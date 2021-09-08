TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Sept. 3, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Company
Failure to File
Period
TGR.H
NEX
Tiger International
Annual audited financial statements for the
2021/04/30
Annual management's discussion and
2021/04/30
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2021/04/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: September 30, 2021
Record Date: September 20, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: September 17, 2021
________________________________________
CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0025
Payable Date: November 1, 2021
Record Date: October 1, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2021
________________________________________
ENDURANCE CAPITAL CORP. ("ECAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated July 21, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 26, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Thursday, September 9, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 9, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
13,600,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
Escrowed Shares:
7,650,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Olympia Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ECAP.P
CUSIP Number:
29290G102
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
280,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 21, 2021.
Company Contact: Darren Seed
Company Address: 835 – 1100 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A6
Company Phone Number: 604 493-2004
Company Email Address: info@endurcap.com
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: October 29, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date September 28, 2021
________________________________________
SAHARA ENERGY LTD. ("SAH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since January 25, 2021, pending completion of a Change of Business.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 9, 2021, the common shares of Sahara Energy Ltd. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAH".
Change of Business
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, which includes the acceptance of the following transactions:
The Company has completed arm's length equity investments in the Auden Project and in the Dakota Project, both New York real estate development projects to be developed by DMG Investments LLC in consideration of US$3,000,000 cash for a 21.85% equity interest in the Auden Project and US$2,000,000 cash for a 15.56% equity interest in the Dakota Project.
The Company is classified as an 'other financial investment activities' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
289,684,072
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed:
NIL
common shares
Escrow Term:
NIL
year(s)
Symbol:
SAH
(UNCHANGED)
Company Contact:
Fiona Wang, Vice President
Company Address:
Suite 400 – 444 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0X8
Company Phone Number:
(571) 355-1488
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 23, 2020 and the news releases issued by Savana Capital Corp. (the "Company") on March 31, 2020 and June 29, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, September 9, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02
Payable Date: September 30, 2021
Record Date: September 14, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2021
________________________________________
1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 17, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in the Palomar Lake Property, located approximately 20 kilometers east of Bissett, Manitoba.
Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $90,000 and issue 180,000 common shares to the Vendors.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021.
________________________________________
1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 17, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in the Pleiades Property, located approximately 20 kilometers east of Bissett, Manitoba.
Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $10,000 and issue 15,000 common shares to the Vendor. The Vendor will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the property, 0.5% of which may be bought back by the Company at any time for a payment of CDN$100,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021.
________________________________________
CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Letter Agreement dated August 3, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Capella Minerals Limited (the "Company") and Cullen Resources Limited ("Cullen") whereby the Company will acquire from Cullen a 70% interest in the issued share capital of Cullen Finland Oy ("Cullen Finland Oy"), a 100% owned Finnish subsidiary of Cullen, who is the 100% legal and beneficial owner of the Katajavaara and Aakenus gold-copper projects (the "Projects"). The Company and Cullen (each, a "JV Party") will form an incorporated joint venture (the "Joint Venture") to explore and develop the Projects.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price of U.S.$542,928.69 will be satisfied via a cash payment of U.S.$292,928.69 over a period of 3 years and incurring exploration expenditures of U.S.$250,000 over a period of 2 years (the "Initial Exploration Expenditure"). The Company will have the right to earn an additional 10% interest in Cullen Finland Oy by contributing to Cullen Oy an additional U.S. $750,000 to the Initial Exploration Expenditures for a total exploration expenditures of U.S. $1,000,000 over a period of 4.5 years. A JV Party will be granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty over the Projects (the "NSR"), of which 1% is subject to a buy-back provision for a total payment of U.S. $1,000,000 by the payer of the NSR, when that respective JV Party's percentage ownership interest in Cullen Finland Oy be reduced to less than 10%.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021.
________________________________________
CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 21, 2021, the Company advises that the following information is amended:
Number of Shares:
3,576,057 common shares
Warrants:
3,576,057 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,576,057 common shares
Number of Placees:
87 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 29, 2021 and August 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
All other details remain unchanged.
________________________________________
MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 1, 2021 and September 2, 2021 the Exchange has been advised of a further amendment, the following information is corrected.
Finder's Fee:
Sprott Global Resources Investments Ltd. received $85,560 cash and 855,600 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years until August 27, 2023.
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:14 a.m. PST, Sep. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sep. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 14, 2021 between the Company and Macocozac, S.A. de C.V. whereby the Company will purchase a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico (owned by Aura Minerals Inc.). Consideration is US$8,000,000 payable on closing and US$1,000,000 by way of 388,093 common shares with a deemed price per share of CAD$3.162.
Antares Capital Management will receive a fee of 35,218 common shares and US$90,000.00.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective February 19, 2021, the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the final short form base shelf prospectus for Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and amended and restated final short form base shelf prospectus for all other Canadian provinces dated February 19, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Act.
The Exchange has been advised that closing of the Prospectus Supplement offering occurred on August 25, 2021, for gross proceeds of $13,660,680 (including the partial exercise of the agents' over-allotment option).
Agents:
PI Financial Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc.
Offering:
4,139,600 shares (including 287,000 issued pursuant to the over-allotment option)
Share Price:
$3.30 per share
Agents' Compensation:
PI Financial Corp. – $468,748.05 in cash.
Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation – $176,531.72 in cash.
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $52,959.52 in cash.
CIBC World Markets Inc. – $52,959.52 in cash.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted the agents an option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares issued for a period of 30 days from closing. The agents exercised 287,000 shares pursuant to this option on August 25, 2021.
For further details, please refer to the prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021, the Base Shelf Prospectus and news releases dated August 16, 2021, August 17, 2021 and August 25, 2021.
________________________________________
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,864,571 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Number of Placees:
9 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Rodger Young
Y
1,428,571
Scott Davis
Y
186,000
Ron Coombes
Y
500,000
Kevin Nishi
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,000,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
$4,200 in cash and 60,000 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
