TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: September 15, 2022
Record Date: August 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2022
________________________________________
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company, TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental") of all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Altus Strategies Plc. ("Altus") pursuant to a cooperation agreement dated June 14, 2022 as amended and restated June 21, 2022 (the "Cooperation Agreement"). Elemental has issued 0.5940 of a common share of Elemental ("Common Shares") for each outstanding share of Altus by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement in the United Kingdom under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").
The Exchange has been advised that the issuance of the Common Shares necessary to allow Elemental to complete the Scheme was approved by 99.9% of the votes cast by shareholders of Elemental at the meeting of the Elemental shareholders held on August 8, 2022 (the "Meeting").
For further information, refer to Elemental's management information circular in respect of the Meeting, and its news releases dated August 8, 2022 and August 16, 2022.
Delist
Further to the closing of the Scheme, the ordinary shares of Altus will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Wednesday August 17, 2022.
The Exchange is advised that the Scheme was approved by the requisite majorities of Altus shareholders at the Court Meeting and General Meeting held by Altus on August 8, 2022, was sanctioned by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on August 12, 2022 and all of the issued and outstanding shares of Altus have been acquired by Elemental.
_______________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20
Payable Date: September 1, 2022
Record Date: August 25, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: August 24, 2022
________________________________________
PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")
[formerly North American Nickel Inc. ("NAN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing North American Nickel Inc.'s (now Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., the "Company") reverse takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated July 22, 2022 (the "Filing Statement").
The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
Reverse Takeover-Completed:
Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated April 25, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Premium Nickel Resources Corporation, a private Ontario incorporated entity.
The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the RTO.
For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 22, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2022, April 4, 2022, April 8, 2022, April 26, 2022, April 28, 2022, July 21, 2022, July 27, 2022, and August 15, 2022.
Private Placement-Brokered:
In connection with the above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2022 and April 8, 2022.
Number of Subscription Receipts:
4,223,600 (post-consolidation) subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company without payment of any additional consideration or any further action, upon the fulfilment of certain release conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary shareholder and/or regulatory approvals (the "Escrow Release Conditions") of the proposed RTO of the Company and Premium Nickel Resources Corporation, as more particularly described in the Company's February 17, 2022 news release. In the event the Escrow Release Conditions are not met, all proceeds raised will be returned to the subscribers and the subscription receipts will be cancelled.
Purchase Price:
$2.40 per subscription receipt (post-consolidation)
Number of Placees:
35 placees
Agent's Fee:
Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, aggregate cash commissions of $709,564 are payable and 295,651 (post-consolidation) non-transferrable broker warrants are issuable to Paradigm Capital Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $2.40 (post-consolidation) for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 28, 2022.
Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated May 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.
Effective at the market opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the common shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of North American Nickel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
114,992,343 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
23,404,725 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow
32,153,008 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow
1,499,938 common shares are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
PNRL (new)
CUSIP Number:
74061J109 (new)
Company Contact:
Jaclyn Ruptash
Company Address:
c/o Bennett Jones LLP
3400 – One First Canadian Place
P.O. Box 130
100 King Street West
Toronto, Ontario
M5X 1A4
Company Phone Number:
(604) 770-4334
Company Email Address:
jaclyn@premiumnickel.com
Resume Trading:
Effective at the market opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
__________________________________
QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ("QURI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 11, 2022, effective at market open on August 18, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 15, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $650,000 (6,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")
[formerly SHINYBUD CORP. ("SNYB")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on August 10, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 18, 2021, the common shares of Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ShinyBud Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Pharmacies and Drug Stores" company.
Capitalization:
unlimited shares with no par value of which 10,657,799 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
8,102,030 shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SNYB (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
82464L100 (NEW)
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Cdn L.P. Unit:
CDN $0.03333
Distribution per US L.P. Unit:
US $0.03333
Payable Date:
September 15, 2022
Record Date:
August 31, 2022
Ex-distribution Date:
August 30, 2022
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Cdn Unit:
CDN $0.03268
Distribution per US Unit:
US $ $0.03268
Payable Date:
September 15, 2022
Record Date:
August 31, 2022
Ex-distribution Date:
August 30, 2022
________________________________________
22/08/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2022:
Number of Shares:
937,857 units
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per unit
Warrants:
937,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 937,857 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.105 for 24-month period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 4, 2022:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2022:
Second Tranche
Number of Units:
4,549,034 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per Unit
Warrants:
4,549,034 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,549,034 common shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common shares of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than or equal to $0.65 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.55 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering
Number of Placees:
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
$93,176.80 cash and 310,589 Finder's Warrants payable to an arm's length finder.
Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 until August 12, 2024.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2022, announcing the closing of the second tranche in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,265,440 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $226,544 related to directional drilling services.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP ("MRVL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2022:
Number of Shares:
7,200,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per Unit
Warrants:
7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.15 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
Four months after closing, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is at least $0.20 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision may be triggered.
Number of Placees:
19 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name
ProGroup= P
Number of Units
Aggregate Insiders Participation
Y
4,350,000
Aggregate ProGroup Participation
Y
500,000
Finder's Fees:
$15,600 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$8.000 cash commission payable to Raymond James Ltd.
$2,400 cash commission payable to Research Capital Corporation.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 18, 2022 and August 9, 2022.
__________________________________
MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length option and joint venture agreement dated July 20, 2022, under which the Company granted to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) the option to acquire 51% interest in the Lac Guéret Property subject to the incurrence of a minimum of $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of 24 months upon closing and the preparation of certain technical reports meeting specified milestones.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 16, 2022 and July 20, 2022.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) announced on May 16, 2022:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Nil
The Company has announced the closing of the Private Placement via press release dated July 20, 2022.
MASON GRAPHITE INC. (« LLG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 août 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une entente d'option et de coentreprise sans lien de dépendance datée du 20 juillet 2022, en vertu de laquelle la société a accordé à Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (TSXV : NOU) l'option d'acquérir un intérêt de 51 % dans la propriété Lac Guéret sous réserve de l'engagement d'un minimum de 10 000 000 $ de dépenses d'exploration sur une période de 24 mois de la clôture et la préparation de certains rapports techniques répondant à des jalons précis.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 16 mai 2022 et le 20 juillet 2022.
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
La Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé avec Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (TSXV : NOU) sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 mai 2022 :
Nombre d'actions :
5 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,50 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs :
1 souscripteur
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie d'un communiqué de presse daté du 20 juillet 2022.
________________________________________
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2022:
Convertible Debenture:
£500,000 (CDN$803,900) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 1,851,851 common shares of the Company at 27 pence (CDN$0.43) per share of principal outstanding.
Maturity Date:
2 years from the date of issuance.
Interest rate:
5% per annum, compounded annually.
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 21, 2022.
________________________________________
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,359,607
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.60
# of Warrants:
333,332
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.66
# of Warrants:
499,998
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.72
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares (post 3:1 consolidation) with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2020.
# of Warrants:
1,506,691
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 3, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.84
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,333,334 shares (post 3:1 consolidation) with 1,666,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2022.
________________________________________
REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 119,048 Class A Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per Class A common share to settle outstanding remaining bonus shares to a former officer and director of the Company.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022 and July 19, 2022:
Number of Shares:
23,185,146 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.0675 per share
Warrants:
23,185,146 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,185,146 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three year period, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,775,000
[6 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. 166,740 finder's warrants payable.
PI Financial Inc. 17,500 finder's warrants payable.
Primary Capital Inc. 710,500 finder's warrants and 710,500 finder's units.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for three years, subject to an acceleration clause. Each finder unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for three years, subject to an acceleration clause.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2022 and July 28, 2022:
Convertible Debenture:
$850,000.32 principle amount ("Debentures")
Conversion Price:
$0.39 per unit; outstanding principal, at the option of the holders, is convertible into units at $0.39 per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Assuming full conversion, the Debentures are convertible up to 2,179,488 common shares and 1,089,744 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants")
Maturity date:
August 10, 2024 - 24 months from issuance subject to an accelerated conversion right.
Warrants:
The Warrants will have a term of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.59 per share until August 10, 2024.
Interest rate:
10% per annum, calculated annually. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares with separate Exchange approval.
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a news release on August 10, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SMALL PHARMA INC. ("DMT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 16, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 19, 2022, to August 18, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Eight CapitalError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 15, 2022, the following Company name should have read as follows:
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
All other information remains unchanged.
______________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 784,000 warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on July 29, 2020 and 763,890 Warrants announced on December 18, 2020:
Number of Warrants:
784,000
Original Expiry Date:
August 24, 2022
New Expiry Date:
August 24, 2023
Number of Warrants:
763,890
Original Expiry Date:
December 22, 2022
New Expiry Date:
December 22, 2023
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
SEBASTIANI VENTURES CORP. ("SBS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c3207.html