures Corp. ("VCV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture-Symbol Change; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement as described in Vatic Ventures Corp.'s ("Vatic" or the "Company") news release dated September 22, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (the "Transaction"). The Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

Pursuant to an option agreement dated September 21, 2021, as amended on October 31, 2021, between the Company and Shadow Ventures Corp. ("Shadow"), which includes an underlying option agreement between Shadow and Fayz Yacoub and Ramy Yacoub, the Company has acquired 100% interest in the Hansen Property, which consists of 20 mineral claims located in Chibougamau area of northern Quebec.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,050,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 1,525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,525,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 290,000

[3 placees]

Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $320 and 1,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 per share for 24 months.

Raymond James receives $1,200 and 6,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 per share for 24 months.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $2,800 and 14,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 per share for 24 months.

Stephen Avenue Securities receives $24,480 and 122,400 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 per share for 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 20, 2022, setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective Friday, April 22, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,431,510 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 8,000,000 shares subject to escrow

Trading Symbol: VCV (same with the .H removed)

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the open on Friday, April 22, 2022 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

Company Contact: Loren Currie

Company Address: 1500 - 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, V6E 4H1

Company Phone Number: 604 3078745

Company Fax Number: N/A

Company Email Address: info@vaticventures.com

________________________________

22/04/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,756,386 shares

Purchase Price: $0.14 per share

Warrants: 5,756,386 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,756,386 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Adrian Rothwell Y 150,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,100,000 (from unit offering)

2,425,000 (from flow-through offering)

Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2022

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.069 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (warrants issued pursuant to the unit offering)

$0.15 (warrants issued pursuant to the flow-through offering)

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.0553

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,199,999 shares and 4,850,000 flow-through shares with 6,100,000 share purchase warrants and 2,425,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 8, 2020.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,911,666 (from unit offering)

100,000 (from flow-through offering)

Expiry Date of Warrants: October 27, 2023

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.069 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (warrants issued pursuant to the unit offering)

$0.15 (warrants issued pursuant to the flow-through offering)

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.0553

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,823,333 shares and 200,000 flow-through with 2,911,666 share purchase warrants and 100,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 1, 2021.

________________________________________

BIOREM INC. ("BRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, Share Repurchase Offer

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 3, 2021, between the Company and TPFG Environment Investment Limited (the "Shareholder"), whereby the Company has agreed to purchase all 23,434,121 common shares ("Shares") of the Company that were owned and held by the Shareholder at $0.5256 per share for cancellation. The Agreement and purchase for cancellation of Shares were approved by the Company's disinterested shareholders at the Special Meeting held on September 16, 2021.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 5, 2021 and December 2, 2022.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,270,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share and 635,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for CDN $317,500 / U.S.$250,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Warrants: 635,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 635,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 until February 28, 2024

Please refer to the news release dated February 8, 2022 for further details. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 7, 2022, March 4, 2022 and April 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 21,498,554 shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per share

Warrants: 21,498,554 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,498,554 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 until November 20, 2025

Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Kalpakian Bros of B.C. Ltd. Y 1,111,111

(Jack Kalpakian)

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,274,999

3 placees

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation received $13,788 cash and 153,200 finder's warrants, M Partners Inc. received $6,000 cash and 66,667 finder's warrants, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $33,698.38 cash and 374,426 finder's warrants, Echelon Wealth Partners received $10,800 cash and 120,000 finder's warrants, Haywood Securities Inc. received $6,480 cash and 72,000 finder's warrant and PI Financial Corp. received $5,984.01 cash and 66,489 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, April 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated February 23, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arms length party: Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has acquired from the Company all right, title and interest in certain patents related to its Kingsmill and Mabee Township properties, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration, the Purchaser has issued 500,000 common shares to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2021, February 24, 2022, March 15, 2022 and April 20, 2022.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option and joint venture agreement dated February 23, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party: Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in certain mining claims of the Company (the "Properties"), located in the Mann, Hanna, Duff, and Reaume Townships, Ontario. On exercise of the option, the Properties will be held in an 80/20 joint venture company between the Purchaser and Company, respectively.

In order to exercise the option, the Purchaser must: (i) pay aggregate cash consideration of CDN$500,000 over a four (4) year period (the "Term"); (ii) issue 400,000 common shares of the Purchaser to the Company over the Term; and (iii) incur an aggregate of CDN$1,700,000 in exploration expenditure on the Properties over the Term. Further, the Company will also have an option to receive CDN$350,000 or 150,000 common shares forming part of the aforementioned share issuance by the Purchaser.

Further, on exercise of the option, the Company will retain a 2% NSR on certain claims forming part of the Properties. The Purchaser will have the option to buy-back 1% of such NSR for CDN$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2021, February 24, 2022, March 15, 2022 and April 20, 2022.

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 21, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to pricing of share issuances.

Share issuances will be at the greater of CDN $0.06 or the 20 day VWAP prior to the payment date.

________________________________________

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,400,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 12, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 12, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,400,000 shares with 6,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2020.

________________________________________

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, April 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two purchase option agreements dated March 31, 2022, in respect of the Uchi gold project (the "Uchi Gold Agreement") and Satterly gold project (the "Satterly Gold Agreement"), between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company"), and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (owned by Perry English) and Gravel Ridge Resources (owned by Michael Frymire) (1544230 Ontario Inc and Gravel Ridge Resources, the "Optionors"),

Uchi Gold Agreement

Pursuant to the Uchi Gold Agreement, the Company can acquire 100% interest in a total of 182 unpatented mining claims, which are filed with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (the "MNDM"); situated in Province of Ontario.

In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $115,000 and issue a total of 300,000 shares in stages as follows:

CASH SHARES

Upon Closing Date $20,000 100,000

First anniversary $25,000 nil

Second anniversary $30,000 nil

Third anniversary $40,000 200,000

The above cash and shares considerations will be divided as to 50% to each Optionor.

The Optionors retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("Royalty") of which the Company can purchase 50% for $1,000,000 (resulting in a 1% remaining Royalty).

Satterly Gold Agreement

Pursuant to the Satterly Gold Agreement, Company can acquire 100% interest in five (5) unpatented mining claims which are filed with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (the "MNDM"); situated in Province of Ontario.

In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $63,500 and issue a total of 100,000 shares in stages as follows:

CASH SHARES

Upon Closing Date $7,500 100,000

First anniversary $12,000 nil

Second anniversary $16,000 nil

Third anniversary $28,000 nil

The above cash and shares considerations will be divided as to 50% to each Optionor.

The Optionors retain a 1.5% Royalty of which the Company can purchase 1/3 for $500,000 (resulting in a 1% remaining Royalty).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on April 5, 2022.

________________________________________

