TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·14 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LABRADOR RESOURCES INC. ("LTX")
[Formerly LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 9, 2023, the common shares of Labrador Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LTX" (no change), and the common shares of Labrador Technologies Inc. will be delisted.

Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, which includes the acceptance of the arm's length acquisition of petroleum and natural gas properties consisting of a 51% interest in the land comprising Section 31-021-04W together with the seven (7) wells situated thereon and a 50% interest in the land comprising section 1-022-05W4 together with the one (1) well situated thereon in the Atlee-Buffalo area of south-east central Alberta from Kasten Energy Inc.  Consideration of $782,000 is to be paid for the assets consisting of (i) $200,000 in cash; (ii) a non-interest bearing convertible debenture issued to Kasten Energy Inc. in the principal amount of $350,000 for a 24-month period, convertible at $0.05 in the first 12 months and $0.10 in the following 12 months; and (iii) a promissory note due to Kasten Energy Inc. for $232,000 at an interest rate of seven percent (7%) per annum and due in two (2) years.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders on January 31, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 9, 2023 the common shares of Labrador Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Labrador Technologies Inc. will be delisted.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    4,000,000 common shares
                                                  7,200,000 flow through common shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.05 per share

Number of Placees:                   7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,400,000 flow through
common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 30, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an 'Oil and gas extraction (except oil sands)' company.

Capitalization:                                      Unlimited  shares with no par value of which
                                                             24,672,144  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed:                                                       0   common shares
Escrow Term:                                                  0   year(s)

Transfer Agent:                                       Computershare Trust Company of Canada       
Trading Symbol:                                      LTX                      (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:                                       50490A 10 9          (new)

Company Contact: Kaan Camlioglu, CEO
Company Address: 900, 903 8th Ave S.W. Calgary AB T2P 0P7        
Company Phone Number: (403) 818-1091            
Company Email Address: kcamlioglu@yahoo.ca 

________________________________________

 

23/02/07  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATLAS SALT INC. ("SALT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:                         $2.00 per share

Warrants:                                  2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              $2.40 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$700,000.00

N/A

350,000 Warrants

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.40 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on January 17, 2023, and January 20, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

 

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's acquisition of the Hamilton Lake Project and the Mitchell Lake Project, both located in Saskatchewan.


CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

Nil

6,000,000 Common Shares

$600,000 over three
years

 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2023

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") with respect to an arm's length transaction to acquire a 100% undivided right, title and interest in 12 mineral claims in the Bridge River Mining Camp, British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay an aggregate of $500,000 over 48 months and issue 7,500,000 common shares over 42 months to the arm's length party. The Company will also incur $2,700,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over 48 months. The Company issued finder's fees of 500,000 common shares to an arm's length finder in connection with the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 17, 2022 and February 2, 2023.

________________________________________

 

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 249,500 shares to settle outstanding debt for $12,475.

Number of Creditors:                 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

4

$12,475

$0.05

249,500

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

            N/A

 

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2022 and January 30, 2023.

________________________________________

 

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:41 a.m. PST Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

 

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 6:30  a.m. PST, Feb.  7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    8,166,667 Flow-Through (FT) shares
                                                  1,770,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.09 per FT share

                                                $0.05 per NFT share

Warrants:                                  4,968,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,968,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.18 for a two-year period, as to 4,083,333 warrants
                                                  $0.075 for a two-year period, as to 885,000 warrants

Number of Placees:                   9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

520,000 NFT

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$44,100

N/A

490,000

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on December 30, 2022, January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023,  confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

 

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     21,884,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                         May 7, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                              May 7, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                  Unchanged at $0.18 (as to 19,878,000 warrants)
                                                                              Unchanged at $0.24 (as to 2,006,000 warrants)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,884,000 shares with 21,884,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 5, 2021.

________________________________________

 

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     800,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                         May 28, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:                              May 28, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants:                                  $0.18 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 800,000 shares with 800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2021.

________________________________________

 

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 16, 2023:

Convertible Debenture               $1,250,000

Conversion Price:                      Convertible into units consisting of up to 3,125,000 common shares and up to 3,125,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.40 of funded principal outstanding at any time prior to the maturity date.

Maturity date:    24 months from the date of issuance

Warrants           Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share.                              The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.70 in both years 1 and 2.

Interest rate:      Non-interest bearing, however, debentures have a 10% original issue discount feature and a 10% one-year anniversary increase amount. Both amounts can be converted into shares at the greater of: 1) Market Price or higher, at the time of settlement, and 2) The conversion price of $0.40. Anything else will be subject to Exchange approval.

Number of Placees:                   1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

 N/A





Finder's Fee:

N/A 

 

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

 

GHP NOETIC SCIENCE-PSYCHEDELIC PHARMA INC. ("PSYF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at  6:11 a.m. PST, Feb.7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAVILAND ENVIRO CORP. ("HEC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 3, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred.  Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business February 6, 2023, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on February 7, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $520,650 (5,206,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

 

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  10:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC.  ("LEXI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:33 a.m. PST, February 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

 

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  12:15 p.m. PST, Feb. 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debentures:            Aggregate principal amount of US$5,000,000

Conversion Price:                      Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of C$0.90 per share, convertible up to a maximum of 7,588,130 common shares

Maturity date:                            5 years from the closing of the Private Placement

Interest rate:                              Nil

Warrants:                                  7,588,130 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,588,130 common shares

Warrants' Exercise Price:           C$0.90 for 5 years following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees:                   1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:           Nil


Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

US$350,000

N/A

N/A

 

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 21, 2022, November 21, 2022, December 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.

________________________________________

 

SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

 

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 12, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,000 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 10, 2023 to February 9, 2024.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by ATB Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023.

________________________________________

 

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 21, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    6,250,000 common shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.40 per common share

Number of Placees:                   8 Placees


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$134,227

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c8045.html

