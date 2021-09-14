TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ESG CAPITAL 1 INC. ("ESGO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated August 12, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 13, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $200,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on September 14, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, September 15, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on September 14, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 3,650,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,650,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Marelli Trust Company Limited Trading Symbol: ESGO.P CUSIP Number: 26907X106 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 100,000 options to purchase one share at $0.20 for a period of 2 years from the date of the trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Company Contact: Robert Pollock Company Address: 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4 Company Phone Number: (416) 214-9672 Company email: rpollock@primarycapital.ca

______________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST") ("LFST.WT.A") ("LFST.WT.B")

[formerly Namaste Technologies Inc. ("N") ("N.WT.A") ("N.WT.B")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 8, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the common shares and warrants of Lifeist Wellness Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of Namaste Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

399,013,021 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LFST (NEW) CUSIP Number: 53228D106 (NEW)



Warrants:





Trading Symbol: LFST.WT.A (NEW) CUSIP Number: 53228D114 (NEW)



Trading Symbol: LFST.WT.B (NEW) CUSIP Number: 53228D122 (NEW)

________________________________________

21/09/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,964,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 5,964,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,964,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period. Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry.







Number of Placees: 13 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris Robbins Y 500,000 Jari Paakki Y 300,000 Todd Keast Y 150,000 Garrett MacDonald Y 500,000





Finder's Fee:









Research Capital Corp. - $1,600 cash and 32,000 Finder's Warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.05 to acquire one common share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 3, 2021 and August 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 263,429,930 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 131,714,965 share purchase warrants to purchase 131,714,965 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period



















Number of Placees: 115 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Orion Mine Finance Fund III LP Y 62,310,000 (Oskar Lewnowski)



Greenstone Resources II LP Y 36,635,620 (Michael John Haworth)



(Mark Raymond Sawyer)



Condire Resource Master Y 94,560,000 Partnership, LP



Denis Miville-Deschênes Y 1,535,170 Jo Mark Zurel Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 placees] P 774,700











Finder's Fee:



Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. $54,500 Cash

Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. $50,000 Cash



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 30, 2021 and September 10, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,613,493 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to FirePower Capital (the "Vendor") in return for an initial $3,000,000 loan advance (the "Initial Advance") from a term loan facility ("Loan Facility") with the Company. Pursuant to the terms of a loan agreement (the "Agreement") and the First Amendment to Loan Agreement ("Amendment Agreement"), the Company will be able to obtain the Initial Advance to finance the acquisition of Leaders and Co., Consulting in Governance and Leadership Inc. Further drawdowns on the Loan Facility will be available by the Company for future acquisitions as per the terms of the Agreement and Amendment Agreement in increments of $1,000,000. The Loan Facility will be secured over all the Company's assets and will bear a 12% annual interest rate for a three year term. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.383 for a 3 year term.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated August 6, 2021 and August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 27, 2021, between Comox Valley Medical Clinic Inc. and Paul Herselmen (collectively, the "Vendors"), and Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (the "Company") and Jack Nathan Functional Health Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired assets with respect to a medical clinic.

As consideration, the company shall pay an aggregate of $243,000 and issue an aggregate of 232,040 common shares of the company to the Vendors.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated September 10, 2021 with respect to the Company's normal course issuer bid, the end of the period should have indicated September 13, 2022. The other information in our bulletin dated September 10, 2021 remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Aug. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sept.13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, Sept.13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

