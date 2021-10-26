TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY") ("BABY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 21, 2021, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 20, 2021 was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering has occurred on October 20, 2021 for gross proceeds of $17,307,500 (including the exercise of overallotment option described below).

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital



Offering: 7,000,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share.



Unit Price: $2.15 per unit



Unit Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.70 per share to October 20, 2026.



Underwriters' Compensation: An aggregate fee of $902,471 as cash commission and an aggregate issuance of 423,940 non-transferable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $2.15 per common share until October 20, 2023.







Finder's Fee: 23,255 non-transferable finder warrants payable to A-Labs Finance and Advisory Ltd. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $2.70 per common share until October 20, 2026.



Overallotment Option: The over-allotment option was exercised in full at closing, resulting in the issuance of 1,050,000 additional Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of Units offered under the Prospectus and granted to cover the Underwriter's over-allocation position, on the same terms as those issued in the Offering.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening October 27, 2021, the Unit Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Consumer Packaged Goods' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 4,025,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BABY.WT.A CUSIP Number: 290257120

The Unit Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Offering. One Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $2.70 per share and will expire on October 20, 2026.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 20, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated October 15, 2021.

________________________________________

GOOD2GO4 CORP. ("GFOR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated September 28, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective September 29, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $215,000 (2,150,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on October 26, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, October 27, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on October 27, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Federal



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,850,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GFOR.P CUSIP Number: 382145100 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 215,000 warrants to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of the trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated September 28, 2021.

Company Contact: James C. Cassina Company Address: 1 King Street West, Suite 1505, Toronto, ON M5H 1A1 Company Phone Number: 416-364-4039 Company email: cassina@bellnet.ca

______________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 14,789,258 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 14,789,258 Warrants issued and outstanding, of which (i) 6,675,000 Warrants were issued on November 25, 2020 upon conversion of 13,350,000 subscription receipts issued on October 29, 2020 in connection with the initial listing of the Company on the Exchange by way of a reverse-takeover of Barolo Ventures Corp., and (ii) 8,114,258 Warrants were issued on a private placement basis as part of 16,229,016 units of the Company, closing in three tranches on December 30, 2020, January 8, 2021 and February 5, 2021.



Warrants Exercise Price: $10.00 per Share at any time on or prior to December 1, 2023



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ODV.WT



CUSIP Number: 68828E114

In connection with the listing of the Warrants on the Exchange, each of the existing indentures have been amended by a supplemental warrant indenture dated September 30, 2021 to merge all of the outstanding Warrants from the existing indentures to the new indenture with the effect of treating the outstanding Warrants as a single class of purposes of the listing of the Warrants on the Exchange and as a single mandate for the warrant agent, TSX Trust Company.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Nouvelle inscription – Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN: 25 octobre 2021

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

14 789 258 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires le mercredi 27 octobre 2021. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220).

Jurisdiction de la société: Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription: 14 789 258 bons de souscription émis et en circulation, desquels (i) 6 675 000 bons de souscription ont été émis le 25 novembre 2020 suite à la conversion de 13 350 000 reçus de souscription émis le 29 octobre 2020, suite à l'inscription initiale de la société à la Bourse par une prise de contrôle inversée de Barolo Ventures Corp., et (ii) 8 114 258 bons de souscription émis dans le cadre d'une placement privé de 16 229 016 unités de la société, ayant clôturé en trois tranches le 30 décembre 2020, le 8 janvier 2021 et le 5 février 2021.



Prix d'exercice des bons: 10,00 $ par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 1 décembre 2023



Agent des transferts: Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons: ODV.WT



Numéro de CUSIP: 68828E114

Suite à l'inscription des bons de souscription à la Bourse, chacune des conventions de bon existantes ont été modifiées par une convention de bon supplémentaire datée du 30 septembre 2021, pour fusionner tous les bons de souscription des conventions existantes à la nouvelle convention afin de traiter tous les bons en circulation sous une seule catégorie aux fins de négociation et comme un seul mandat pour l'agent des bons, Société de fiducie TSX.

______________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC.S")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Reg D common share: $0.015

Payable Date: November 19, 2021

Record Date: November 15, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: November 12, 2021

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSXV Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the distribution of 2,500,000 of the 10,600,000 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC") held by the Company (the "Distribution"), which was declared on October 22, 2021. The Company has received common shares of CNC in connection with termination of the Joint Venture Agreement with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., which resulted in sale of the Company's interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project. One common share of the Company held on the record date will entitle to 0.014 common shares of CNC, subject to standard adjustment provisions.

Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

The Company has declared the following Cash Distribution:

Distribution per Common Shares: 0.014

Payable Date: November 5, 2021

Record Date: October 29, 2021

Ex-distribution November 8, 2021

Due Bill Period: October 28, 2021 to November 5, 2021, inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: November 9, 2021

Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the shares receive the distribution.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 22, 2021.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 10, 2021, among the Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.1) Core Plus Fund (the "Fund"), Sherrin U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Holding LP (the "Purchaser") and certain non-arm's length parties, whereby the Fund will complete the sale to the Purchaser of all of the issued and outstanding limited partnership interests and membership interests in certain of the Fund's affiliates and, thus, dispose of the Fund's portfolio of seven class "A" institutional quality multi-family properties totaling 2,219 units located in the United States (the "Disposition").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Disposition is valued at approximately USD$600,000,000 and includes gross cash consideration of approximately USD$271,044,577 payable to the Fund, with the Purchaser also indirectly assuming all of the Fund's existing debt, estimated to be approximately USD$333,814,973. Upon closing of the Disposition, the Fund will distribute net proceeds to the unitholders (except to a non-arm's length party), all issued and outstanding units (except those registered in the name of the non-arm's length party) will be cancelled and the Fund's Class A units will be delisted from the TSX Venture exchange. The Class A unitholders of the Fund will receive a pre-tax distribution equal to CDN$13.19 per Class A unit.

The Disposition was approved by disinterested unitholders at the special meeting held by the Fund on October 19, 2021.

Delist

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, October 26, 2021, all Class A units of the Fund will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2021, September 28, 2021 and October 19, 2021.

________________________________________

TREVISO CAPITAL CORP. ("TRV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated September 9, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective September 10, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 4,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TRV.P CUSIP Number: 89532N 10 9 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 60 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 9, 2021.

Company Contact: David Melillo

Company Address: c/o Suite 1500 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

Company Phone Number: 778-835-2798

Company Email Address: davidemelillo@gmail.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AMILOT CAPITAL INC. ("ACI.H")

[formerly Amilot Capital Inc. ("TOM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the trading symbol for Amilot Capital Inc. (the "Company") will change from (TOM.H) to (ACI.H). There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

________________________________________

21/10/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:12 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 22, 2021, the following Company ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS") did not resume trading.

______________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. ("AXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 140,949,545 shares







Purchase Price: CDN$0.106125 (UK 6.25 pence) per share





Warrants: 70,474,767 share purchase warrants to purchase 70,474,767 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15282 (UK 9.00 pence) for a two period





Number of Placees: 27 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Canacol Energy Ltd. Y 36,715,205





Agent's Fee: CDN$779,823.12 cash payment payable to Arden Partner plc



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,743,755 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $187,187.75.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Baker Steel Resources







Trust Limited (Trevor Steel) Y $187,187.75 $0.05 3,743,755

The Company issued a news release on October 22, 2021 announcing the shares being issued and the debt being extinguished.

________________________________________

Getty Copper Inc. ("GTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 22, 2021 and October 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,366,000 common shares

10,098,000 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

$0.05 per flow-through share





Warrants: 3,366,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,366,000 common shares

10,098,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 10,098,000 flow-through shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 14 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John B Pub Ltd. (John Lepinski) Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $4,800 cash and 24,000 finder's warrants.







Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 1, 2021, October 4, 2021 and October 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,411,900 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.17 per share





Warrants: 2,705,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,705,950 common shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period (2,205,950 Warrants have an expiry date of October 1, 2022 and 500,000 Warrants have an expiry date of October 19, 2022)





Number of Placees: 9 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Seth Allen P 300,000 Tanya Wilson P 120,000 Brendan Willis P 120,000 John B. Ross P 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



4 placees









Finder's Fee: BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. received $36,249.67 cash and 213,241 finder's warrants, Accilent Capital Management Inc. received $8,750.33 cash and 51,473 finder's warrants and Raymond James Ltd. received $10,200 cash and 60,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.17 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 1, 2021 and October 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to our bulletin dated August 19, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to warrants issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,264,996 shares and 17,264,996 share purchase warrants:

Warrants: 17,264,996 share purchase warrants



Current Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 for three years from the original date of closing (between June 25, 2020 and August 10, 2020)



Amendment: A total of 8,866,666 warrants were exercised for 4,433,333 additional warrants ("New Warrant"). Each New Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.45 per share for a five year period.





A total of 8,398,330 warrants remain unexercised with an exercise price of $0.40 and an expiry date of three years from the original date of closing.

________________________________________

SMITHE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMTH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 298,211 common shares at a deemed price of $1.10 per share on a post-consolidation basis, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $65,605:

Number of Creditors: 25 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 23, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 25 octobre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 298 211 actions ordinaires à un prix de 1,10 $ par action sur une base post-regroupement, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 65 605 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 25 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 septembre 2021.

_________________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,234,044 shares







Purchase Price: $0.47 per share







Number of Placees: 31 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Lies Y 2,127,660 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $9,870

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $9,376.50

Richardson Wealth Ltd. receives $8,225

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 25, 2021.

________________________________________

