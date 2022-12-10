TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDENEYE RESOURCES CORP. ("GOE.H")

[formerly Goldeneye Resources Corp. ("GOE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of December 13, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GOE to GOE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued September 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: January 16, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Distribution – Due Bill

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

The Issuer has declared the following special return of capital distribution:

Distribution per Share: $1.00

Payable Date: December 23, 2022

Record Date: December 19, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: December 28, 2022

Due-bill period: December 18, 2022 to December 23, 2022 inclusively

Redemption Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

22/12/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,364,172 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Number of Shares: 11,963,875 shares Purchase Price: $0.22 per share Warrants: 5,981,938 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,981,938 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 55 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 297,275



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $289,817.35 N/A 1,049,246

Finder's Warrants Terms: 682,364 warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance, and 366,882 warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 264,104 common shares at a deemed price of $0.195 per share to settle outstanding debt for $51,500.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $39,500 $0.195 202,565 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DYNASTY GOLD CORP. ("DYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,429,059 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 2,429,059 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,429,059 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 357,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A NA N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 25, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EVERGREEN GAMING CORPORATION ("TNA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, December 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:03 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022 and October 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 per common share purchase warrant share in the first year and $0.10 per common share purchase warrant share in the second year



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 4,440,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 700,000 common shares



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,250 N/A 25,000 common share purchase warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 20 septembre 2022 et le 28 octobre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 10 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action durant la première année et 0,10 $ par action durant la deuxième année



Nombre de souscripteurs: 17 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions





Participation total d'initiés: 6 4 440 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: 1 700 000 actions ordinaires



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 1 250 $ S/O 25 000 bons de souscription

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la date d'émission.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 décembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 9, 2022, between Kermode Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and arm-length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Caycuse Copper project. The project comprises mineral tenures 1099718 and the claims cover 1,532 hectares on Vancouver Island. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue 60,000,000 shares over the next nine years to the Optionors. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favour of the Optionors and the company may purchase one percent of the royalty (1% NSR) for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2022, and December 9, 2022.

________________________________________

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a property comprised of six federally patented mineral claims within Colorado, USA, known as the Morning Star property, pursuant to a property purchase agreement between the Company and the vendors dated September 28, 2022. By way of consideration, the vendors will receive a one-time cash payment totaling $35,000 USD and an aggregate of 275,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.305 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2022.

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2022:

Number of Units: 9,766,395 units



Purchase Price: $0.42 per unit



Warrants: 4,883,197 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,883,197 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 3,332,200 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 440,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Options (for Shares) Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's Fees: $154,385.00 342,430 N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 5, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,457,764 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 6, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 6, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,315,707 shares with 1,657,854 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 3, 2020.

________________________________________

WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Claim Acquisition Agreement ("Agreement") dated September 1, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor agrees to let the SOBER UP claim ("Claim") lapse so that the Company may subsequently acquire all right, title and interest in the Claim. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company has provided the Vendor with an issuance of 184,318 common shares of the Company ("Shares").

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2022.

________________________________________

Zonetail Inc. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated November 25, 2019 and October 27, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture in relation to certain outstanding convertible debentures, as announced on November 10, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$160,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: CDN$0.06 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from October 15, 2022 to October 15, 2023



Interest Rate: 12% per annum

The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 25, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 10, 2022.

________________________________________

