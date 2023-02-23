TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOODBRIDGE CAPITAL CORP. ("GODB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 17, 2023, effective at market open on February 24, 2023, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 22, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $208,200 (2,082,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

23/02/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:16 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 6, 2023 between the Company, First Mining Gold Corp. (the "Vendor"), and the Vendor's subsidiary. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire 19 royalties from the Vendor's subsidiary including a 2% NSR on the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario, and 1.5% NSR on the Hope Brook gold project in Newfoundland.

By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the Vendor and Vendor's subsidiary an aggregate of $3,500,000 USD in cash, and issue to the Vendor an aggregate of $1,500,000 USD of common shares at a deemed price of $1.253 CAD per share. The common shares issued at closing will be subject to a 6-month contractual hold period that will run concurrently with the 4-month statutory hold period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023, and February 21, 2023.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 23, 2023 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") dated May 11, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 11, 2022. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on January 27, 2023, for gross proceeds of $10,919,570.

Offering: 3,466,530 common shares



Share Price: $3.15 per common share



Warrants: 1,733,265 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,733,265 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.25 for a period of 24 months



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $655,174 payable to Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Over-Allotment Option: The underwriter was granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to purchase an additional 480,000 units, which was partially exercised (266,530 units).



For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 23, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated January 19, 2023 and January 27, 2023.

________________________________________

FRASER MACKENZIE ACCELERATOR CORP. ("FMAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 17, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business February 21, 2023, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on February 22, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $1.437.100 (14,371,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening February 24, 2023, the 25,600,032 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 25,600,032 warrants, authorized by a Warrant Indenture dated November 20, 2020, as supplemented by a Third Supplemental Warrant Indenture dated October 20, 2022, of which 74,477,192 warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JJ.WT.C CUSIP Number: 466391216



Further to the bulletin dated October 21, 2022, the warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,600,032 units at $0.05 per unit to which the closings were announced on September 7, 2022, September 29, 2022, October 11, 2022, and October 20, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 per share and will expire on November 20, 2025.

________________________________________

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:40 p.m. PST, Feb. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing royalty purchase and sale agreement dated December 9, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire an existing 2.5-per-cent-to-3.75-per-cent gross value return (GVR) royalty on gold, and a 0.25-per-cent-to-3-per-cent net smelter return (NSR) royalty on copper and other non-precious minerals extracted from the majority of the Lama project in Argentina owned by Barrick Gold Corp (the "Transaction"). The gold GVR royalty provides for an escalation feature, whereby the royalty rate increases from 2.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent after five million ounces of gold production. In addition, the copper royalty, which begins at a 0.25-per-cent NSR royalty, escalates up to a 3-per-cent NSR royalty based on the cumulative net smelter returns from the royalty area. By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the Vendor on closing of the Transaction (i) US$2,500,000 cash payment; and (ii) issue 466,827 shares at the price equal to 15-day VWAP. As per the terms of the Agreement, upon certain targets, Metalla will also pay to the Vendor US$2,500,000 in cash or shares to the Vendor at a price per share equal to the greater of the 15-day VWAP at the time of issuance and US$0.05.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2022.

________________________________________

NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 21, 2023, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,110,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 350,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,111,111 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.45 per Unit.



Warrants: 5,555,551 whole Warrants to purchase 5,555,551 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.60, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 90 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[8 Pro Group Members] P 979,000 Units



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [7 Finders] $254,124.51 N/A 564,719





Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.45 per

Finder's Warrant until February 14, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb.14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

