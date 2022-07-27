TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, August 03, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire August 05, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 05, 2022.
TRADE DATES
August 03, 2022 - TO SETTLE – August 04, 2022
August 04, 2022 - TO SETTLE – August 05, 2022
August 05, 2022 - TO SETTLE – August 05, 2022
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY.P")
[Formerly Antalis Ventures Corp. ("ANTV.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on July 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name from Antalis Ventures Corp. to Plantify Foods, Inc.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 28, 2022, the common shares of Plantify Foods, Inc. will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange but remain halted, and the common shares of Antalis Ventures Corp. will be delisted.
The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
5,100,000 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
2,000,000 shares, are subject to a 36 month staged release under the CPC Escrow Agreement
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
PTFY.P (new)
CUSIP Number:
72749H107 (new)
Remain halted:
Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.
22/07/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated March 03, 2022, as amended on July 22, 2022, between Whiskey Cobalt Mining SASU (Kevin Torudaq) (the "Optionor") and African Energy Metals Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Optionor has agreed to assign to the company 100 % of Optionor's interest in an exclusive option agreement with Liberty Mining and Investments Sarl to enter a 50/50 joint venture with Liberty Mining and Investments Sarl which includes an assignment of mining concession PE 8251, located in the Manono Region, DRC.
As consideration, the Company shall issue 2,500,000 common shares to the Optionor. A finder's fee of 250,000 shares will be issued to Truck Masters Sarl (Thierry Ngoie and Christian Ngoie). The Company agreed to pay US $70,000 to Liberty Mining and Investments Sarl as an exclusivity fee.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 03, 2022, and July 22, 2022.
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $20,880.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
David Ostrow
Y
$20,880
$1.16
18,000
For further information, please see the Company's news release dated December 31, 2021.
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,056,997 shares at $ 0.15 to settle outstanding debt of $158,549.50.
Number of Creditor:
1 Creditor
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated June 02, 2022 and July 26, 2022.
HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED ("HEVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2022:
Number of Shares:
17,295,500 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one one-third common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per Unit
Warrants:
5,765,152 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,765,152 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.70 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
If the 30 day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") is greater or equal to $1.20, the acceleration provision may be triggered provided that the expiry date will be no less than six months from the closing date.
Number of Placees:
76 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name
ProGroup= P
Number of Units
North American Helium Inc.
Y
8,750,000
(Marta C. Davidson)
Gregory A. Robb
Y
250,000
John Kanderka
Y
175,000
Ryan Tomlinson
Y
205,000
2236590 Alberta Ltd.
Y
25,000
(Pat Mills)
James Baker
Y
125,000
Michael Graham
Y
1,000,000
Philip Hughes
Y
100,000
Flying W Consulting Inc.
Y
75,000
(Brad Wall)
Heather Isidoro
Y
125,000
William Van Horne
Y
50,000
Pro Group (Aggregate)
P
2,297,500
Finder's Fees:
$128,880 cash commission payable to Peters & Co. Limited, $11,160 cash commission payable to PI Financial Corp., and $210,000 cash commission and 175,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Origin Merchant Securities Inc. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.70 per share, expiring the day before the second year anniversary of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2022:
Number of Shares:
1,600,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.215 per unit
Warrants:
800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.285 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
DEFSEC Corporation (David Luxton)
Y
348,837
Steven Archambault
Y
34,883
John McCoach
Y
23,255
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2022:
Convertible Debenture
$2,000,000 USD
Conversion Price:
Convertible into one common share at $0.085 CAD ($0.067 USD) per share within 12 months of closing, at $0.10 CAD ($0.078 USD) per share at any time after 12 months of closing, or elect at any time before maturity for common shares the company owns of 1301666 BC Ltd., or its successor, at $0.32 CAD ($0.25 USD) per share.
Maturity date:
20 months from the closing date
Warrants
29,850,738 warrants will have a term of 20 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.085 CAD ($0.067 USD) if exercised within 20 months of closing.
Interest rate:
14% per annum (non-compounded)
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount of
Name
ProGroup=P
Convertible Debentures
Tony Alford
Y
$550,000 USD
Directed Trust Company (Charles Naugle)
Y
$147,400 USD
Stephen Goodman
Y
$15,000 USD
Thomas Pressello
Y
$10,000 USD
Finder's Fee:
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 20, 2022, July 11, 2022, and July 19, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2022:
Number of Shares:
9,765,400 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
4,882,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,882,700 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
3 placees
Finder's Fee:
GloRes Securities Inc. - $6,987.50 cash and 199,412 finder's warrants
Laurentien Bank - $24,750.05 cash and 380,770 finder's warrants
Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 25, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$420,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated June 20, 2022 between RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (the "Company") and Stephen Marshall, CEO and director of the Company, whereby the Company will purchase 182 domain names for the consideration of 2,638,184 common shares of the Company. The acquisition is a Non Arm's Length transaction.
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 4, 2022 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2022 and June 7, 2022:
Number of Placees:
64 placees
Agent's Fee:
James Weight $46,475 cash and 129,097 Finder's Warrants.
Aerospace Industries (Matt Hudson) $54,275 cash and 153,058 Finder's Warrants.
SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.
STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 6, 2022:
Number of Shares:
7,306,900 non-flow-through shares
21,242,962 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 non-flow-through per share
$0.13 flow-through per share
Warrants:
14,274,931 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,274,931 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.17 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Sean McGrath
Y
100,000
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $57,225.39 cash and 513,897 broker's warrants
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $136,482.46 cash and 1,199,093 broker's warrants
Haywood Securities - $19,621.80 cash
PI Financial Corp. - $780.00 cash
Each broker's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $0.11 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on June 27, 2022 and July 14, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
NEX COMPANY:
SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, July 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
