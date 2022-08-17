TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: September 15, 2022

Record Date: August 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2022

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company, TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental") of all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Altus Strategies Plc. ("Altus") pursuant to a cooperation agreement dated June 14, 2022 as amended and restated June 21, 2022 (the "Cooperation Agreement"). Elemental has issued 0.5940 of a common share of Elemental ("Common Shares") for each outstanding share of Altus by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement in the United Kingdom under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

The Exchange has been advised that the issuance of the Common Shares necessary to allow Elemental to complete the Scheme was approved by 99.9% of the votes cast by shareholders of Elemental at the meeting of the Elemental shareholders held on August 8, 2022 (the "Meeting").

For further information, refer to Elemental's management information circular in respect of the Meeting, and its news releases dated August 8, 2022 and August 16, 2022.

Delist

Further to the closing of the Scheme, the ordinary shares of Altus will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Wednesday August 17, 2022.

The Exchange is advised that the Scheme was approved by the requisite majorities of Altus shareholders at the Court Meeting and General Meeting held by Altus on August 8, 2022, was sanctioned by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on August 12, 2022 and all of the issued and outstanding shares of Altus have been acquired by Elemental.

_______________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20

Payable Date: September 1, 2022

Record Date: August 25, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 24, 2022

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

[formerly North American Nickel Inc. ("NAN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing North American Nickel Inc.'s (now Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., the "Company") reverse takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated July 22, 2022 (the "Filing Statement").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated April 25, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Premium Nickel Resources Corporation, a private Ontario incorporated entity.

The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the RTO.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 22, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2022, April 4, 2022, April 8, 2022, April 26, 2022, April 28, 2022, July 21, 2022, July 27, 2022, and August 15, 2022.

Private Placement-Brokered:

In connection with the above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2022 and April 8, 2022.

Number of Subscription Receipts: 4,223,600 (post-consolidation) subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company without payment of any additional consideration or any further action, upon the fulfilment of certain release conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary shareholder and/or regulatory approvals (the "Escrow Release Conditions") of the proposed RTO of the Company and Premium Nickel Resources Corporation, as more particularly described in the Company's February 17, 2022 news release. In the event the Escrow Release Conditions are not met, all proceeds raised will be returned to the subscribers and the subscription receipts will be cancelled. Purchase Price: $2.40 per subscription receipt (post-consolidation) Number of Placees: 35 placees Agent's Fee: Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, aggregate cash commissions of $709,564 are payable and 295,651 (post-consolidation) non-transferrable broker warrants are issuable to Paradigm Capital Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $2.40 (post-consolidation) for a two-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 28, 2022.

Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated May 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the market opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the common shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of North American Nickel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

114,992,343 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 23,404,725 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

32,153,008 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow

1,499,938 common shares are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PNRL (new) CUSIP Number: 74061J109 (new) Company Contact: Jaclyn Ruptash Company Address: c/o Bennett Jones LLP

3400 – One First Canadian Place

P.O. Box 130

100 King Street West

Toronto, Ontario

M5X 1A4 Company Phone Number: (604) 770-4334 Company Email Address: jaclyn@premiumnickel.com



Resume Trading:

Effective at the market opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ("QURI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 11, 2022, effective at market open on August 18, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 15, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $650,000 (6,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

[formerly SHINYBUD CORP. ("SNYB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on August 10, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 18, 2021, the common shares of Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ShinyBud Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Pharmacies and Drug Stores" company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 10,657,799 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 8,102,030 shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SNYB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 82464L100 (NEW)

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn L.P. Unit: CDN $0.03333 Distribution per US L.P. Unit: US $0.03333 Payable Date: September 15, 2022 Record Date: August 31, 2022 Ex-distribution Date: August 30, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03268 Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268 Payable Date: September 15, 2022 Record Date: August 31, 2022 Ex-distribution Date: August 30, 2022

________________________________________

22/08/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 937,857 units Purchase Price: $0.07 per unit Warrants: 937,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 937,857 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.105 for 24-month period Number of Placees: 4 placees



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.075 per share Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period Number of Placees: 1 placee



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2022:

Second Tranche

Number of Units: 4,549,034 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit Warrants: 4,549,034 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,549,034 common shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common shares of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than or equal to $0.65 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms. Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering Number of Placees: 10 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finder's Fee: $93,176.80 cash and 310,589 Finder's Warrants payable to an arm's length finder.



Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 until August 12, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2022, announcing the closing of the second tranche in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,265,440 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $226,544 related to directional drilling services.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP ("MRVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,200,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit Warrants: 7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares Warrant Price: $0.15 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance Warrant Acceleration Provision: Four months after closing, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is at least $0.20 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision may be triggered. Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Aggregate Insiders Participation Y 4,350,000 Aggregate ProGroup Participation Y 500,000

Finder's Fees: $15,600 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$8.000 cash commission payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$2,400 cash commission payable to Research Capital Corporation.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 18, 2022 and August 9, 2022.

__________________________________

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length option and joint venture agreement dated July 20, 2022, under which the Company granted to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) the option to acquire 51% interest in the Lac Guéret Property subject to the incurrence of a minimum of $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of 24 months upon closing and the preparation of certain technical reports meeting specified milestones.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 16, 2022 and July 20, 2022.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) announced on May 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share Number of Placees: 1 Placee Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company has announced the closing of the Private Placement via press release dated July 20, 2022.

MASON GRAPHITE INC. (« LLG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 août 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une entente d'option et de coentreprise sans lien de dépendance datée du 20 juillet 2022, en vertu de laquelle la société a accordé à Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (TSXV : NOU) l'option d'acquérir un intérêt de 51 % dans la propriété Lac Guéret sous réserve de l'engagement d'un minimum de 10 000 000 $ de dépenses d'exploration sur une période de 24 mois de la clôture et la préparation de certains rapports techniques répondant à des jalons précis.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 16 mai 2022 et le 20 juillet 2022.

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

La Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé avec Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (TSXV : NOU) sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 mai 2022 :

Nombre d'actions : 5 000 000 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,50 $ par action ordinaire Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie d'un communiqué de presse daté du 20 juillet 2022.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: £500,000 (CDN$803,900) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures. Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,851,851 common shares of the Company at 27 pence (CDN$0.43) per share of principal outstanding. Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of issuance. Interest rate: 5% per annum, compounded annually. Number of Placees: 1 placee



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 21, 2022.

________________________________________

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,359,607 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60



# of Warrants: 333,332 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.66



# of Warrants: 499,998 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.72







These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares (post 3:1 consolidation) with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2020.

# of Warrants: 1,506,691 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.84

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,333,334 shares (post 3:1 consolidation) with 1,666,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2022.

________________________________________

REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 119,048 Class A Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per Class A common share to settle outstanding remaining bonus shares to a former officer and director of the Company.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022 and July 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 23,185,146 shares Purchase Price: $0.0675 per share Warrants: 23,185,146 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,185,146 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period, subject to an acceleration clause Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,775,000 [6 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. 166,740 finder's warrants payable.

PI Financial Inc. 17,500 finder's warrants payable.

Primary Capital Inc. 710,500 finder's warrants and 710,500 finder's units.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for three years, subject to an acceleration clause. Each finder unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for three years, subject to an acceleration clause.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2022 and July 28, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $850,000.32 principle amount ("Debentures") Conversion Price: $0.39 per unit; outstanding principal, at the option of the holders, is convertible into units at $0.39 per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Assuming full conversion, the Debentures are convertible up to 2,179,488 common shares and 1,089,744 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") Maturity date: August 10, 2024 - 24 months from issuance subject to an accelerated conversion right. Warrants: The Warrants will have a term of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.59 per share until August 10, 2024. Interest rate: 10% per annum, calculated annually. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares with separate Exchange approval. Number of Placees: 2 placees



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a news release on August 10, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SMALL PHARMA INC. ("DMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 16, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 19, 2022, to August 18, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Eight CapitalError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 15, 2022, the following Company name should have read as follows:

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 784,000 warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on July 29, 2020 and 763,890 Warrants announced on December 18, 2020:

Number of Warrants: 784,000 Original Expiry Date: August 24, 2022 New Expiry Date: August 24, 2023 Number of Warrants: 763,890 Original Expiry Date: December 22, 2022 New Expiry Date: December 22, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SEBASTIANI VENTURES CORP. ("SBS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

