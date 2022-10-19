TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")

[Formerly Aguila Copper Corp. ("AGL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated September 15, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 20, 2022, the common shares of T2 Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aguila Copper Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,813,541 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: TWO (new)

CUSIP Number: 873249106 (new)

________________________________________

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0025

Payable Date: November 10, 2022

Record Date: October 27, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 26, 2022

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: November 15, 2022

Record Date: October 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 28, 2022

________________________________________

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors on September 14, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 20, 2022, the shares of Kingman Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,935,301 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: KGS (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 495780207 (New)

________________________________________

PERISSON PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("POG.H")

[Formerly Perisson Petroleum Corporation ("POG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of October 20, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from POG to POG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletins issued July 23, 2021, and February 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: November 23, 2022

Record Date: November 2, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 1, 2022

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.06

Payable Date: November 15, 2022

Record Date: November 1, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 31, 2022





________________________________________

22/10/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Oct. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 79,000,001 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 39,500,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 39,500,001 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $123,000 NA 4,100,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 7, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: USD$1,250,000 principal amount

Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$8.90 per share

Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$1.10 per share for the principal amount outstanding.

Original Maturity Dates: October 16, 2022 and November 20, 2022

Amended Maturity Date: August 31, 2025

Original Interest Rate: 10% per annum

Amended Interest Rate: 7% per annum

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 USD$1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Debenture replaced an outstanding portion from the USD$2,000,000 convertible debentures which were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 19, 2020, September 15, 2020, October 16, 2020, November 20, 2020 and September 22, 2022.

________________________________________

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 502,999 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.19/$0.17/$0.09 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$67,800, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 05, 2021.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 04, 2022.

_______________________________________

GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 17, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 4,002,276 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 31, 2022 to October 30, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 17, 2022

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:37 p.m. PST, Oct.17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,507,170 charity FT common shares

Purchase Price: $13.27 per FT share

Number of Placees: 79 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 9786 FT shares

Finder's Fee: $ 454,216.77 payable to Ecoban Securities Corporation with 71,530 warrants exercisable at $ 6.35 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 06, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 6,305,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: Nov. 09, 2022

New Exercise Date of Warrants: Nov. 09, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $ 0.15

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,305,000 shares with 6,305,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 6,305,000 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 10, 2020.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Acquisition Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Edge Geological Consulting Inc. ("Edge"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired an undivided 100% right, title and interest in and to four mineral claims which comprise a total parcel of 64.537 hectares located near Manson Bay, Saskatchewan (the "Property"). A director of the Company is also the sole director of Edge. Consideration is $10,000 and 750,000 common shares. Edge retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 1, 2020 and January 27, 2021.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, Oct.18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

