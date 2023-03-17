TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 23, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 27, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 27, 2023.

TRADE DATES

March 23, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 24, 2023

March 24, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 27, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: April 14, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: April 17, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU.H")

[formerly Orsu Metals Corporation ("OSU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, March 20, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 20, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from OSU to OSU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

SAGE POTASH CORP. ("SAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 20, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The reference price is $0.25 per share. The NAICS number is 212396. The Company is classified as a ''Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 48,945,400 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,930,000 common shares will be subject to NP 46-201 escrow and 19 million common shares subject to Tier 2 Value escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: SAGE CUSIP Number: 78667T106

Agent's Warrants: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus dated March 2, 2023.

Company Contact: Peter Hogendoorn Company Address: #605-889 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3B2 Company Phone Number: (604) 764-2158 Company Email Address: peter.hogendoorn@sagepotash.com

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.011

Payable Date: April 14, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

23/03/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:43 p.m. PST, March 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 168,179 shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for $31,954.01.

Number of Creditors: 1 arm's length creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EASTOWER WIRELESS INC. ("ESTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,248,045 common shares at a deemed value of $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$255,658.76.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 US$136,429.52 $0.01 18,276,097

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,242,617 common shares at a deemed price of $0.27 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,145,506.86 from accrued interest owed by the Company pursuant to a previously issued convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate #

of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 1 $1,145,506.86 $0.27 4,242,617 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has accepted the issuance of 500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.55 per share until January 31, 2025, to Ocean Partners UK Ltd. in connection with their facilitation of gold production call option sale and maintenance of the margin requirements for the same.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2022.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2023.

________________________________________

KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. ("KRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 22,734,730 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 22,734,730 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,734,730 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a three year period and subject to accelerated expiry







Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 6,426,344 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $59,238 NA 538,527

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2023 and February 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture US$1,306,172 (C$ 1,753,796.50)



Conversion Price: Convertible into one common share at C$0.095 (US$0.07) per share at any time, before January 2, 2024, at C$0.10 (US$0.074) per share at any time after 10 months from the closing date of the offering and prior to the Maturity Date, or elect at any time before maturity for common shares the company owns of Falcon Butte Minerals Corp. at C$0.37 (US$0.28) per share.



Maturity date: 20 months from the closing date



Warrants 18,461,015 detachable warrants will have a term of 20 months from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of C$0.095 (US$0.07) for a period of 20 months from the closing date.



Interest rate: 14% per annum



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 16,748,415 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the price amendment of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 7,752,916 Expiry Date of Warrants: March 2, 2027 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $22.80 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $14.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 7,752,916 common shares (post-consolidation) and 7,752,916 warrants (post-consolidation), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on April 11, 2022. The Issuer underwent a consolidation of its capital on a 3:1 basis effective on May 4, 2022.

The Exchange has also consented to the price amendment of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 11,363,933 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 27, 2027 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: US$18.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: US$10.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 11,363,933 common shares (post-consolidation) and 11,363,933 warrants (post-consolidation), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on April 5, 2022. The Issuer underwent a consolidation of its capital on a 3:1 basis effective on May 4, 2022.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Modification du prix de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 mars 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la modification du prix des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 7 752 916 Date d'échéance des bons : Le 2 mars 2027 Prix d'exercice original des bons : 22,80 $ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 14,75 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 7 752 916 actions ordinaires (post-regroupement) et 7 752 916 bons de souscription (post-regroupement), tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 11 avril 2022. L'émetteur a fait l'objet d'un regroupent de son capital-actions sur une base 3:1 à compter du 4 mai 2022.

La Bourse a également accepté la modification du prix des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 11 363 933 Date d'échéance des bons : Le 27 mai 2027 Prix d'exercice original des bons : 18,00 $ US Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 10,70 $ US

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 11 363 933 actions ordinaires (post-regroupement) et 11 363 933 bons de souscription (post-regroupement), tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 5 avril 2022. L'émetteur a fait l'objet d'un regroupent de son capital-actions sur une base 3:1 à compter du 4 mai 2022.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, March 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 16 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, March 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated August 24, 2021 and amended August 24, 2022, between the Vior Inc. (the "Company", "Vior") and Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"), in connection with the option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Blondeau-Guillet gold property (the "Property"), located in Abitibi in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire 51% interest in the property as follows (the "First Option"):

a) issuing common shares to Osisko for a value totaling $225,000 in accordance with the following schedule:

i) $75,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement, subject to the issuance of a maximum of 789,474 Vior common shares;

ii) $75,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Option Agreement, subject to the issuance of a maximum of 789,474 Vior common shares; and

iii) $75,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Option Agreement, subject to the issuance of a maximum of 789,474 Vior common shares. b) incurring work commitments totaling at least $1,250,000 as follows:

i) a minimum of $250,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement; and

ii) a further $1,000,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Option Agreement.

Subject to the prior exercise of the First Option, Vior shall have the right to acquire an additional 24% undivided interest in the Property (the "Second Option") by incurring additional Work Commitments totaling at least $1,750,000 over a three-year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 25, 2021 and November 14, 2022.

The Exchange has also accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement dated September 8, 2022, between the Company and Osisko, in connection with acquisition of 100% interest in 83 claims next to the Company's Skyfall project in consideration of 107,142 Vior common shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 14, 2022.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « Convention d'option ») datée du 24 août 2021 et amendée le 24 août 2022, entre Vior Inc. (la « Société », « Vior ») et Osisko Mining Inc. (« Osisko »), dans le cadre de l'option d'acquérir jusqu'à 75 % d'intérêt dans la propriété aurifère Blondeau-Guillet (la « Propriété »), située en Abitibi dans la province de Québec.

Conformément à la convention d'option, la Société a l'option d'acquérir 51 % intérêt dans la propriété comme suit (la « première option ») :

a) émettre des actions ordinaires à Osisko pour une valeur totalisant 225 000 $ selon l'échéancier suivant :

i) 75 000 $ au plus tard au premier anniversaire de la convention d'option, sous réserve de l'émission d'un maximum de 789 474 actions ordinaires de Vior ;

ii) 75 000 $ au plus tard au deuxième anniversaire de la convention d'option, sous réserve de l'émission d'un maximum de 789 474 actions ordinaires de Vior ; et

iii) 75 000 $ au plus tard au troisième anniversaire de la convention d'option, sous réserve de l'émission d'un maximum de 789 474 actions ordinaires de Vior.



b) engager des travaux totalisant au moins 1 250 000 $ comme suit :

i) un minimum de 250 000 $ au plus tard au premier anniversaire de la convention d'option ; et

ii) un montant supplémentaire de 1 000 000 $ au plus tard au troisième anniversaire de la convention d'option.

Sous réserve de l'exercice préalable de la première option, Vior aura le droit d'acquérir un intérêt indivise supplémentaire de 24 % dans la propriété (la « deuxième option ») en engageant des travaux supplémentaires totalisant au moins 1 750 000 $ sur une période de trois ans.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 25 août 2021 et 14 novembre 2022.

La Bourse a également accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'acquisition datée du 8 septembre 2022, entre la Société et Osisko, dans le cadre de l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % dans 83 claims adjacents au projet Skyfall de la Société. en contrepartie de 107 142 actions ordinaires de Vior.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 14 novembre 2022.

________________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,415,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 1,207,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,207,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 36 months from the closing date



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $25,116 N/A 193,200 Finders

Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit (consisting of a common share and half a warrant) upon payment of $0.13 per for period of 36 months from the closing date.

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $91,800 principal amount



Conversion Price: convertible into 382,500 common shares at a price of $0.24 per share



Maturity date: 24 months from the issuance. If the Company does not repay the subscription price on or before the date that is 24 months from the Closing Date (the "Term"), the Term will be extended by an additional 12 months and the Company will be obligated to pay a penalty in cash only, equal to 10% of any amounts of the subscription price that were outstanding and not repaid at the end of the Term.



Warrants: 191,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 191,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months



Interest rate: 8% per annum, payable quarterly



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,344 N/A 30,600 Finder

Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one half of one common share at the price of $0.24 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

