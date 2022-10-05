TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HOPEFIELD VENTURES INC. ("HVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Hopefield Ventures Inc. ("Hopefield") announced on September 29, 2022 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced Qualifying Transaction with Madali Ventures Inc. ("Madali"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Hopefield of all the shares of Madali pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated February 1, 2022 (the "Proposed Transaction").

The letter of intent related to the Proposed Transaction was initially announced on December 10, 2021.

Effective at the market open, Thursday, October 6, 2022 the common shares of Hopefield Ventures Inc. will resume trading.

_____________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:





Dividend per Common Share: $0.006 Payable Date: October 31, 2022 Record Date: October 18, 2022 Ex-dividend Date: October 17, 2022

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Private Placement-Brokered, New Listing-Warrants Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 3, 2022, under the 'Prospectus-Unit Offering' section, last paragraph, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

"The closing of the prospectus offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on October 5, 2022."

There are no other changes to the information disclosed.

________________________________________

22/10/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 20, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 7,895,706 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 4, 2022 to October 3, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Clarus Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

Story continues

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:28 p.m. PST, Oct. 03, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,233,333 to settle outstanding debt for $161,666.67.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $161,666.67 $0.05 3,233,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated September 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Opawica Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Cornwall Property"), located in British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $20,000 cash payment and issue 10,000,000 common shares to the Vendors as consideration on closing.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 1% can be purchased by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2022.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:17 a.m. PST, October 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the expiry date of 1,571,135 warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on September 17, 2020; October 16, 2020; November 2, 2020; and December 2, 2020:

Number of Warrants: 1,032,915 Original Expiry Date: October 21, 2022 New Expiry Date: October 21, 2023



Number of Warrants: 50,000 Original Expiry Date: November 23, 2022 New Expiry Date: November 23, 2023



Number of Warrants: 244,720 Original Expiry Date: December 2, 2022 New Expiry Date: December 2, 2023



Number of Warrants: 243,500 Original Expiry Date: December 2, 2022 New Expiry Date: December 2, 2023

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c1492.html