TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RECYLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC. ("AMY")

[formerly American Manganese Inc. ("AMY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders July 8, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 3, 2022, the common shares of RecyLiCo Batter Materials Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of American Manganese Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

248,236,347 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: AMY (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 75629Y108 (new)

________________________________________

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletins dated September 22 and 23, 2022, effective at the open on Monday, October 03, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading; an announcement having been made on September 28, 2022.

____________________________________________

CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM.H")

[formerly CVR Medical Corp. ("CVM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 3, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 3, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CVM to CVM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

22/09/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated January 10, 2020, with respect to the Company's acquisition of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Mandalay Challacollo Limitada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of an additional 306,122 shares at $0.245 per share as finder's fee.

________________________________________

ALMADEX MINERALS LTD. ("DEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,400,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 16, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 16, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,400,000 shares with 5,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 19, 2020.

________________________________________

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:55 a.m. PST, September 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 13, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 13, 2022, and was receipted on May 16, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that on September 28, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), the Company completed an offering of 17,348,000 units pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Final Prospectus dated September 22, 2022, for gross proceeds of $13,357,960 (including gross proceeds from the partial exercise of the over-allotment option).

Offering: 16,240,000 units



Unit Price: $0.77 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant has a term of three years and is exercisable into one common share at $1.05 and subject to accelerated expiry.



Underwriter(s): Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $801,477.60 in cash and 1,040,880 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.77 for a period of three years following September 28, 2022.



Over-allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Units sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been partially exercised for 1,108,000 Units.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated September 22, 2022, and the news releases dated September 20, 2022, and September 28, 2022.

________________________________________

MADORO METALS CORP. ("MDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,670,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,835,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,835,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 26, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

________________________________________

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Term Sheet for Purchase of the Oso Blanco Claims dated August 26, 2022, between Regency Silver Corp. (the Company) and an arm's length Vendor whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Oso Blanco Claims located in Sonora State, Mexico. Consideration is US$500,000 cash payable over five years and 1,000,000 common shares payable over three years. Upon a NI 43-101 Resource being published which estimates the Oro Blanco claims contain a minimum of 70,000,000 ounces of silver equivalent, one million ounces of gold, or an equivalent value in precious or base metals, in the measured or indicated categories, a further US$1,000,000 cash payment is due. The Company will also pay approximately US$500,000 in taxes in respect to the transfer of the Oso Blanco claims.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,274,999 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 2,137,499 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,137,499 shares Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.50 until August 19, 2024



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 50,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,200 N/A 48,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WR") ("SUGR.WT") ("SUGR.DB") ("SUGR.WS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:58 a.m. PST, September 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 1, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,000,000 common shares with 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants attached which closed on October 30, 2020, and was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 11, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 26, 2022.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,666,666 common shares at a deemed value of US$0.027 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$45,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2022.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced by Tudor Gold Corp. (the "Company") on August 5, 2022 and amended August 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,150,500 Units; 2,401,500 Flow-through Units; and 1,600,000 Charity Flow-through Units (collectively, the "Offered Securities"), with each Unit, Flow-through Unit and Charity Flow-through Unit consisting of one special warrant (a "Special Warrant") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Special Warrant entitles the holder to one common share without additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder, and the Special Warrants will be automatically exchanged for common shares of the Company on the first business day following the earlier of (i) the completion of the spin-out of the Company's interest in Goldstorm Metals Corp. ("Goldstorm") to the current shareholders of the Company through a plan of arrangement as further described in the Company's press releases dated July 13, 2021, February 1, 2022, July 8, 2022, August 4, 2022, August 10, 2022, August 30, 2022 and September 23, 2022 (the "Spin-Out Arrangement") and (ii) the Company disseminating a press release announcing it has determined not to proceed with the Spin-Out Arrangement (provided that the Company will be obligated to so determine and announce if the Spin-Out Arrangement has not been completed on or before December 31, 2022).



Purchase Price: $1.25 per Unit; $1.45 per Flow-Through Unit; and $1.77 per Charity Flow-Through Unit



Warrants: 2,576,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,576,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 for a two-year period from the date of exchange of the Special Warrants for common shares of the Company



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 (one) 282,486 Charity Flow-through Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 (one) 1,600,000 Charity Flow-through Units

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $229,513.50 cash and 171,840 Compensation Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $45,902.70 cash and 34,368 Compensation Warrants

Roth Canada, ULC - $30,601.80 cash and 22,912 Compensation Warrants





Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.45 per share for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

In accordance with the terms of the Spin-Out Arrangement between the Company and Goldstorm dated July 6, 2021, as amended January 31, 2022, August 10, 2022, August 29, 2022 and September 23, 2022 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), the Offered Securities will not entitle the holders or transferees of the Offered Securities to: (i) vote on the Spin-Out Arrangement, or (ii) receive common shares of Goldstorm in connection with the Arrangement Agreement.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

KGL RESOURCES LTD. ("KGL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,420,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for $946,000 (reduced to $198,800).

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022.

________________________________________

