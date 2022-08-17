U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,115.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,643.25
    -15.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +0.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.04
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1530
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,051.63
    -74.05 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.26
    +1.34 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,101.33
    +232.42 (+0.81%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·23 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION  ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.03
Payable Date: September 15, 2022
Record Date:  August 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2022

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company, TSX Venture Tier 2 Company   

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental") of all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Altus Strategies Plc. ("Altus") pursuant to a cooperation agreement dated June 14, 2022 as amended and restated June 21, 2022 (the "Cooperation Agreement").  Elemental has issued 0.5940 of a common share of Elemental ("Common Shares") for each outstanding share of Altus by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement in the United Kingdom under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

The Exchange has been advised that the issuance of the Common Shares necessary to allow Elemental to complete the Scheme was approved by 99.9% of the votes cast by shareholders of Elemental at the meeting of the Elemental shareholders held on August 8, 2022 (the "Meeting").

For further information, refer to Elemental's management information circular in respect of the Meeting, and its news releases dated August 8, 2022 and August 16, 2022. 

Delist

Further to the closing of the Scheme, the ordinary shares of Altus will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Wednesday August 17, 2022.

The Exchange is advised that the Scheme was approved by the requisite majorities of Altus shareholders at the Court Meeting and General Meeting held by Altus on August 8, 2022, was sanctioned by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on August 12, 2022 and all of the issued and outstanding shares of Altus have been acquired by Elemental.

_______________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share:  $0.20
Payable Date: September 1, 2022
Record Date: August 25, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: August 24, 2022

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")
[formerly North American Nickel Inc. ("NAN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing North American Nickel Inc.'s (now Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., the "Company") reverse takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated July 22, 2022 (the "Filing Statement").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated April 25, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Premium Nickel Resources Corporation, a private Ontario incorporated entity.

The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the RTO.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 22, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2022, April 4, 2022, April 8, 2022, April 26, 2022, April 28, 2022, July 21, 2022, July 27, 2022, and August 15, 2022.

Private Placement-Brokered:

In connection with the above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2022 and April 8, 2022.

Number of Subscription Receipts:

4,223,600 (post-consolidation) subscription receipts.  Each subscription receipt entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company without payment of any additional consideration or any further action, upon the fulfilment of certain release conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary shareholder and/or regulatory approvals (the "Escrow Release Conditions") of the proposed RTO of the Company and Premium Nickel Resources Corporation, as more particularly described in the Company's February 17, 2022 news release.  In the event the Escrow Release Conditions are not met, all proceeds raised will be returned to the subscribers and the subscription receipts will be cancelled.

Purchase Price:

$2.40 per subscription receipt (post-consolidation)

Number of Placees:

35 placees

Agent's Fee:

Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, aggregate cash commissions of $709,564 are payable and 295,651 (post-consolidation) non-transferrable broker warrants are issuable to Paradigm Capital Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc.  Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $2.40 (post-consolidation) for a two-year period.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 28, 2022.

 Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated May 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the market opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the common shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of North American Nickel Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

 Unlimited  common shares with no par value of which


 114,992,343  common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

 23,404,725  common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow      


 32,153,008  common shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow


 1,499,938  common shares are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent:

 Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

 PNRL                    (new)

CUSIP Number:

 74061J109            (new)

Company Contact:

 Jaclyn Ruptash

Company Address:

 c/o Bennett Jones LLP


 3400 – One First Canadian Place


 P.O. Box 130


 100 King Street West


 Toronto, Ontario


 M5X 1A4

Company Phone Number:

 (604) 770-4334

Company Email Address:

 jaclyn@premiumnickel.com


Resume Trading:

Effective at the market opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ("QURI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 11, 2022, effective at market open on August 18, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 15, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $650,000 (6,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")
[formerly SHINYBUD CORP. ("SNYB")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on August 10, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 18, 2021, the common shares of Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ShinyBud Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a "Pharmacies and Drug Stores" company.

Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which 10,657,799 shares are issued and outstanding                                                                        

Escrow:

8,102,030 shares

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

SNYB                   (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

82464L100            (NEW)

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:


Distribution per Cdn L.P. Unit:

CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US L.P. Unit:

US $0.03333

Payable Date:

September 15, 2022

Record Date: 

August 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date:

August 30, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn Unit:

CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Unit:

US $ $0.03268

Payable Date:

September 15, 2022

Record Date:

August 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date:

August 30, 2022

________________________________________

22/08/16  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP.  ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP.  ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2022:

Number of Shares:

937,857 units

Purchase Price:

$0.07 per unit 

Warrants:

937,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 937,857 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.105 for 24-month period       

Number of Placees:

4 placees


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 4, 2022:

Number of Shares:

2,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share

Warrants:

2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

1 placee


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2022:

Second Tranche

Number of Units:

4,549,034 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price:

$0.30 per Unit

Warrants:

4,549,034 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,549,034 common shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common shares of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than or equal to $0.65 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.55 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering

Number of Placees:

10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

Finder's Fee:

$93,176.80 cash and 310,589 Finder's Warrants payable to an arm's length finder.


Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 until August 12, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2022, announcing the closing of the second tranche in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,265,440 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $226,544 related to directional drilling services.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC.  ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC.  ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP ("MRVL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2022:

Number of Shares:

7,200,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per Unit

Warrants:

7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares

Warrant Price:

$0.15 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance

Warrant Acceleration Provision:

Four months after closing, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is at least $0.20 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision may be triggered.

Number of Placees:

19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=      Y /


Name

ProGroup= P

Number of Units           

Aggregate Insiders Participation

Y

4,350,000

Aggregate ProGroup Participation

Y

500,000

 

Finder's Fees:

$15,600 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.


$8.000 cash commission payable to Raymond James Ltd.


$2,400 cash commission payable to Research Capital Corporation.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 18, 2022 and August 9, 2022.

__________________________________

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length option and joint venture agreement dated July 20, 2022, under which the Company granted to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) the option to acquire 51% interest in the Lac Guéret Property subject to the incurrence of a minimum of $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of 24 months upon closing and the preparation of certain technical reports meeting specified milestones.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 16, 2022 and July 20, 2022.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) announced on May 16, 2022:

Number of Shares:

5,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.50 per common share

Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil

The Company has announced the closing of the Private Placement via press release dated July 20, 2022.

MASON GRAPHITE INC. (« LLG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 août 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une entente d'option et de coentreprise sans lien de dépendance datée du 20 juillet 2022, en vertu de laquelle la société a accordé à Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (TSXV : NOU) l'option d'acquérir un intérêt de 51 % dans la propriété Lac Guéret sous réserve de l'engagement d'un minimum de 10 000 000 $ de dépenses d'exploration sur une période de 24 mois de la clôture et la préparation de certains rapports techniques répondant à des jalons précis.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 16 mai 2022 et le 20 juillet 2022.

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

La Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé avec Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (TSXV : NOU) sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 mai 2022 :

Nombre d'actions :

5 000 000 actions ordinaires

Prix :

0,50 $ par action ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs :

1 souscripteur

Participation initié / Groupe Pro :

Aucun


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie d'un communiqué de presse daté du 20 juillet 2022.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2022:

Convertible Debenture:

£500,000 (CDN$803,900) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.

Conversion Price:

Convertible into 1,851,851 common shares of the Company at 27 pence (CDN$0.43) per share of principal outstanding.

Maturity Date:

2 years from the date of issuance.

Interest rate:

5% per annum, compounded annually.

Number of Placees:

1 placee


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 21, 2022.

________________________________________

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

1,359,607

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.60



# of Warrants:

333,332

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.66



# of Warrants:

499,998

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.72




These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares (post 3:1 consolidation) with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2020.

# of Warrants:

1,506,691

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 3, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.84

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,333,334 shares (post 3:1 consolidation) with 1,666,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2022.

________________________________________

REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 119,048 Class A Common  Shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per Class A common share to settle outstanding remaining bonus shares to a former officer and director of the Company.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022 and July 19, 2022:

Number of Shares:

23,185,146 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.0675 per share

Warrants:

23,185,146 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,185,146 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a three year period, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees:

26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,775,000

  [6 placees]



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. 166,740 finder's warrants payable.


PI Financial Inc. 17,500 finder's warrants payable.


Primary Capital Inc. 710,500 finder's warrants and 710,500 finder's units.


-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for three years, subject to an acceleration clause.  Each finder unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for three years, subject to an acceleration clause.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2022 and July 28, 2022:

Convertible Debenture:

$850,000.32 principle amount ("Debentures")

Conversion Price:

$0.39 per unit; outstanding principal, at the option of the holders, is convertible into units at $0.39 per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Assuming full conversion, the Debentures are convertible up to 2,179,488 common shares and 1,089,744 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants")

Maturity date:

August 10, 2024 - 24 months from issuance subject to an accelerated conversion right.

Warrants:

The Warrants will have a term of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.59 per share until August 10, 2024.

Interest rate:

10% per annum, calculated annually. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares with separate Exchange approval.

Number of Placees:

2 placees


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a news release on August 10, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SMALL PHARMA INC. ("DMT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 16, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 19, 2022, to August 18, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Eight CapitalError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC.  ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted, Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 15, 2022, the following Company name should have read as follows:

URAVAN MINERALS INC.  ("UVN")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC.  ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC.  ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 784,000 warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on July 29, 2020 and 763,890 Warrants announced on December 18, 2020:

Number of Warrants:

784,000

Original Expiry Date:

August 24, 2022

New Expiry Date:

August 24, 2023

Number of Warrants:

763,890

Original Expiry Date:

December 22, 2022

New Expiry Date:

December 22, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SEBASTIANI VENTURES CORP.  ("SBS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 16, 2022
NEX Company

Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c3207.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • Fundamentals & Price Targets: Why Analysts Expect a Peak for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently a $2.7t market cap giant, which has recovered some 33% in the last two months. Considering the economic uncertainty, it can be good to reevaluate the key fundamentals for the company, and see if AAPL is close to topping out or if there is still room to grow the stock.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Its shares dived 14% in New York, wiping $800 million off the wealth of founder Forrest Li. Once Southeast Asia’s most-valuable company, Sea’s shares have now fallen almost 80% since peaking in October.It’s been a steep downfall for one of Singapore’s most prominent tycoons, whose fortune has tanked

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Pauses At Resistance; Elon Musk Scores Own LOL With Manchester United Tweet

    The S&P 500 came within 1 point of its 200-day line. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he'll buy Manchester United. An own LOL?

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Lithium Stocks Pause Run With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks retreated Tuesday after running up for several days. Investor focus now turns to SQM earnings.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.