TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GOLDENEYE RESOURCES CORP. ("GOE.H")
[formerly Goldeneye Resources Corp. ("GOE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of December 13, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from GOE to GOE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued September 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: US$0.0125
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Distribution – Due Bill
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
The Issuer has declared the following special return of capital distribution:
Distribution per Share: $1.00
Payable Date: December 23, 2022
Record Date: December 19, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: December 28, 2022
Due-bill period: December 18, 2022 to December 23, 2022 inclusively
Redemption Date: December 29, 2022
________________________________________
22/12/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2022:
Number of Shares:
12,364,172 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.28 per share
Number of Shares:
11,963,875 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
5,981,938 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,981,938 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.32 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
55 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
297,275
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$289,817.35
N/A
1,049,246
Finder's Warrants Terms: 682,364 warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance, and 366,882 warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 264,104 common shares at a deemed price of $0.195 per share to settle outstanding debt for $51,500.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
2
$39,500
$0.195
202,565
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DYNASTY GOLD CORP. ("DYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022:
Number of Shares:
2,429,059 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
2,429,059 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,429,059 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.13 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
9 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
357,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
NA
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 25, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EVERGREEN GAMING CORPORATION ("TNA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, December 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:03 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022 and October 28, 2022:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
5,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 per common share purchase warrant share in the first year and $0.10 per common share purchase warrant share in the second year
Number of Placees:
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
6
4,440,000 common shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
700,000 common shares
Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$1,250
N/A
25,000 common
share purchase
warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 décembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 20 septembre 2022 et le 28 octobre 2022 :
Nombre d'actions:
10 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
5 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,075 $ par action durant la première année et 0,10 $ par action durant la deuxième année
Nombre de souscripteurs:
17 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Souscripteurs
# total de souscripteurs:
# total d'actions
Participation total d'initiés:
6
4 440 000 actions ordinaires
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
1
700 000 actions ordinaires
Montant total en
espéces ($)
# total d'actions
total de bons de
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
1 250 $
S/O
25 000 bons de souscription
Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la date d'émission.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 décembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 9, 2022, between Kermode Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and arm-length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Caycuse Copper project. The project comprises mineral tenures 1099718 and the claims cover 1,532 hectares on Vancouver Island. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue 60,000,000 shares over the next nine years to the Optionors. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favour of the Optionors and the company may purchase one percent of the royalty (1% NSR) for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2022, and December 9, 2022.
________________________________________
LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a property comprised of six federally patented mineral claims within Colorado, USA, known as the Morning Star property, pursuant to a property purchase agreement between the Company and the vendors dated September 28, 2022. By way of consideration, the vendors will receive a one-time cash payment totaling $35,000 USD and an aggregate of 275,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.305 per share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2022.
________________________________________
NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2022:
Number of Units:
9,766,395 units
Purchase Price:
$0.42 per unit
Warrants:
4,883,197 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,883,197 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
47 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
5
3,332,200
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
6
440,000
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Options
(for Shares)
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Agent's Fees:
$154,385.00
342,430
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 5, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,457,764
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
January 6, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
January 6, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,315,707 shares with 1,657,854 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 3, 2020.
________________________________________
WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Claim Acquisition Agreement ("Agreement") dated September 1, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor agrees to let the SOBER UP claim ("Claim") lapse so that the Company may subsequently acquire all right, title and interest in the Claim. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company has provided the Vendor with an issuance of 184,318 common shares of the Company ("Shares").
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2022.
________________________________________
Zonetail Inc. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated November 25, 2019 and October 27, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture in relation to certain outstanding convertible debentures, as announced on November 10, 2022:
Convertible Debenture:
CDN$160,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
CDN$0.06 per share until maturity
Maturity Date:
Extended from October 15, 2022 to October 15, 2023
Interest Rate:
12% per annum
The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 25, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 10, 2022.
________________________________________
