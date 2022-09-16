TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125 Payable Date: October 17, 2022 Record Date: September 30, 2022 Ex-distribution Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.015 Payable Date: October 14, 2022 Record Date: September 30, 2022 Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Cdn L.P. Unit: CDN $0.03333 Distribution per US L.P. Unit: US $0.03333 Payable Date: October 17, 2022 Record Date: September 30, 2022 Ex-distribution Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03268 Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268 Payable Date: October 17, 2022 Record Date: September 30, 2022 Ex-distribution Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

22/09/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMV CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

Story continues

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,950,000 non-flow-through shares

1,001,667 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non-flow-through share

$0.12 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 13 850,000 nf/t shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,800.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on August 20, 2022 and September 8, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement between Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut") and affiliates of (i) Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT) (NYSE: NEM) ("Newmont") and (ii) Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY) (NYSE: FURY) dated August 8, 2022 in connection with the disposition of Azimut's 23.77% interest in the Eleonore South joint venture ("ELSJV") in consideration of 2.9 million of Azimut's issued and outstanding common shares, which Azimut cancelled upon acquisition.

Furthermore, the "Exchange" has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement between Azimut and an affiliate of Newmont dated August 8, 2022 in connection with the voluntary withdrawal of Newmont from the Wabamisk joint venture and the transfer of its 51% participating interest in the Wabamisk joint venture to Azimut for a nominal consideration of $1, resulting in Azimut regaining a 100% interest in the 333 mining claims forming the Wabamisk Property.

The Company has disclosed the transactions in press releases dated August 8 and September 9, 2022.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. ("AZM")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 september 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à une convention entre Exploration Azimut inc. (« Azimut ») et des sociétés affiliées de : (i) Newmont Corporation (TSX : NGT) (NYSE : NEM) (« Newmont») et de (ii) Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX : FURY) (NYSE : FURY) datée du 8 août 2022 relativement à la vente de la participation de 23,77 % d'Azimut le projet en coparticipation Éléonore Sud (« ELSJV ») en contrepartie de 2,9 millions d'actions ordinaires émises et en circulation d'Azimut, qu'Azimut a annulées dès leur réception.

De plus, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à une convention entre et une société affiliée de Newmont datée du 8 août 2022 relativement au retrait volontaire de Newmont du projet en coparticipation Wabamisk et au transfert de sa participation de 51 % dans la coentreprise Wabamisk à Azimut pour une contrepartie nominale de 1 $, ce qui a permis à Azimut de reprendre un intérêt de 100 % dans les 333 claims miniers formant la propriété Wabamisk.

La société a divulgué les transactions par communiqués de presse datés des 8 août et 9 septembre 2022.

____________________________________

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, September 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, September 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 87,840 subordinate voting shares and 87,840 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $35,136.

Number of Creditors: 26 Creditors



Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: Nil



Warrants: 87,840 share purchase warrants to purchase 87,840 subordinate voting shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.52 per share for a period of 48 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 7, 2022.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 15 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 87 840 actions à droit de vote subalterne et 87 840 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 35 136 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 26 créanciers



Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro: Aucune



Bons de souscription : 87 840 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 87 840 actions à droit de vote subalterne



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,52 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 septembre 2022.

________________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020 as amended pursuant to amendment no.1 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 30, 2021, filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering occurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, providing gross proceeds of C$1,766,033.52 and US$54,328.48.

Agent: CIBC World Markets Inc.



Offering: An aggregate of 305,600 common shares at an average price of C$5.7789 per share and 13,877 common shares at an average price of US$3.915 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2022



Agents' Fee: C$44,150.86 and US$1,358.21

For further details, refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022 and filed on SEDAR, and news release dated September 8, 2022.

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION: Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 13, 2022, the Finder's Fee in the Bulletin should have read as follows:



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,650 N/A N/A

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended April 30, 2022, occurred for gross proceeds of $7,405,201.39.

Agents: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.



Offering: 1,336,313 shares



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended April 30, 2022, with an average sale price of approximately $5.54 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.0% of the gross proceeds of the offering, being $111,078.02 in aggregate for the quarter ended April 30, 2022

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated April 22, 2021, December 6, 2021 and September 14, 2022.

________________________________________

I-MINERALS INC. ("IMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, September 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

I-MINERALS INC. ("IMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced on August 25, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: US$ 5,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 16.75 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Maturity date: September 03, 2027



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group N/A Participation





Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 02, 2022, announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, September 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, September 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.015 Payable Date: October 14, 2022 Record Date: September 30, 2022 Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amended Option Agreement dated August 12, 2022 (the "Amendment") between Southern Empire Resources Corp. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company is acquiring the remaining 25% interest on the Oro Cruz Project in the southwestern United States. Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company will issue 2 million shares in lieu of $200,000 cash payments for the final two option payments to the Vendor.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c5475.html