TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer - Trading and Settlement Rules
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (the "Company") hereby offers to purchase for cancellation from holders of common shares up to 6,136,363 common shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a purchase price that is not less than $0.55 per share and not more than $0.65 per share (the "Purchase Price"), as further described in the Issuer Bid Circular dated December 2, 2022 (the "Circular"), for an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000 (the "Offer"). The Offer is for a maximum of approximately 27.8% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares as at the date of the Circular if the Purchase Price is determined to be $0.55 per share and for a maximum of approximately 23.5% if the Purchase Price is determined to be $0.65 per share. The Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 17, 2023 unless terminated, extended or varied (the "Expiration Time").
The Company also expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, (i) to terminate the Offer and not take up and pay for any shares not theretofore taken up and paid for if certain events occur as described under Section 7 – Certain Conditions of the Offer of the Circular, and/or (ii) at any time or from time to time, to vary the Offer in any respect, including increasing or decreasing the aggregate purchase price for shares that the Company may purchase or the range of prices it may pay pursuant to the Offer, subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation.
Each shareholder who has validly tendered shares pursuant to an auction tender at or below the Purchase Price, or pursuant to a Purchase Price Tender, as described in the Circular, and who has not properly withdrawn such shares, will receive the Purchase Price, payable in cash (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any), for each share purchased, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, including the provisions relating to pro-ration and the preferential acceptance of odd lots, as described in the Circular.
If the aggregate purchase price for the shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer exceeds $3,375,000, then the Company will purchase such shares on a pro-rata basis according to the number of shares tendered by the shareholders, except that odd lot holders will be given preferential treatment.
Notice of Guaranteed Delivery – Settlement Procedure
The share certificates for all shares proposed to be taken up in proper form for transfer, together with a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal, or a manually executed photocopy thereof, or, in the case of a book-entry transfer, a Book-Entry Confirmation through the CDSX system (in the case of Shares held in CDS) and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, are received by the Toronto, Ontario office of the Depositary, before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on or before the second trading day on the TSX-V after the Expiration Date.
Mandatory trading and settlement rules:
1. All trades on January 16, 2023, will be for Regular Settlement; and
2. All Trades on January 17, 2023, will be for Special Settlement on January 18, 2023. These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of January 18, 2023.
Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.
________________________________________
23/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered private placement announced on November 11, 2022, and December 14, 2022:
Private Placement
Number of Shares:
4,502,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.085 per share
Warrants:
4,502,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,502,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.115 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
92,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
Convertible Debenture
Convertible Debenture
$ 617,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into a maximum of 5,365,218 common shares at $0.115 of
Principal outstanding
Maturity date:
5 years from the date of issuance
Warrant
5,364,815 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.115.
Interest rate:
8% per annum
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement and convertible debenture.
________________________________________
CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of FT Shares:
1,793,224 flow-through shares ("FT Shares")
Purchase Price:
$2.70 per FT Share
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of FT Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
25,926
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$286,302.28
N/A
N/A
The Company issued news releases on December 16, 2022 and December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, with an updating news release issued on January 13, 2023 in connection to the private placement.
________________________________________
CANSO SELECT OPPORTUNITIES CORPORATION ("CSOC.A") ("CSOC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 70,000 Class A common shares of Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 17, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and a non-arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). The 70,000 Class A common shares represent approximately 9% beneficial ownership interest in Lysander.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company issued 2,440,239 Class B subordinate voting shares of the Company to the Vendor as consideration.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 13, 2023.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,882,500
Expiry Date of Warrants:
4,220,000 will expire on March 7, 2024 (unchanged)
662,500 will expire on March 24, 2024 (unchanged)
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.10 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.40
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.08
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,882,500 shares with 4,882,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 25, 2022.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,224,000
Expiry Date of Warrants:
1,616,000 will expire on September 8, 2023 (unchanged)
2,608,000 will expire on September 27, 2023 (unchanged)
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.10 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.08
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,278,000 shares with 5,278,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2021.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,400,000
Expiry Date of Warrants:
3,480,000 will expire on May 12, 2023 (unchanged)
920,000 will expire on May 13, 2023 (unchanged)
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.10 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.08
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,400,000 shares with 4,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 25, 2021.
________________________________________
KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated December 16, 2022 ("Agreement"), between KDA Group Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired Covapharm Inc. for a consideration of $200,000.00 payable in monthly instalments of $10,000.00 over a period of twenty (20) months from the closing date and a maximum of 1,825,000 Class A shares of the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 21, 2022.
GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 janvier 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation la convention d'achat d'actions datée du 16 décembre 2022 (la « convention ») entre Groupe KDA inc. (la « société ») et des personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément aux termes de la convention, la société a acquis Covapharm Inc. pour une contrepartie de 200 000,00 $ payable en versements mensuels de 10 000,00 $ sur une période de vingt (20) mois à compter de la date de clôture et un maximum de 1 825 000 actions de catégorie A de la société.
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 21 décembre 2022.
____________________________________
KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
5,148,750 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per common share
Warrants:
5,148,750 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,148,750 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
Number of Placees:
28 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
# of shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
262,500
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finders' Fee:
$8,792
Nil Share
109,900 Warrants
Finders' Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 30, 2022.
KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. (« KTR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 janvier 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
5 148 750 actions ordinaires accréditives
Prix :
0,08 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
5 148 750 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 148 750 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
28 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Souscripteurs
# de souscripteur (s)
# d'actions
Souscription totale des initiés existants
2
262 500
Montant total en
# total d'actions
# total de bons de
Honoraires d'intermédiation :
8 792 $
0 actions
109 900 bons
Modalités des bons de souscription aux intermédiaires : chaque bon de souscription permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,10 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 décembre 2022.
________________________________________
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,958,212
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.44
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 11, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 11, 2025
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,958,212 shares with 4,958,212 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 12, 2021.
________________________________________
MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2022 and June 24, 2022.
Number of Shares:
11,036,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
11,036,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,036,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
16 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,461,280 shares to settle outstanding debt for $29,225.60 owed to a non-arm's length creditor and 1,000,000 units to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.00 owed to an arm's length creditor. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.05 for a two-year period.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
Aggregate # of
Aggregate Non-Arm's
1
$29,225.60
$0.02
1,461,280
Aggregate Pro Group
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two-year period
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2022 and January 11, 2023.
________________________________________
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective December 14, 2022, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 9, 2022 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated July 22, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 14, 2022, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000.
Underwriters:
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ("Lead Underwriter"), Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Roth Canada, Inc. (together with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters").
Offering:
6,250,000 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company ("FT Shares").
FT Share Price:
$8.00 per FT Share.
Underwriter's Commission:
$1,102,500 cash paid to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.
$279,300 cash paid to Paradigm Capital Inc.
$179,550 cash paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$179,550 cash paid to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.
$179,550 cash paid to National Bank Financial Inc.
$179,550 cash paid to Roth Canada, Inc.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted the Underwriters an option to purchase additional FT Shares for up to 15% of the offering until 30 days after closing. As of the Bulletin Date, the Underwriters have not exercised the over-allotment Option.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022, and December 14, 2022, for further details.
_______________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Duncan Lake Zinc Property Termination Agreement dated December 30, 2022, between Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the Company) and three arm's-length parties (the Vendors) to amend the original Duncan Lake Zinc Property Purchase Agreement dated November 2, 2016. In consideration of the Vendors agreeing to the cancellation of 12,000,000 Series A special warrants, 12,000,00 Series B special warrants, 12,000,000 Series C special warrants and a 2.5% NSR the Company will issue 3,000,000 common shares to the Vendors.
For further information please see the Company's news releases dated November 2, 2016 and January 4, 2023.
________________________________________
RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ") ("ROMJ.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:02 a.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ") ("ROMJ.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c1058.html