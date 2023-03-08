U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·13 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A:  $0.29375
Payable Date: March 31, 2023 
Record Date: March 20, 2023
Ex-dividend Date:  March 17, 2023

________________________________________

 

EUREKA CAPITAL CORP. ("EBCD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt 
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated January 26, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective January 26, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on March 9, 2023.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Initial Public Offering are $590,000 (5,900,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:                                  At the opening on Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction:                            Alberta

Capitalization:                                         Unlimited  common shares with no par value of which
                                                                9,700,000  common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:                                   3,800,000  common shares

Transfer Agent:                                                   Odyssey Trust Company 
Trading Symbol:                                                  EBCD.P 
CUSIP Number:                                                  298528 10 0 
Sponsoring Member:                                           PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Options:                                     590,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 26, 2023.

Company Contact:                                Khalid Karmali, Corporate Secretary
Company Address:                               Suite 1214, 12 Royal Vista Way NW
                                                              Calgary, AB T3R 0N2

Company Phone Number:                     (587) 435-0542
Company Email Address:                      Khalid@besure.com

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:    Undisclosed

________________________________________

 

MIMI'S ROCK CORP. ("MIMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated December 4, 2022, between Mimi's Rock Corp. (the "Company") and 1000374984 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fit Life Brands, Inc., pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, each shareholder of the Company is entitled to receive cash consideration of $0.17 for each share held of the Company.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 16, 2023, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on February 22, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on February 28, 2023.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated January 13, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated December 5, 2022, February 16, 2023 and February 28, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on February 16, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 9, 2023, the common shares of Butte Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                          Unlimited       shares with no par value of which
                                                64,412,840    shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow                                                nil       shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                         Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:                        BEN.H             (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:                        124102203       (new)

________________________________________

 

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2023
NEX Company

Letho Resources Corp. announced on March, 6, 2023 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced purchase and sale agreement dated July 7, 2022 (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire oil and gas asset in central Alberta from Vermilion Resources.

The Purchase Agreement was initially announced July 7, 2022.

Effective at the market open, Thursday, March 9, 2023 the common shares of Letho Resources Corp. will resume trading.

________________________________________

 

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
NEX Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Quebec and Ontario  Securities Commissions on March 7, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol


Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

VOTI.H

NEX

    Voti Detection Inc.

Annual Financial Statements

2022/10/31




 

MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings

 

2022/10/31

 

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 mars 2023
Société NEX

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 7 mars 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole

Société

Défaut de déposer

Période se
terminant
(A/M/J)

(« VOTI.H »)

VOTI Detection Inc.

États financiers annuels

2022/10/31



Rapport de gestion et attestations
annuelles

2022/10/31

Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_________________________________________________

 

23/03/07  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC.  ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,650,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,500.

Number of Creditors:                 4 Creditors

 

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

1

$12,500

$0.07

178,571

 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

 

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:25  a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

 

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45  a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% undivided interest in 10 mineral claims ("Beaverdell Claims") located in southeast B.C. As total consideration for the Beaverdell Claims, the Company will provide the vendor with $7,500 in cash and further issue 75,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 13, 2023 and March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

 

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 366,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.168 per share to settle outstanding debt for $61,384, and 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A






Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2023 and March 6, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

 

KODIAK COPPER CORP.  ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 22, 2023, between Kodiak Copper Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 11 claims contiguous with Kodiak's 100-per-cent-owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia.  By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $5,000 and will issue a total of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.97097 per share to the vendor. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the vendor, of which the Company may purchase 1% of the Net Smelter Returns from the vendor for a purchase price of $3,000,000.                                                 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2023.

________________________________________

 

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  10:00 a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

PARVIS INVEST INC. ("PVIS")
[formerly, Gravitas II Capital Corp. {GII.P}]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated March 3, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Qualifying Transaction announced on March 1st and 3rd, 2023.  The number of shares issued issued and outstanding in the capitalization of Parvis Invest Inc. (formerly Gravitas II Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is 26,771,736 (not 26,771,735).  The Transfer Agent mistakenly calculated the post-consolidated figure of Gravitas II Capital Corp. due to rounding.  All other items in the March 3rd bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

 

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 8:36  a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

 

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 10:45  a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    90,000 flow-through common shares
                                                  110,000 non-flow-through common shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.50 per flow-through common share
                                                  $0.50 per non-flow-through common share

Warrants:                                  100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              $0.80 for a two (2) year period

Number of Placees:                   6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

40,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on February 10, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

 

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    3,151,420 Shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.10 per Share

Warrant:                                     1,575,710 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,575,710 shares

Warrant Purchase Price:            $0.15 for 2 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placee:                     14 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider

 Involvement:

 

4

        

550,000





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

 

 

Finder's Fee:

$  15,693.44

150,000

113,849

 





Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

 

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at  5:00 a.m. PST, March 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

 

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition pursuant to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 23, 2023 between the Company and the optionors. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in additional mining claims immediately adjacent to, and encompassed by, the Company's Uchi gold project in Red Lake, Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the optionors an aggregate of $80,800 in cash and issue to the optionors an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.175 per share. The arm's length optionors will retain a 1.5% NSR, 0.5% of which may be purchased by the Company at its discretion for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c6395.html

