TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

CAROLINA RUSH CORPORATION ("RUSH")

[formerly Pancontinental Resources Corporation ("PUC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 2, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the common shares of Carolina Rush Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pancontinental Resources Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold Exploration" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,426,229 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: RUSH (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 14416W108 (NEW)

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on March 1, 2023, the Subscription Receipts (the "Receipts") of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions pertaining to the closing of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ridgeback Resources Inc. (the "Acquisition").

As a result of the closing of the Acquisition, the trading of the Receipts under the ticker "SOIL.R" has been halted on February 28, 2023 and there will be no further trading of the Receipts on the Exchange as they will be converted into common shares ("Shares") of the Company. An aggregate of 59,242,000 Shares will be issued on conversion of the Receipts.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on January 24, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2023 and February 28, 2023.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025

Payable Date: March 28, 2023

Record Date: March 13, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 10, 2023

________________________________________

23/02/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment to an existing loan to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, announced February 15, 2023:

Convertible Debenture Funded Amount of $475,000 (all from an existing loan and no new funds are being raised).

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of up to 1,144,578 common shares and up to 1,144,578 common share purchase warrants at $0.415 of Funded Amount outstanding at any time prior to maturity.

Maturity date: August 5, 2023.

Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.70 in both years 1 and 2.

Interest rate: 10% per annum. Debentures were issued at 5% original issue discount and, along with interest, can be converted into shares at the greater of: 1) Market Price or higher, at the time of settlement, and 2) The conversion price of $0.415. Anything else will be subject to Exchange approval.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A









Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOUR ARROWS CAPITAL CORP. ("AROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 100,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:49 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 21, 2023, between HPQ Silicon Inc. (the "Company") and three arm's length parties (the "Inventors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire all the rights held by the Inventors in relation to a patent application.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($)







At the time of filing

the patent (already

issued) At the time of the

international filing

of the patent N/A N/A 180,000 units 180,000 units N/A N/A

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for a period of 2 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 21, 2023.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 février 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 21 février 2023, entre HPQ Silicium Inc. (la « société ») et trois personnes sans lien de dépendance (les « inventeurs »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra les droits détenues par les inventeurs en relation à une demande de brevet.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES

($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Au moment du dépôt du

brevet (déjà émis) Au moment de l'extension

internationale du brevet S/O S/O 180 000 unités 180 000 unités S/O S/O



Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription ordinaire. Chaque bon de souscription ordinaire permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,32 $ par action pour une période de 2 ans.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 21 février 2023.

___________________________________________

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 12 3,408,777











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue 14,019,918 to five arm's length parties at a deemed price of $0.015 per share and to settle the outstanding debt of CAD$ 210,298.76 and issue 6,166,667 shares to three non-arm's length party to settle outstanding debt for $ 92,500.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price Aggregate #

per Share of Shares

Aggregate Existing Insider's

Involvement: 3 $92,500.00 $0.015 6,166,667

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 11, 2023 and February 27, 2023.

________________________________________

NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("NICL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 33,304,000 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share



Warrant: 33,304,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,304,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.065 for 5 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placee: 23 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000















Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 40,000 3,100,500 shares N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 21, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2022, December 21, 2022, January 30, 2023, February 14, 2023 and February 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 11,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a 30 month period

Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 125,000











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $37,910.56 N/A 473,882

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length Arrangement Agreement dated January 20, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Ridgeback Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Vendor for total consideration of $525 million.



CASH ($) SECURITIES

CONSIDERATION $475 million 19,406,171 common shares



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2023 and February 28, 2023.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 320,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $1.25 per Unit.

Warrants: 320,000 Warrants to purchase 320,000 Shares.

Warrant Price: $1.75, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 3 placees.

Finder's Fee: None.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

