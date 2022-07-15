TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED ("CIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on April 27, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 18, 2022, the common shares of Central Iron Ore Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
24,236,913
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare
Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
CIO
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
Q21578127
(new)
GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated April 27, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Genesis Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior"). On July 13, 2022, pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), Northern Superior completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company (the "Arrangement").
Pursuant to the Arrangement, former shareholders of the Company received 0.2304 (the "Exchange Ratio") Northern Superior common shares (each whole common share, a "Northern Superior Share") for each common share of the Company held.
The Arrangement was approved by the Company's securityholders at a special meeting held on July 7, 2022. The Arrangement was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 11, 2022 and the Arrangement closed on July 13, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's information circular dated June 6, 2022 and the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2022, June 29, 2022, July 11, 2022 and July 13, 2022, each of which is available on SEDAR.
Delist
Further to the closing of the Arrangement, effective at the close of business on Friday July 15, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
22/07/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022, June 3, 2022 and June 23, 2022:
Number of Shares:
4,752,500 common shares & 4,854,500 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per common share & $0.10 for flow-through common share
Warrants:
7,179,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,179,750 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 per share for a 24-month period
Number of Placees:
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
44705424 Canada Inc.
(Jean Rainville)
Insider=Y/ProGroup=P
Y
# of Shares
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Mines Equities Ltd. received a cash commission of $15,000. Additionally, they received 150,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement.
GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, July 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an asset purchase agreement dated June 20, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Paintbox, LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire certain assets owned by the Vendor. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 1,744,298 shares at a deemed price of $1.03 USD ($1.34 CAD) per share on closing and additional future considerations of cash or shares based on meeting certain revenue thresholds. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $1.03 USD ($1.34 CAD).
Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2022 for further details.
NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective March 9, 2021, Newcore Gold Ltd. (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 9, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2022.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 12, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$5,010,000.
Offering:
16,700,000 shares
Share Price:
CDN$0.30 per share
Underwriters:
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord
Underwriters'Commission:
Aggregate cash commissions of CDN$248,100
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 28, 2022, July 12, 2022 and Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2022 and filed on SEDAR.
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
Pursuant to an arrangement between Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior") and Genesis Metals Corp. ("Genesis"), Northern Superior has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Genesis (the "Genesis Shares") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").
Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, former Genesis shareholders received 0.2304 of a Northern Superior common share for each Genesis Share held.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2022 and July 13, 2022.
OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,099,032 shares to settle outstanding debt for $82,427.40.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
WBZ GmbH
Y
$82,427.40
$0.075
1,099,032
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Second and Final Tranche
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022:
Number of Shares:
17,316,801 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per Unit
Warrants:
17,316,801 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,316,801 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.40 exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name
ProGroup= P
Number of Units
JPK Capital Holdings (Barbados) Inc.
Y
15,220,301
(Joe Poulin)
Insurance Corporation of Barbados Ltd.
Y
2,096,500
(Joe Poulin)
Finder's Fees:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property acquisition agreement dated May 25, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Grant Lockhart, Jodie Gibson, Jeffrey Sundar, Ronnie Therriault, Alan Wainwright, Daniel MacNeal, James Paterson, and John Robins (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire Leopard Lake property (the "Property") in Northwest Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 1,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per share.
Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 25, 2022 for further details.
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2022 and June 14, 2022:
Number of Shares:
12,600,000 flow-through shares
40,500,000 non-flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per flow-through share
$0.09 per non-flow-through share
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Strategic Metals Ltd.
Y
11,500,000
Larry Donaldson
Y
1,000,000
Bruce Youngman
Y
100,000
Condire Resource Master Partnership, LP
Y
15,500,000
Finder's Fee:
Kreuzfeld Ag (Camillo Lorenzi, Seid Muaremoski, Markus Winkler and Anton Venzinpayable) - $12,600 cash
Laurentian Bank Securities - $70,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on July 13, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 665,020 common shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $232,757.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 25, 2022 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of Exla Resources Inc.'s right, title and interest in mineral claims of the Tombstone area mining district also known as the Silver Strike Project, located in the state of Arizona, USA from arm's length seller (the "Seller").
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has issued 7,000,000 common shares in the Company as well as an aggregate five hundred thousand Canadian dollars (CAD$500,000) principal amount of a six percent (6%) convertible unsecured subordinated Debenture due on the maturity date, being 60 months from the date of the closing date being February 23, 2022 (the "Maturity Date"). Each Debenture is convertible, at the sole option of holder into common shares of the Company issued at a price of CAD$0.10 payable on the Maturity Date. The Seller will also be granted a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") on the property, with 1% of which can be repurchased by the Company for one million American dollars (USD$1,000,000) in cash.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2022.
NEX COMPANIES:
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at 11:09 a.m. PST, July 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was Halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, July 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2022:
Number of Shares:
9,858,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares").
Purchase Price:
$0.01 per Share.
Number of Placees:
3 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name
ProGroup= P
Number of Shares
Hanover I Family Trust
(Thomas Braun)
Y
6,858,000
Emmeline Braun
Y
2,000,000
Vincent Trinh
Y
1,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 13, 2022.
