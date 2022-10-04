TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the securities of FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2021, a news release was issued on September 28, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Private Placement- Brokered, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's Prospectus Supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 21, 2022 dated September 26, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System on January 21, 2022.

Offering: $4,569,000 aggregate principal amount of 10% Unsecured Convertible Debenture Units due October 5, 2025, comprising of 4,569 Debenture Units.



Unit Price: $1,000 per Debenture Unit. Each Debenture Unit consists of: (i) one 10% convertible unsecured debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 (each a "Debenture"), with each such Debenture convertible into Class A subordinate voting share at $1.05 principal amount per share until October 5, 2025; and (ii) 715 Class A subordinate voting share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), with each such Warrant being exercisable into one Class A subordinate voting share at $1.25 until October 5, 2025.



Agent(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $319,830 in cash and 304,600 non-transferable broker warrants, with each exercisable into one Class A subordinate voting share at a price $1.25 per common share until October 5, 2025.





These Debentures will be issued pursuant to the trust indenture dated October 5, 2022 between the Company and TSX Trust Company.

The closing of the prospectus offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on October 5, 2055. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $4,569,000 (4,569 Units). A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement, which is expected to close on October 5, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $500,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 476,190 Class A subordinate voting shares at $1.05 purchase price per share until maturity



Maturity date: October 5, 2025



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 357,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 357,500 Class A subordinate voting share



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for 36 months



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Broker's fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. will be paid $35,000 in cash and 33,333 non-transferable broker warrants, with each exercisable into one Class A subordinate voting share at a price $1.25 per common share until October 5, 2025.

New Listing-Warrants

The warrants of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Issuer is classified as a "Data Processing Services" Issuer.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on October 4, 2022.



Commence Date: The warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, upon confirmation of closing of the Company's offering by prospectus dated September 26, 2022.

The closing of the Private Placement is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: 3,624,335 warrants will be issued and outstanding, of which 3,266,835 will be tradable, while 357,500 warrants will become tradable upon expiration of a 4-month hold period (issued pursuant to Private Placement).



Warrants Exercise Price: $1.25 per Class A subordinate voting share 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The expiry date of the warrants is October 5, 2025 in the warrant indenture



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: NOW.WT.A



CUSIP Number: 67013H130

The Warrants will be governed by the terms of an indenture to be executed on October 5, 2022, between the Issuer and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent. Warrants listed under the Restricted CUSIP will be automatically exchanged into Unrestricted CUSIP upon expiration of a 4-month hold period.

The warrants will be issued pursuant to a prospectus dated September 26, 2022 and Private Placement in aggregate of 5,069 Units at a price of $1,000 per unit and convertible into Class A subordinate voting shares at $1.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one 10% convertible unsecured debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 and 715 Class A subordinate voting share purchase warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A subordinate voting share of the Company at a price of $1.25 per common share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering and Private Placement. The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022April 11, 2012

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective October 5, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR.H") ("SUGR.WR.H") ("SUGR.WT.H") ("SUGR.DB.H") ("SUGR.WS.H")

[Formerly Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WR") ("SUGR.WT") ("SUGR.DB") ("SUGR.WS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 29, 2022 and Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp., (the "Company") news release issued September 29, 2022, effective at the opening Wednesday, October 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than three directors.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of October 03, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SUGR to SUGR.H; SUGR.DB to SUGR.DB.H; SUGR.WR to SUGR.WR.H; SUGR.WS to SUGR.WS.H; SUGR.WT to SUGR.WT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

22/10/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Oct. 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct.3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept.30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $19,750 at a deemed price of $0.395 per share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on September 30, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:20 a.m. PST, Oct. 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 03, 2022 and the news release issued by the Kermode Resources Ltd. (the "Company") on October 03, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 Directors.

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation in connection with a Purchase Option Agreement dated April 7, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Kingsmen Resources Inc. ("Kingsmen") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, Kingsmen completed the remaining 51% interest disposition in the La Trini project in Jaliso, Mexico for US$210,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 20, 2022.

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, Oct.3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct.3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, Oct.3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct.3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RONIN VENTURES CORP. ("RVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:09 a.m. PST, Oct. 3 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 21, 2022, the Company has advised the following additional information:

The Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval in the general meeting that was held on September 29, 2022, to issue 16,000,000 compensation options (the "Compensation Options") to two joint lead managers in consideration for services provided in relation to a private placement and an Australian entitlements offer announced on July 27, 2022. Each compensation option will entitle the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price of AUD$0.075 per share on or before the date, which is three (3) years from the date of issue. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Compensation Options.

For further information, please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on July 27, 2022, August 26, 2022, September 1, 2022, and September 16, 2022, and TSX Venture Exchange bulletin on September 21, 2022.

WILDSKY RESOURCES INC. ("WSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,333,332 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Share.



Number of Placees: 14 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None





The Company issued a news release on September 27, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

