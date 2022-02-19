TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA") ("GIGA.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus – Unit Offering
Effective January 31, 2022, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 31, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 3, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement").
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 8, 2022, for gross proceeds of $4,105,738 (including partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option) (the "Offering").
Underwriters:
Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.
Offering:
12,075,700 units (including partial exercise of the over-allotment option). Each unit consisting of one share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant").
Unit Price:
$0.34 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.45 per share to February 8, 2025.
Underwriters' Commission:
$246,344.28 cash and 724,542 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.34 per share for a three-year period.
Over-allotment Option:
The Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised 1,175,700 option units at closing and have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option in whole or in part.
New Listing – Warrants
Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the Unit Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
12,535,000 Unit Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated February 8, 2022, of which 12,075,700 are issued and outstanding
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.45 per share to February 8, 2025.
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
GIGA.WT.A
CUSIP Number:
37518K128
The Unit Warrants were issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.45 per share and will expire on February 8, 2025.
The underwriters have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option of the Offering in whole or in part. An additional 459,300 Unit Warrants may be issued if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full.
For further details, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2022, February 3, 2022, February 8, 2022 and February 18, 2022, all of which are filed on SEDAR.
________________________________________
LIFESTYLE GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED ("GBE.H")
[formerly Lifestyle Global Brands Limited ("GBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of February 23, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from GBE to GBE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.soi
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: April 15, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022
________________________________________
22/02/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2022:
Number of Shares:
770,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.26 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
7,258,500
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 28, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 28, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,258,500 shares with 7,258,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2018. The Exchange had previously approved, effective January 23, 2020, the extension of the term of these warrants from February 28, 2020 to February 28, 2022.
________________________________________
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2022:
Number of Shares:
11,016,067 units
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per unit
Warrants:
11,016,067 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,016,067 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.1175 for 24-month period
Number of Placees:
18 placees
Agent's Fee:
GloRes Securities received a cash commission of $4500.00 and 60,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a 24–month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,956,998 shares to settle outstanding debt of $141,388.69.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Carberry Consulting Inc.
(Peter Shearing)
Y
$50,000
$0.065
769,231
Anthony Wong
Y
$4,500
$0.075
60,000
Moore Consulting Services Inc.
(Tracy Moore)
Y
$80,000
$0.078
1,025,641
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 14, 2021 and January 21, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 21, 2022 and February 1, 2022:
Number of Units:
6,375,000 units
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.08 per unit
Warrants:
3,187,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,187,500 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.125 per share for a three (3) year period
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Cabrana Capital Advisors Inc. (Scott Kelly)
Y
625,000
2686905 Ontario Corp. (Scott Kelly)
Y
300,000
Eugene Lee
Y
500,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb.14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 7 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an additional 91 mineral claims and 12 patent claims totaling 1,470 hectares, contiguous to the Company's existing property position at its West Cache Gold Project in Timmins Ontario.
As consideration, the Company has issued to the Vendor 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed $0.06 per common share.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 8, 2022.
________________________________________
GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,490,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
3,490,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,490,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Mohammed Bouhsane
Y
2,000,000
Jed Richardson
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable received $3,500 cash and 70,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 16, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GUARDIAN EXPLORATION INC. ("GX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated February 2, 2022 between the Company and Dennis Moore (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase certain mineral claims from the Vendor located in Alaska, United States, for a total purchase price of US$35,000 in cash and 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share.
In connection with this transaction, the Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the mineral claims. The Company will have the option, at the earlier of (i) 120 days from receipt of a preliminary economic assessment on the mineral claims, or (ii) five years from the closing date of this transaction, to purchase one-half of the NSR at a price of US$1.5M. As per the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will also be entitled to receive US$25,000 in cash and an additional 1,000,000 common shares of the Company upon the issuance of a drilling permit enabling the Company to drill on the mineral claims.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 4, 2022 and February 17, 2022.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,122 shares at a deemed price of $6.6132 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an arm's length consulting agreement dated December 22, 2021 to source certain commercial premises for the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Forbearance Agreement dated February 02, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between iSign Media Solutions Inc. (the "Company"), and certain arms-length and non-arm's length creditors (together "the Creditors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will issue replacement debentures (the "Debentures") and issue attached warrants, to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$2,880,691 principal amount with the Creditors. The particulars of the Debentures and attached warrants are as below:
Convertible Debenture:
CDN$2,880,691 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.05 principal amount per share for the first 12 months of the term and at CDN$0.10 principal amount per share thereafter until maturity
Maturity Date:
Two (2) years from issuance
Interest Rate:
12% per annum
Warrants:
57,613,829 share purchase warrants to purchase 57,613,829 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.0625 for a two (2) year period, subject to certain acceleration provisions
Number of Creditors:
7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount owing and
Creditor
Progroup=P
Convertible Debentures ($)
Joe Kozar
Y
$2,669,945
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 03, 2022 and February 16, 2022.
________________________________________
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2022:
Number of Shares:
9,652,600 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per share
Warrants:
9,652,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,652,600 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
16 placees
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $4,000 cash and 160,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 9, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb.17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,939,100 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
10,939,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,939,100 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
Number of Placees:
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Stephen Marshall
Y
5,500,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,884 cash and 14,420 finder's warrants payable.
PI Financial Corp. $8,400 cash and 42,000 finder's warrants payable.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.40 into one common share for one year from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD. ("RNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:23 p.m. PST, Feb.17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb.18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2022:
Number of Shares:
12,777,765 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.90 per share
Warrants:
6,388,882 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,388,882 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.20 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
66 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Galen McNamara
Y
25,000
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
2,222,200
Agent:
Research Capital Corp. receives $334,199.66 and 371,333 non-transferable compensation warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.90 for a three year period.
Eventus Capital Corp. receives $334,199.65 and 371,333 non-transferable compensation warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.90 for a three year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 10, 2022. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
134,894 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.94 per common share
Warrants:
134,894 common share purchase warrants to purchase 134,894 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$1.13 per share until September 29, 2023
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 7, 2021.
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 février 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
134 894 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,94 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
134 894 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 134 894 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
1,13 $ par action jusqu'au 29 septembre 2023
Nombre de souscripteurs:
1 souscripteur
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 octobre 2021.
________________________________________
