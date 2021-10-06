U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.75
    -19.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,070.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.75
    -72.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.80
    -13.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.40
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6230
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,545.29
    +2,387.23 (+4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.33
    +47.96 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,544.06
    -278.06 (-1.00%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·13 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 4, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

CDC

1

Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Audited annual financial statements for the year

2021/05/31




Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year

2021/05/31




Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.


Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")
[formerly Pure Extraction Corp. ("PURX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors August 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday October 7, 2021, the common shares of First Hydrogen Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Pure Extraction Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


49,662,535 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

2,817,500 shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

FHYD (new)

CUSIP Number:

32057N104 (new)

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.015
Payable Date: October 31, 2021
Record Date: October 15, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: October 14, 2021

________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX") ("IGX.DB") ("IGX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares, warrants, and debentures will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Thursday, October 7, 2021, under the symbols "IGX", "IGX.DB", and "IGX.WT".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "IGX", "IGX.DB", and "IGX.WT" on the TSX Venture Exchange after October 6, 2021, and the Company's common shares, warrants, and debentures will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 1, 2021, effective at market open on October 7, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on October 5, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 27, 2021.

________________________________________

TUT FITNESS GROUP INC. ("GYM") ("GYM.WT")
[formerly TUT Fitness Group Inc. ("GYM.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, New Listing-Warrants, Resume Trading, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 4, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

CUSIP Number: 90109P105 (UNCHANGED)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CAITERRA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION ("CTI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("COT.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

__________________________________________

CRIMSON BIOENERGY LTD. ("CSN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees – Delist
 BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

______________________________________________

ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_____________________________________

GOLD HORN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES GROUP LIMITED ("GHE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

__________________________________

NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("NXT.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees – Delist
 BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_________________________________________

PACIFIC WILDCAT RESOURCES CORP. ("PAW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees –Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

__________________________________________

21/10/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTURA ENERGY INC. ("ATU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Securities
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2021 and amended on September 21, 2021:

Number of Subscription Receipts:

136,112,000 subscription receipts (each a "Subscription Receipt").



Purchase Price:

$0.18 per Subscription Receipt



Conversion Terms:

Each Subscription Receipt will be convertible into one common share in the capital of the Company at no additional consideration in compliance with the terms of the Reorganization and Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 30, 2021 upon meeting the following conditions:




I. Completion of the Change of Management (defined in the Agreement) and concurrent non-brokered private placement as per the terms of the Agreement by October 29, 2021, provided that there has been no Material Adverse Change (defined in the Agreement) by the closing date of this transaction.

Number of Placees:

56 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None



Agent's Fee:

$637,004.16 cash payable to National Bank Financial Inc.;


$122,500.80 cash payable to RBC Capital Markets;


$122,500.80 cash payable to Stifel GMP; and


$98,000.64 cash payable to ATB Capital Markets Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For further information, please also reference the information circular dated September 9, 2021.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, October 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

8,210,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 20, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 20, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,210,000 shares with 8,210,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 124,137 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.29 per bonus share to an employee of the Company pursuant to the terms of an employment agreement.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

Fjordland Exploration Inc. ("FEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 20, 2021 between the Company and Vulcan Minerals Inc. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 30 mineral claims located near South Voisey's Bay in Newfoundland & Labrador (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $70,000 in cash payments, issuing 1,350,000 shares and incurring $250,000 in exploration expenditures, in each case over a four-year period. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 23, 2021.

________________________________________

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ("INX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated September 24, 2021 between the Company and the shareholders (the "Vendors") of Mystery Researchers, LLC ("Mystery Researchers") (dba SeeLevel HX). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mystery Researchers in return for an aggregate consideration of $2,275,000(USD) in cash payments, of which $1,600,000(USD) is payable at closing and up to $1,125,000(USD) is payable over the next two years based on achievement of revenue targets, and will further issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.66 per share. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

Finders' Fees:

None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2021 and October 1, 2021.

________________________________________

NANOTECH SECURITY CORP. ("NTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 05, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 10, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,248,260 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.025 per share



Warrants:

11,248,260 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,248,260 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.05 per share for a one (1) year period



Number of Placees:

14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Units

Andrew Squires

Y

320,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

3,028,000

[1 placee]



Finder(s) Commission: CDN$6,792 in cash payable Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c2320.html

Recommended Stories

  • PepinNini Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) insiders snagged a deal: Up AU$245k on a AU$744k investment

    Insiders who purchased PepinNini Minerals Limited ( ASX:PNN ) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply...

  • The M&A market is blazing hot. What could cool it off?

    Rising interest rates would “have a dampening effect” on the booming M&A market, says Marc Cooper, CEO of investment bank Solomon Partners.

  • Hong Kong property agencies suing Evergrande to recover commissions

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Two Hong Kong property agencies are suing heavily indebted China Evergrande Group over unpaid commissions, according to a court filing and media reports, piling pressure on the developer as it scrambles to raise funds and avert a collapse. Centaline filed a suit against Evergrande in September to recover HK$3.1 million ($398,196) in overdue commissions, a court filing showed, while the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Midland Holdings is claiming unpaid commission of HK$43.45 million for two developments in Hong Kong.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Why Zeta Global Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company, were skyrocketing today after it announced late yesterday that it had acquired an audience engagement company called Apptness. Zeta Global said in a press release that Apptness' engagement platform will be directly integrated into Zeta's marketing platform and expand the company's data cloud. Zeta's CEO, David Steinberg, issued a statement saying that the acquisition will "enrich our data footprint, strengthen our actionable 360-degree view of the consumer, and help Zeta customers achieve even stronger results."

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”