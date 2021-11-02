TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -

21/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced *:

Number of Shares: 200,000 flow-through shares

5,823,333 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share

$0.075 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 3,011,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,011,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 100,000 warrants from the flow-through units at $0.15 per share for a 2-year

period





2,911,666 warrants from the non-flow-through units at $0.10 per share for a 2-

year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Adrian Smith Y 333,333 nf/t

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated April 21, 2021:

Number of Securities: 16,666,667 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Marc Roy Y 416,666 Lindsay Weatherdon Y 833,333 Jeffrey York Y 2,018,333 Aggregate ProGroup (3 Placees) P 257,000







Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $117,936 and 982,799

common share purchase warrants to purchase 982,799 common shares at a

price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the

Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 5, 2021, June 8, 2021 and October 29, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:38 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 23,5499,161 shares



Purchase Price: C$0.418 (equivalent to £0.24) per share



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Derek Linfield Y 2,916,666 Resource Early State Opportunities Company (Edward Buckley) Y 1,666,666





Agent's Fee: £77,510.00 cash commission and 129,183 Broker Warrants payable to Bacchus

Capital Advisers Limited;

£16,049.99 cash commission, £5,000.00 as a corporate finance fee and 26,749

Broker Warrants payable to Shard Capital Partners LLP;

£5,000.00 as a corporate finance fee payable to Alternative Resource Capital;

£122,500.00 cash commission and 204,166 Broker Warrants payable to Merlin

Partners LLP; and

£15,000.00 cash commission and 25,000 Broker Warrants payable to JUB

Capital Management LLP.

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of £0.24 for a one year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated August 16, 2021 and November 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share exchange agreement ("Agreement") dated August 5, 2021, between the Company and Talaxis Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the Vendor's shares of Lancaster Exploration Limited ("Lancaster"), representing 49% of the issued share capital of Lancaster, and all of the shares of Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), representing 24.5% of the issued share capital of Maginito which the Company does not currently own. The Vendor will receive an aggregate consideration of £13-million to be satisfied by the issuance of 54,166,666 common shares of the Company at a deemed price £0.24. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company will own 100% of the shares of Lancaster and Maginito.

In connection with this transaction, the Company will also provide a commission fee payable to Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited ("Bacchus") in the amount £130,000 in cash commission and further issue 541,666 common shares of the Company. An additional £30,000 in cash payment will be payable to Bacchus as an advisory fee.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 5, 2021 and November 1, 2021.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2021 and October 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,500,000 common shares & 30,737,571 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.08 per common share & $0.095 per Flow-Through share



Warrants: 22,118,788 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,118,788 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.12 per share until October 21, 2022



Number of Placees: 39 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Donald K Johnson Y 13,158,000 Troy Boisjoli Y 1,705,100





Finder's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. received a cash commission equal to $198,005 and

2,178,997 Finders Warrants (the" Finders Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant

entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.12 per

common share for a 12-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on October 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 24, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the has agreed to acquire all or substantially all the assets of DocAuthority Ltd., an Israeli Corporation, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "DocAuthority"). DocAuthority specializes in data governance software-as-a-service (SAAS) platforms that help companies organize, manage and protect their data.

Under the terms of the Agreement the Company will issue an aggregate USD$316,376.48 in cash, as well as issue 40,000 subordinate voting shares at a deemed CAD$1.26 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2021 and October 1, 2021.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION. ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 23, 2021 and October 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 22,086,121 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.29 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on October 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 14, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated October 13, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 13,470,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 20, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$8,055,060 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 15,490,500 Units (includes 2,020,500 Units of underwriter's over-

allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable

into one common share at CDN$0.70 for a 60-month period, subject to

accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.



Unit Price: CDN$0.52 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$535,774 in cash and 1,030,335 non-transferrable

broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

Unit at CDN$0.52 for a 60-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 13, 2021 and news releases dated September 27, 2021, September 28, 2021, October 01, 2021 and October 20, 2021.

________________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2021 and *:

Number of Shares: 8,333,366 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 8,333,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,336 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 33 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 125,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $3,196.80 and 35,520 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a one-year period.







Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $44,805.60 and 497,840 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,444,444 shares and 14,444,444 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,300,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 22 Creditors



Warrants: 14.444.444 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,444,444 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one-year period

The shares issued pursuant to 11,753,888 units held by 17 creditors will be subject to resale restrictions of 36-months.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 894,301 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $178,860.34.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares AAT Services Inc.







(George Kovalyov) Y $41,618.28 $0.20 208,091 GB Capital Ltd.







(Graydon Bensler) Y $15,000.00 $0.20 75,000 Harrison Ross Y $22,242.06 $0.20 111,210 Zachary Stadnyk Y $15,000.00 $0.20 75,000 BWL Investments Ltd.







(Braeden Lichti) Y $22,000.00 $0.20 110,000 Claudio Rigatto Y $15,000.00 $0.20 75,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS") ("CANS.DB") ("CANS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:28 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

