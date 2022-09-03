TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03
Payable Date: September 30, 2022
Record Date: September 16, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 15, 2022
________________________________________
22/09/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, Sept.01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:41 a.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposed Romer Property Acquisition Agreement between the Company and Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria") dated April 6, 2022 (the "Agreement"), to dispose of a 100% interest in the Romer Polymetalic property (the "Property"), consisting of 57 and 2 isolated map-designated mining claims, covering an area of 2,592 hectares, located in the Labrador Trough sector of Nunavik.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Stria issued 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share to the Company and made a cash payment of $125,000 for the Property.
Additionally, Stria granted a net smelter return (the "NSR") royalty of 1.0% to the Company. Stria will have the option to purchase 50% of the NSR (i.e. 0.5%) for consideration of $500,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2022, April 5, 2022, April 7, 2022, June 21, 2022 and August 11, 2022.
________________________________________
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Convertible Debenture:
35 convertible debentures with a principal of $10,000 each
Conversion Price:
Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.22 per
Maturity date:
36 months from the closing of the Private Placement
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Warrants:
350,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 350,000 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.26 for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider/ ProGroup participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
Total principal of
# of warrants
Non-arm's length party
Y
$100,000
100,000
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
DIAGNOS INC. (« AKD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 septembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
Débenture convertibles :
35 débentures convertibles pour un principal de 10 000 $ chacune
Prix de conversion :
Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de
Date d'échéance :
36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Taux d'intérêt :
10% par année
Bons de souscription :
350 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 350 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,26 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement
Nombre de souscripteurs :
3 souscripteurs
Participation d'Initiés/ Groupe Pro :
Nom
Initié = Y /
Principal total des
# de bon de
Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance
Y
100 000 $
100 000
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2022.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
FREQUENCY EXCHANGE CORP. ("FREQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a licensing and development agreement dated July 6, 2022 between Frequency Warehouse Inc. ("Warehouse") and FREmedica Technologies Inc. ["FRE", a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Frequency Exchange Corp. (the "Company")], whereby FRE agreed to acquire an exclusive, royalty-bearing, non-transferable license from Warehouse for the consideration of $150,000 and a royalty equal to 10 per cent of all annual collected gross sales FRE earns. The acquisition is a non-arm's length transaction. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 18, 2022.
________________________________________
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Subscription Agreement dated August 12, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Giga Metals Corporation (the "Company"), Hard Creek Nickel Corp. – a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and newly created joint venture company ("Hard Creek"), and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has sold a 15% equity interest in Hard Creek to the Purchaser in exchange for cash consideration of CDN$8,000,000.
Hard Creek hold a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Turnagain Nickel Project"), located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2022.
_______________________________________
JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:38 p.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.
________________________________________
STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:33 a.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:15 p.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposed Romer Property Acquisition Agreement between the Company and Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("Braille") dated April 6, 2022 (the "Agreement"), to acquire a 100% interest in the Romer Polymetalic property (the "Property"), consisting of 57 and 2 isolated map-designated mining claims, covering an area of 2,592 hectares, located in the Labrador Trough sector of Nunavik.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share to Braille and made a cash payment of $125,000 for the Property.
Additionally, the Company granted a net smelter return (the "NSR") royalty of 1.0% to Braille. The Company will have the option to purchase 50% of the NSR (i.e. 0.5%) for consideration of $500,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2022, April 5, 2022, April 7, 2022, June 20, 2022 and August 11, 2022.
________________________________________
TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2022:
Number of Shares:
7,440,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per Unit.
Warrants:
3,720,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,720,000 Shares.
Warrant Price:
$0.60, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees:
9 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
Y
6,967,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
150,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
Finder's Fee:
[1 Finder]
$3,840
N/A
9,600
Finder's Warrants are exercisable 2 years from the date of issuance for an exercise price of $0.60 per Finder's Warrant.
The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c1587.html