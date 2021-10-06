TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 4, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CDC 1 Cadillac Ventures Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the year 2021/05/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year 2021/05/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

[formerly Pure Extraction Corp. ("PURX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors August 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday October 7, 2021, the common shares of First Hydrogen Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Pure Extraction Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

49,662,535 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,817,500 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FHYD (new) CUSIP Number: 32057N104 (new)

________________________________________

Story continues

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.015

Payable Date: October 31, 2021

Record Date: October 15, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: October 14, 2021

________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX") ("IGX.DB") ("IGX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares, warrants, and debentures will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Thursday, October 7, 2021, under the symbols "IGX", "IGX.DB", and "IGX.WT".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "IGX", "IGX.DB", and "IGX.WT" on the TSX Venture Exchange after October 6, 2021, and the Company's common shares, warrants, and debentures will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 1, 2021, effective at market open on October 7, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on October 5, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 27, 2021.

________________________________________

TUT FITNESS GROUP INC. ("GYM") ("GYM.WT")

[formerly TUT Fitness Group Inc. ("GYM.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, New Listing-Warrants, Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 4, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

CUSIP Number: 90109P105 (UNCHANGED)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CAITERRA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION ("CTI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("COT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.



__________________________________________



CRIMSON BIOENERGY LTD. ("CSN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees – Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

______________________________________________

ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_____________________________________

GOLD HORN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES GROUP LIMITED ("GHE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.



__________________________________

NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("NXT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees – Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.



_________________________________________

PACIFIC WILDCAT RESOURCES CORP. ("PAW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees –Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, October 7, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

__________________________________________

21/10/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTURA ENERGY INC. ("ATU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Securities

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2021 and amended on September 21, 2021:

Number of Subscription Receipts: 136,112,000 subscription receipts (each a "Subscription Receipt").



Purchase Price: $0.18 per Subscription Receipt



Conversion Terms: Each Subscription Receipt will be convertible into one common share in the capital of the Company at no additional consideration in compliance with the terms of the Reorganization and Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 30, 2021 upon meeting the following conditions:





I. Completion of the Change of Management (defined in the Agreement) and concurrent non-brokered private placement as per the terms of the Agreement by October 29, 2021, provided that there has been no Material Adverse Change (defined in the Agreement) by the closing date of this transaction.

Number of Placees: 56 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agent's Fee: $637,004.16 cash payable to National Bank Financial Inc.;

$122,500.80 cash payable to RBC Capital Markets;

$122,500.80 cash payable to Stifel GMP; and

$98,000.64 cash payable to ATB Capital Markets Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For further information, please also reference the information circular dated September 9, 2021.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, October 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,210,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,210,000 shares with 8,210,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 124,137 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.29 per bonus share to an employee of the Company pursuant to the terms of an employment agreement.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

Fjordland Exploration Inc. ("FEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 20, 2021 between the Company and Vulcan Minerals Inc. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 30 mineral claims located near South Voisey's Bay in Newfoundland & Labrador (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $70,000 in cash payments, issuing 1,350,000 shares and incurring $250,000 in exploration expenditures, in each case over a four-year period. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 23, 2021.

________________________________________

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ("INX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated September 24, 2021 between the Company and the shareholders (the "Vendors") of Mystery Researchers, LLC ("Mystery Researchers") (dba SeeLevel HX). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mystery Researchers in return for an aggregate consideration of $2,275,000(USD) in cash payments, of which $1,600,000(USD) is payable at closing and up to $1,125,000(USD) is payable over the next two years based on achievement of revenue targets, and will further issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.66 per share. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2021 and October 1, 2021.

________________________________________

NANOTECH SECURITY CORP. ("NTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 05, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,248,260 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.025 per share



Warrants: 11,248,260 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,248,260 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.05 per share for a one (1) year period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Andrew Squires Y 320,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,028,000 [1 placee]





Finder(s) Commission: CDN$6,792 in cash payable Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c2320.html