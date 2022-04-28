TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS") ("AQS.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday May 2, 2022, the Company's non-convertible unsecured subordinated debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to an early redemption.

Effective at the opening on Monday May 02, 2022, the debentures will be halted.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

Trade Dates Settlement Dates

April 28, 2022 April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 April 29, 2022

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening May 4, 2022, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire May 6, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 6, 2022

TRADE DATES

May 4, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 22, 2022, effective at the opening Friday, April 29, 2022 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2022, available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,015,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 4,015,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,015,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Summit Point Capital Partners LP (Henry Park) Y 900,000

Terrylene Penstock Y 1,965,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, April 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, April 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 25, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,459,749 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2022.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Raymond Marks Y 300,000

Agent's Fee: Odlum Brown Limited received $1,750 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 26, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") dated March 2, 2022 and the Amending Agreement to the APA dated April 22, 2022 (collectively, the "Agreements") among the Company, Canna Cabana Inc. dba Crossroads Cannabis ("Purchaser"), and Robert John Rowe ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Purchaser will acquire certain assets of the business from the Vendor including, but not limited to, three storefront locations in Ontario, Canada. As consideration of the purchase, the Company will provide the Vendor with a payment of $1,902,231.75 through the issuance of 378,079 common shares of the Company ("Share") at a deemed price of $5.0313 per Share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2022 and April 27, 2022.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2022, March 14, 2022 and April 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,002,356 flow-through shares

7,270,000 non flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.085 per flow-through share

$0.07 per non flow-through share

Warrants: 4,636,178 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,636,178 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Platoro Resources Corp.

(Robert Archer) Y 700,000

David Cross Y 215,000

Robert Archer Y 700,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 117,650

[1 placee]

Finder's Fee: $2,940 cash and 42,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$2,940 cash and 42,000 warrants payable to Cormel Capital Sarl

$9,310 cash payable to NAI Interactive Ltd.

$10,500 cash and 123,529 warrants payable to RBC Investor Services Trust

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, April 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated December 20, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and the sole shareholder (the "Vendor") of Allegient Defense, Inc. (the "Target"), a U.S.-based government defense contractor providing systems engineering and technical assistance support to the Department of Defense through data analysis and assessment of cutting edge technologies. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired from the Vendor all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target on April 6, 2022.

As consideration for the Target's shares, the Company paid the Vendor an aggregate of USD$10,400,000, satisfied by cash payments of USD$2,000,000, the issuance of 600,000 subordinate voting shares at a price of USD$1.00 per share, and the assumption of USD$3,800,000 in indebtedness, which was subsequently refinanced. The Vendor is also entitled, subject to achieving certain performance targets, to receive earn-out payments of up to USD$4,000,000 over a period of three years post-closing, payable in either cash or subordinate voting shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2021 and April 6, 2022.

________________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period expiring on April 14, 2024, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 18, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

