TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the common shares of Auston Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange Inc., a news release having been issued on July 19, 2022, announcing that the amalgamation agreement dated October 5, 2021 with Southern Sky Resources Corp., as announced on June 11, 2021, October 6, 2021, March 18, 2022 and April 4, 2022, has been terminated due to market conditions. This transaction was intended to constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction as defined in Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

INTERCONNECT VENTURES CORPORATION ("IVC.H")

[formerly Interconnect Ventures Corporation ("IVC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 2, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from IVC to IVC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

LI3 LITHIUM CORP. ("LILI")

[formerly Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. ("WRY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 28, 2022, the Company has changed its name to Li3 Lithium Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the common shares of Li3 Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,872,738 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LILI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 536877103 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 26, 2022 and the Company's news release dated July 27, 2022, effective at the open on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement between the Company and Turaco Cote d'Ivoire SARL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Turaco Gold Limited whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the PR 84) "Sienso" permit in the Odienne region northwest Cȏte d'Ivoire. Consideration is 291,735 common shares to be issued upon Exchange approval and 680,715 common shares upon receipt of permit renewal in 2023 or upon the exercise of the option. The shares issued will be subject to voluntary escrow terms for a period of two years from the first issue date.

The permit is subject to a 2.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") payable to Resolute Mining Ltd. Upon the exercise of the option and subject to legal transfer of the Permit to the Company, the Company will assume all obligations under the NSR by executing a Deed of Assignment and Assumption.

________________________________________

CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("CBA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase Option Agreement ("Agreement") dated November 12, 2021 among the Company and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd ("Gravel Ridge") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. ("154 ON") (Gravel Ridge and 154 ON, together, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will reacquire the option to a 100% interest to certain mining claims in the Kenora area of Ontario. These claims, if acquired by the Company, relate to all the claims for its core Eagle Rock property. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendors with an aggregate cash payment of $116,000 and an upfront issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10875 per Share.

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Deemed Price / Share Upon Signing $ 20,000 400,000 $0.10875 First Anniversary $ 24,000



Second Anniversary $ 24,000



Third Anniversary $ 24,000



Fourth Anniversary $ 24,000







In the event the Company acquires the claims and commercial production begins on the claims, the Vendors will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR"). In such instance, the Company has the right to buy back 0.5% of the NSR with a cash payment to the NSR holder(s) for $1,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 30, 2021 and July 21, 2022.

________________________________________

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD. ("GEL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated June 23, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Daniel St. Pierre (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% of the Standard graphite historical mine (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $20,000 in year two and will issue 200,000 shares over two-years. The deemed price was $0.22 per share on closing of the Agreement. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Vendor. The Company will have the option to purchase the full NSR from the Vendor, in exchange for $600,000 cash as per terms of the Agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2022 and June 27, 2022 :

Number of Shares: 8,165,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 8,165,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,165,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a five year period Number of Placees: 33 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris Anderson Y 2,000,000

Agent's Fee: Glores Securities Inc. received $8,750 cash and 87,500 finder's warrants, Haywood Securities Inc. received $6,800 cash and 68,000 finder's warrants, PI Financial Corp. received $2,200 cash and 22,000 finder's warrant, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $4,800 cash and 48,000 finder's warrants, and Sprott Capital Partners received $720 cash. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a five-year period. EMD Financial Inc. received $2,000 cash and 16,000 finder's warrants, each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 915,910 shares at a price of $0.085 CAD / $0.067 USD to settle outstanding debt for $77,852 CAD / $61,366 USD.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,587,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 13, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 18, 2020.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 2, 2021 :

Number of Shares: 1,737,500 shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per share Warrants: 1,737,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,737,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period Number of Placees: 8 placees :



Insider / Pro Group Participation



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rodger Young Y 400,000 Scott Davis Y 150,000 Ronald Coombes Y 280,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 4, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 5, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 5, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.75

These warrants were issued on August 5, 2020 pursuant to a private placement of 8,000,000 shares with 4,000,000 share purchase warrants attached. Please refer to the Company's news releases on August 5, 2020 and July 27, 2022.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of common shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 to the Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended April 30, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of C$2,757,242 and US$8,620,906, as set out below.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC Offering: 2,518,916 common shares in aggregate during the period from February 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022 Share Price: Varying prices during the period from February 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022 Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being C$68,931 and US$215,523 in aggregate during the period from February 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus; Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 and the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,510,000 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share Warrants: 6,510,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,510,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.06 per share for a 12-month period Number of Placees: 16 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closing of the private placement on September 20, 2021, November 05, 2021 and July 27, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 900,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$45,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares George A. Brown Y CA$45,000 $0.05 900,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 27, 2022.

________________________________________

